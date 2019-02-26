The 25 best beaches on the planet in 2019

- source
- The best beaches in the world for 2019 have been revealed.
- TripAdvisor’s annual ranking is based on the quantity and quality of reviews on the travel site over a 12-month period.
- The list features beaches from across the globe, from the likes of Bali to Britain.
From rose-hued sands in Crete and crystalline waters in the Seychelles to British seaside charm or big waves in Australia, the ranking includes a sandy spot for everyone to add to their bucket list.
See the 25 best beaches on the planet below, ranked in ascending order.
25. Santa Monica Beach, Cape Verde, Africa
More than 22km long, Santa Monica Beach is the longest beach in Cape Verde.
24. Anse Lazio, Praslin Island, Seychelles
The bustling reef just off the shore at Anse Lazio beach provides unrivalled snorkelling opportunities.
23. Surfers Paradise Beach, Gold Coast, Australia
This 3km stretch of sand is, as the name would suggest, a legendary surfing spot.
22. Fig Tree Bay, Protoras, Cyprus
The shallow waters of Fig Tree Bay make it perfect for swimmers.
21. Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece
The pink-hued sand of Elafonissi Beach is reason enough to visit – think of the ‘gram.
20. Bournemouth Beach, Dorset, UK
The highest British entry in the ranking is Bournemouth Beach on the south coast of England.
19. Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Bali, Indonesia
This secluded beach is sheltered by an impressively steep cliff and headland.
18. Manly Beach, Sydney, Australia
Another surfing hot spot, Manly Beach is surrounded by tall, distinctive trees.
17. Playa Manuel Antonio, Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica
This tropical paradise is one of Costa Rica’s most popular beaches.
16. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, India
Surrounded by lush forest, with white sands and calm seas, this is a flawless beach.
15. Balos Lagoon, Kissamos, Crete, Greece
It may not be easy to reach (you need to venture down a narrow dirt track), but a visit to the natural wonder that is Balos Lagoon is so worth it.
14. Ka’anapali Beach, Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, US
Three miles of white sand and clear turquoise waters make this one of the most popular beaches in Hawaii.
13. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands, Spain
The sea at this popular Formentera spot is, on a sunny day, jaw-droppingly blue.
12. Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia, Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Meaning “the small beaches,” these are surrounded by white sand and lush greenery.
11. Falesia Beach, Faro, Portugal
The colourful cliffs are the most distinctive feature of this long, sandy beach.
8. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica
This picture-perfect beach was once taken over by pirates.
10. Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, Mexico
This palm tree-lined beach is, for many, holiday perfection.
8. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
The second Seven Mile Beach to make the top 10, a trip to the Cayman Islands is not complete without a visit to this famous beach.
7. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Sicily, Italy
The rugged coastline makes a visit to this beach particularly memorable.
6. Clearwater Beach, Florida, US
As the name would suggest, you can expect calm, clear waters at this beach, perfect for stand-up paddleboarding.
5. Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
Grace Bay has a tropical reef just off shore.
4. La Concha Beach, San Sebastián, Spain
Europe’s number one beach for the second year running, the beach is located in the centre of the city and has no less than 1,500 metres of white sand, plus a small island off the bay that beachgoers can swim out to with its own small beach, a lighthouse, picnic tables, and a bar.
3. Eagle Beach, Palm, Aruba
This wide beach with plenty of soft sand makes it an ideal sunbathing location.
2. Varadero Beach, Varadero, Cuba
Varadero Beach is a 20km stretch of golden sand along what is one of the largest resorts in the Caribbean.
1. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
The crystalline water, soft white sand, and surrounding cliffs teeming with exotic wildlife make this archipelago with UNESCO world heritage status the number one beach in the world.