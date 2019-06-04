Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Whether you’re serving up high-def contouring for the ‘gram or just trying to look amazing on the daily, a good makeup sponge can help.

There are a ton of different ones out there, and at different price points too.

But the original Beauty Blender is our top pick for the best makeup sponge because it delivers a flawless finish. At $20, it’s pricey but definitely a worthwhile investment.

Since I first started wearing makeup as a junior high schooler in 1998, the game has really changed. Your fingertips and a bag of disposable sponges may have done the trick in the past, but makeup enthusiasts the world over (myself included) have been blessed to discover the magically seamless look that comes from a great makeup sponge and we’re not going back.

Makeup sponges can generally be used dry or wet for applying and blending liquid or cream makeup. You can also apply base makeup with fingers or a brush and then go over it with a moist sponge to create an airbrush-like finish that you just can’t achieve any other way.

From dabbing on some sheer BB cream or foundation to blending a hardcore, full-coverage contoured look, nobody relies on the dinky little sponge pads that comes with your makeup anymore. Instead, a wide variety of specialized sponges has flooded the market, with a price range that’s just as wide.

So how can you tell which ones are worth the money or are a low-budget steal, and which ones you should leave on the shelves? I read countless online reviews from makeup mavens and tested ten sponges myself at a variety of price points to find out which are keepers.

Here are the best makeup sponges you can buy in 2019:

Updated on 6/4/2019 by Jada Wong: Updated copy, formatting, links, and prices.

The best makeup sponge overall

source Beauty Blender

Flawless finish and precise detail are par for the course with the cult-classic Original BeautyBlender.

No shocker here. The original BeautyBlender has been a full-on cult favorite for years.

Multiple mentions from Kim Kardashian West’s fave makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, and Kim herself, didn’t hurt its massive popularity, either. While this blender is the most expensive on our best-of list at $20, its high-quality materials and flat-out amazing function make it worth every cent.

I love the narrowed tip that let me get into tough corners like around my nose. It even worked to touch up concealer under my dark under-eye circles mid-day without smudging my lower lash mascara. The density and “bounce” is also just right. You can use it dry, but many people – myself included – think it works best when it’s just a bit damp. The sponge grows significantly when wet, then you just squeeze it out and dab for an absolutely perfect sheer finish.

I tried it with both BB creams, tinted moisturizers, and full-on foundations and here’s what I found. When using a foundation, put a few squirts onto the back of your hand and then use the BeautyBlender like a paintbrush to apply. It’s made of a latex-free hydrophilic foam which prevents it from absorbing too much product.

If you’re using a super moist BB cream or tinted moisturizer, however, I found that the brush did absorb a bit too much product for my liking. Instead, for BB cream, I spread it all over my face with my fingertips, then used the sponge to dab and blend all over to create a flawless surface with no stroke marks.

The original color is bright pink, but it’s now available in a range of shades. With literally thousands of positive reviews on Amazon and Sephora, I’m not alone in thinking the original blender is worth the money. It holds up to several washings (some kits come with a special shampoo and scrubby), so while initial investment may be higher than some of the other blenders, this high-quality choice will last and last. That means less environmental waste with this greener option.

Pros: Great for small areas of the face, provides a flawless finish without soaking up too much product

Cons: It’s on the more expensive end, and some people have reported counterfeits being sold on Amazon, so be careful what you order

The best budget makeup sponge

source Real Techniques

With many of the same features as the Beauty Blender at a much lower price, this Real Techniques Sponge is a great runner-up choice.

The Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge is a close second behind the original BeautyBlender. And for those of you who balk at spending $20 every couple of months on a little piece of foam, this should be considered the go-to choice.

With a similarly pointed tip on one end, you can reach nooks and crannies, and with a flat edge on the other, cream contouring works like a dream. The only major difference is in the characteristics of the foam.

The Real Techniques sponge doesn’t quite have the bounce of the original, though it’s close enough that you can use it without missing much. The polyurethane foam is still latex-free, but doesn’t work its textural magic in the same way, and it absorbs a little more product. This sponge can’t stand as many washings before it starts to tear or break apart either.

Regardless, this is a makeup sponge I used to use and I still stand by it as an excellent budget choice. As one reviewer on Amazon said, the Miracle Complexion sponge is a “great dupe for the Beauty Blender,” and “blends better than a brush.”

And for the entirely reasonable price of $9.19 for a pack of two on Amazon, where this bestseller has garnered almost 70% 5-star reviews, you can afford to buy a few extra.

