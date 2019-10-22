Your bed is not only the highlight of your bedroom, it’s also the only furniture you spend 33% of your life on.

The Zinus Upholstered Square Stitched Platform Bed Frame is our top pick because it’s well-crafted with impressive strength and an attractive design.

Your bed frame can make or break the overall look and feel of your bedroom. Certain bed frames make the room feel more cozy, while others add a bold and modern style that complements your taste. Your mattress certainly matters in terms of comfort, but from a design aspect, your bed frame is the foundation of your bedroom.

Beyond design, bed frames serve additional purposes. Most elevate, or at least dictate, your sleeping position, ideally making it easier to get in and out of bed. Sometimes they make room for additional storage below your sleeping area or in the headboard. Bed frames also extend the life of your mattress by providing support and preventing weak, sagging spots.

The mattress-on-floor look instantly diminishes any style in your sleeping space and it’s not ideal for you or your mattress. Mattresses need support to stay firm and stable, and, just like humans, mattresses, no matter what their make or model, need space to breathe.

Buying a bed frame may seem simple – just match frame size with mattress size – but there are more buying options than you might realize, which can make the shopping process seem overwhelming. That’s why we’ve compiled this guide to the best bed frames.

Here are the best bed frames you can buy:

The best bed frame overall

The Zinus Upholstered Square Stitched Platform Bed Frame is completely squeakless and it has a classic, timeless look.

The Zinus Upholstered Square Stitched Platform Bed Frame is naturally simple with a classic design that we can’t see going out of style anytime soon. The soft square-stitched dark gray upholstery adds a soft-to-the-touch design aesthetic to the already handsome piece. It’s an all-around high quality, timelessly designed bed frame.

As a cost saver, the headboard, frame, and ten wood slats that support the mattress are included in the price. You also have the option to purchase a matching footboard for less than $20 extra. The footboard is more of a personal preference that may help your bed look more neat and tidy by allowing you to tuck in all your bedding. All purchased parts, including the frame, legs, and wooden slats conveniently fit into the headframe and are shipped that way as well. Check it out in this reviewer’s handy unboxing video review.

It’s available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, and as an added perk, the king size frame stands 14 inches off the ground, providing extra storage space. In other sizes, the frame is 8 inches off the ground.

The Zinus Upholstered Square Stitched Platform Bed Frame is featured on MattressPicks in the article 5 Best Zinus Bed Frame Reviews 2017, where it boasts a 5 out of 5-star rating. On Amazon, the bed frame holds a 4.6-star rating based on more than 3,000 reviews.

Reviewers often comment that the bed frame is worth the money. This reviewer writes, “You can’t find a bed like this for under $200 dollars at your local furniture store.” Other reviewers like that it’s sturdy, easy to set up, and noticeably quiet. Another reviewer remarks, “I actually had a 5.0 earthquake after the first week and rode it out on the bed.”

Overall, the Zinus is a bed frame that can blend quietly into the background of a loud bedroom or hold its own as the centerpiece of an otherwise neutral room. The sturdiness and easy setup are two major plusses for this category of products in particular, and the strong mattress support and soft upholstery complement each other, creating an overall high-quality bed frame we can’t help but recommend.

Pros: Very sturdy, helps your mattress last longer, easy assembly, reasonable price, footboard option, adaptable style

Cons: Middle of the bed support may not be the best, shipping issues result in damaged parts a bit too often

The best cheap bed frame

Space is valuable, especially in small apartments, and this Zinus 14-inch SmartBase Platform Bed Frame lets you make the most of it at an affordable price.

If you don’t have bedroom space to waste, then a bed frame that provides plenty of under bed storage is the way to go. This Zinus 14-inch SmartBase Platform Bed Frame does just that, as it is raised 14 inches off the ground with 13 inches of clearance, so you can easily store medium to large plastic bins filled with the items you don’t need access to daily right under the bed.

It’s available in all regular mattress sizes and can be purchased in your choice of a standard bed frame, a bed frame with a skirt, or in a deluxe edition, which has an upgraded design for reinforced stability with t-shape leg construction and a locking system.

The most popular choice is the standard bed frame, which features a strong, durable steel frame and a unique folding design that makes it easy to move around as needed. Unlike some other models, it’s easy to assemble. As this reviewer explains, “It comes in 2 separate pieces that are very light once you get them out of the box.”