Pros: A great price for good quality makes this sponge great for everyday use

Cons: Wears a bit faster and easier than more expensive options

The best silicone makeup blender

source Nylea

The Nylea Silicone Makeup Sponge is easy to clean, is super affordable, and will save you from using excessive foundation.

The Nylea’s sealed silicone exterior means 100% of your makeup ends up on your face, not absorbed into foam. It’s also incredibly easy to wash in the sink and has no little crevices for bacteria to hide in.

Amazon user, A. May, took the words right out of my mouth by explaining how “this beauty blender is easy to clean and doesn’t soak up makeup which saves…money. It takes a little getting used to and a different technique than a traditional beauty blender does, but once you get the hang of it your makeup will look amazing.”

One Amazon reviewer called the Nylea the “best applicator ever,” since it saved her so much product waste. “I use high-end foundation and I end up using around 4-6 pumps every application,” she writes, adding, “I used ONE pump and covered my face completely with this sponge. When I was done I washed the sponge with my normal face wash and it looks brand new.”

The idea of an easy-to-clean, smooth silicone applicator is perfect in theory, but not everyone loves the reality of the way the applicator works. Several Amazon reviewers report that you can’t just use your normal sponge technique and expect the perfect finish with this tool.

I also found that my usual application technique didn’t quite work the same, and I had to do a little different motion with little swirls in order to reduce smear lines. But if the perks of this silicone blender look good to you, learning a new technique may well be worth it.

Pros: Reduces makeup waste and the spread of bacteria

Cons: Requires learning a special technique to get a perfect finish

The best blender for speed

source Makeup Bullet

The Makeup Bullet is a genius tool that combines the flawless finish of a traditional sponge with the ease and speed of your own fingertips.

The first time you use the The Makeup Bullet you may feel a little silly.

It’s made so that you stick your fingers inside the bullets and wear one, two, or three at a time. When I first tried the Makeup Bullet, I had one on each pointer finger and looking in the mirror, I thought I looked a bit like a witch with long black fingernails. But you know what? I didn’t hate it. Actually, I kind of loved it.

Although some people have said it doesn’t fit their fingers, the size and shape worked for me. I had to practice my technique a bit first, but soon, I was able to apply foundation, BB cream, or any other liquid makeup just as quickly and easily as I’d apply regular lotion with my fingers. Because I didn’t have to go back over the entire application area with a sponge or brush to smooth out lines, it was also a lot faster.

This genius fingertip blender concept came from Emmy-award winning makeup artist and entrepreneur, Eva Jane Bunkley, who in an email with Business Insider, said, “I have been so elated with the positive response my product has received from the beauty community worldwide.”

Indeed, the Internet is rife with bloggers who love the multitasking, “hands-free” action the bullet gives them. Many say it’s especially great for blending around the eyes. Others say it’s easy to use dry without soaking up too much product.

Pros: The dexterity of your own fingers combined with the smoothing action of a sponge means you can apply makeup in less time

Cons: Is pricier than some options, and may take a little getting used to before you find your own technique

The best makeup sponge for switching between products

source Fenty

The Fenty Beauty Precision Makeup Sponge has a super-soft plush feel for cream and a flat side for blending powder so you can multitask.

With more than 40,000 likes and a 4.3-star rating on Sephora, Fenty’s answer to makeup sponges is another can’t-lose choice.

Rihanna’s cruelty-free Fenty Beauty line has already gotten lots of great press for its high quality and vast array of makeup shades, but the Precision Makeup Sponge is also being lauded for its super-luxe touch, flawless results, and ability to work on liquid and powder, all for about 25% less than the cost of the original BeautyBlender.

The product page on Sephora is chock full of reviewers evangelizing over the softness and bounce, along with plenty of buyers promising their newfound dedication to this new blender in lieu of others. But one issue with the extra softness is that some feel it results in more product getting absorbed and wasted by the sponge.

One reviewer on Fenty’s website said it’s “not as dense as the Real Techniques sponge,” and “feels similar to the beauty blender,” but noted that the “flat edge” and neutral color of the Fenty option are bonuses.

When I tried the Fenty sponge, I also appreciated that the three-sided shape means the flat side of the sponge worked really well with powder, which is something that the original BeautyBlender can’t do as well. You can also use one corner of the flat side for precision concealer application, but it’s just not as precise as the Beauty Blender’s fine tip in my opinion.

Pros: Looks and feels luxe, and can work on liquid and powder makeup

Cons: Still on the pricier side, and doesn’t offer a super fine applicator tip