The steel bed frame eliminates the need for a box spring and can support spring, memory foam, latex, and hybrid mattresses. We like that it’s a rather standard 14-inch height, but if you want even more under bed storage, Zinus also has this very similar but not as popular 18-inch bed frame model.

There are no bells and whistles to this bed frame, so you can achieve a super minimalist style, or add a headboard of your choice to jazz it up a bit. It’s even pretty basic compared to other bed frames designed to provide under bed storage, and we think that’s actually a good thing.

While other so-called storage bed frames often have drawers that can be pulled out from the sides or have a compartment under the bed that you can only access by lifting up your mattress, the Zinus 14-inch SmartBase Platform Bed Frame simply provides free space, so you are not as limited by the size of drawers or under bed compartments.

Amazon reviewers mainly applaud the bed frame for its great value, the fact that it’s easy to assemble and disassemble as needed, and how quiet it is.

Some reviewers do mention that certain mattresses, especially memory foam models, slide off of it easily. One reviewer said she wishes “it came with something to stop the bed from moving off of it.” Many reviewers such as this one, don’t complain but do recommend buying a bed skirt to hide the under bed storage.

Pros: Tons of under bed storage, easy to assemble and disassemble, frame keeps things quiet, super affordable price point

Cons: Some mattresses may slip, no clear indication of how much weight it can hold

The best sturdy bed frame

The Zinus Sonoma Metal & Wood Platform Bed looks cool with its real wood headboard and sturdy dark metal frame, plus, it’s really affordable.

When I moved into my new apartment a year ago, I decided it was time for a new bed frame. Luckily, as the person who edited this guide when it first published, I knew where to look – Amazon. I went to Zinus first because the company makes our top pick in this guide. I looked through the company’s many bed frames to find one that suits my style, and I came across the Sonoma.

It combines a dark steel frame with a slatted real wood headboard to create a cool modern look. I love the light, natural wood finish of the three planks that make up the headboard. The wooden boards look great and feel silky smooth to the touch. I was impressed with the quality of the frame’s construction.

The dark metal frame is sturdy and inconspicuous. It has supports in the middle, too, so you don’t have to worry about a lack of support in the middle of the frame. We have a king-size mattress from Ikea and it fits perfectly on the frame. The wood slats underneath the mattress give great support and amazingly, they don’t squeak.

The only downside is that it’s hard to put together because the instructions aren’t super clear.

Zinus offers a five-year warranty on this bed frame, too, so if I do have trouble with it down the road, I can contact Zinus. I’m not the only one who loves this bed frame, either. Around 82% of reviewers on Amazon gave it a 5-star rating.

The only complaints center around defective parts and receiving the wrong headboard style. If you do get defective parts, contact Zinus or Amazon immediately for a replacement. Several buyers had a tough time reaching Zinus, but the company has responded to them directly on Amazon. Several buyers had their complaints resolved after contacting Zinus or Amazon. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Cool design, real wood headboard, strong metal frame, affordable

Cons: Occasional shipping issues reported

The best high-tech bed frame

The Reverie adjustable base is a high-tech sleep machine that will not only meet your comfort needs, but also give you a massage, charge your devices, and more.

When is your bed more than a bed? When it’s as capable of multitasking as you are. Once you’ve slept in a Reverie 9T Adjustable Foundation, it’s likely that you’ll never leave it again. That’s because you can adjust the Reverie to just about any position you’d like.

While I wouldn’t recommend turning your bedroom into your home office, the Reverie makes it easy to spend just about all day in one place, but in multiple positions. Trust me, I’ve (almost) done it.

Thanks to its remote-controlled adjustability, you can elevate your head, feet, or both to an optimal position for sleeping, watching tv, reading, or eliminating snoring. The remote control comes with presets for Flat, Anti-Snore, and Zero Gravity, which involves elevating your legs way up in a position that I find ideal for relaxation.

You’ll also have two other programmable positions that you can set with whatever your unique preferences may be. The frame also features lumbar support, which can be adjusted by degrees to best suit your needs.

When it comes to appearances, the foundation is extremely attractive. It boasts a sleek design, and the gray upholstered foundation goes well with the slighter darker gray wood on the lower half. If you’re into minimalist or contemporary decor, this is actually an extremely aesthetically pleasing bed.

One of my favorite aspects of the Reverie is that it features quiet, 3D Wave massage therapy that comes in four waves and an impressive 10 intensities. Most other beds that offer built-in massage only offer two or three waves, and around five intensities. While it’s not quite like having an in-house masseuse, it’s pretty darn close.

As for the additional tech elements of the bed, the Reverie boasts a unique charging pad that can charge compatible smartphones wirelessly, all while simultaneously charging the accompanying remote via the built-in USB port. You can also program your bed via a companion smartphone app, and as an added bonus, there’s an under the bed LED nightlight for your midnight bathroom breaks.

And should anything go wrong with your bed, it does come with a 20-year limited warranty. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Frame can be adjusted to just about any position, great massage capabilities, charge your devices wirelessly or with USB port

Cons: Expensive

The best simple bed frame

The Casper frame and foundation isn’t anything fancy, but it does the job and arrives at your doorstep hassle-free.

If you’re just looking for a bed frame to get the job done, you need look no further than the Casper foundation and frame combination. In my search for a trusty, easy to receive, and most importantly, easy to set up bed frame, I found just about none better than Casper.

While known best for being the original bed in a box brand, Casper offers much more than just mattresses. Its foundation and frame combination also comes in a box and is compatible not only with Casper’s own mattresses but just about anything else you throw on top of it, too.

Made with solid wood, Casper says that it “rigorously tested” its foundation for durability, and thus far, I can say that this is quite apparent. While other foundations I’ve slept on have seemed a bit saggy, leading to less than comfortable mattresses, the Casper foundation is solid. This is due partly to the fact that Casper carefully spaced out the slats in its foundation. They’re all four inches apart, which provides great support and prevents the aforementioned sagging issue. Best of all, the foundation can be assembled and disassembled in just minutes without the use of tools.

While you can use the foundation without the frame, you should probably invest in the affordable metal setup as well. The frame is constructed with 100% recycled steel, and again, provides an additional layer of support beneath your foundation. Like the foundation, it’s extremely easy to set up and requires no extra tools. Really, when I received the whole set, I was able to sleep on my newly assembled bed within 15 minutes. The most difficult part was probably dragging the long boxes up the stairs.

Aesthetically, this frame and foundation set are perfectly adequate. Easily dressed up with a nice headboard, the setup won’t draw any attention to itself. At the end of the day, if you’re looking for a simple bed frame that will come to your doorstep hassle-free, this is the way to go. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Very easy to set up, affordable, sturdy, made with durable materials

Cons: Some customers noted that the frame arrived damaged (though Casper’s customer service team will take care of this for you)

The best bed frame with a leather look

No matter what mattress you choose, with this DHP Dakota Faux Leather Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed it will feel like you’re laying in luxury.

If your heart is set on a bed frame that has that standout, elegant leather look, but you simply can’t justify spending thousands of dollars, this DHP Dakota Faux Leather Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed could be the solution. We love that there are so many purchase options available. You can buy it in twin, full, and queen sizes and in black, brown, or white faux leather.

The “contemporary chic” bed frame comes with a padded faux leather upholstered headboard and side rails, giving it a plush look. Sturdy metal side rails add stability and durability, while the platform bed frame is supported with 24 wooden bed slats to provide more than adequate comfort without the need for a box spring.

The faux leather is easy to clean, and the manufacturer says the bed works well with memory foam mattresses and coil mattresses but doesn’t explicitly state other mattresses won’t do.

The faux leather is detailed with button tufts and padding that give it a stylish, yet understated design so it can scale up even the plainest of bedrooms.

Amazon reviewers go back and forth about the assembly process, with some saying it’s on the easy side – one reviewer says it took about one to two hours – and others claiming it’s more difficult, such as this buyer whose review is entitled “not fun to assemble.” However, most reviewers are impressed with the look, low price, and support this frame offers.

Pros: Price, design, comes with headboard, easy to clean

Cons: May not be as sturdy as one would like, assembly can be a hassle

The best bed frame with a canopy

The DHP Rosedale Metal Canopy Bed Frame adds a hint of romance and old-fashioned style to your bedroom.

The DHP Rosedale Metal Canopy Bed Frame really lets you add your own unique style to make your entire bed setup, not to mention bedroom, feel extremely personalized and one of a kind. You can drape the canopy with your favorite curtains, upholstery, lights, and much more and change up the design with the seasons, or, because the bed frame is so easy on the eyes, you could simply use it as is.

It’s a four-poster canopied bed frame with sleek, yet modern X-shaped square accents in the headboard and footboard. It’s crafted out of sturdy metal and has multiple support bars underneath it to hold your mattress in place, yet a box spring is probably a safe add-on to ensure you get the most life out of your mattress.

It’s worth noting that in the questions and answers section, one commenter explained that a box spring made the bed squeak when used more “actively,” to say it delicately, and as such, the commenter suggested to go without the box spring.

Amazon reviewers across the board say the bed is solid and sturdy, although some do complain that assembly is a hassle, such as this reviewer who uploaded a Snapchat video to her review showcasing the bed setup.

Overall, reviewers mostly say they are impressed with the quality of the product for the price, such as this buyer who also uploaded photos and stated, “it feels super expensive and good quality.”

Pros: Sturdy and durable, easy to personalize, you can change up the style quickly and easily

Cons: Assembly can be a drag, you likely need to purchase a box spring as well

The best platform bed frame

The Murray Platform Bed with Wooden Box Frame is perfect if your bedroom can’t accommodate a huge, dramatic bed setup.

If you don’t need your bed to be such a focal point of the room, this Murray Platform Bed with Wooden Box Frame will do the job of supporting your mattress, while staying out of the way. It’s made out of solid environmentally-friendly plantation hardwood and is completed with a 7-step finish in either mahogany or black.

The minimalist design allows it to blend in easily with a variety of room styles and the wooden frame gives it a warm and homey feeling. It’s intended to be used without a headboard, giving you a clean, uncluttered look.

The bed frame has side rails, cross slats, and a center rail that work together to provide full-body support for you and your mattress. It’s an ideal choice if you have certain room accents that limit what type of bed setup you can fit, such as rooms with low windows that may be blocked by a higher bed frame, or for those who just prefer to be closer to the ground, where the air is cooler.

Also note that the assembled height of the frame is only 11 inches, so if you have a thin mattress, it may fall deeper into the bed than you expect, which is what happened to this reviewer. For thicker mattresses, the depth with be a non-issue. You don’t need a box spring, either.

For the most part, Amazon reviewers comment that the bed frame is supportive and sturdy. Some reviewers warn that the legs easily break off, but the majority say this bed frame has lasted a while and they are pleased with their purchase.

Pros: Accommodates oddly designed rooms, solid price point, easy to assemble

Cons: Works best with a thicker mattress, may not support as much weight as other models, legs may not be super durable

How to pick the right bed frame

How to pick the right bed frame

Size matters: First get the sizing right. You want a bed frame that blends into the room naturally, not one that overwhelms the room by taking up too much space. Also, note that bed frame sizes are not completely standardized. They can differ depending on the country they are made in or by the manufacturer, either of which may have their own standards and use their own terminology for sizing.

First get the sizing right. You want a bed frame that blends into the room naturally, not one that overwhelms the room by taking up too much space. Also, note that bed frame sizes are not completely standardized. They can differ depending on the country they are made in or by the manufacturer, either of which may have their own standards and use their own terminology for sizing. Get a good mattress: Once you have an idea of how much space you have to work with, get the mattress size correct. Your mattress can be as large as your room allows, but the main goal is that it can hold your body comfortably, without any limbs hanging off the sides. You don’t want one that makes you feel like Will Ferrell in the movie Elf. If you’re buying a mattress for two people, you should both be able to lie down, side by side, and have your arms behind your head with your elbows out, without touching each other. From there, you can match the mattress size to the bed frame size. Check out the best mattresses you can buy here.

Once you have an idea of how much space you have to work with, get the mattress size correct. Your mattress can be as large as your room allows, but the main goal is that it can hold your body comfortably, without any limbs hanging off the sides. You don’t want one that makes you feel like Will Ferrell in the movie Elf. If you’re buying a mattress for two people, you should both be able to lie down, side by side, and have your arms behind your head with your elbows out, without touching each other. From there, you can match the mattress size to the bed frame size. Check the pricing: Bed frame pricing is all over the place. Pricing is usually dependent upon the material of the frame, with leather-covered and wooden frames being the most expensive and metal frames the least.

Bed frame pricing is all over the place. Pricing is usually dependent upon the material of the frame, with leather-covered and wooden frames being the most expensive and metal frames the least. Figure out what style you want: Because your bed setup is the highlight of the room, the design of your bed frame certainly plays a role in your choice. It’s up to your personal preferences, other design elements in the room, and the available space you have to work with.

Bed frame types

There are various types of bed frames available, but one trick to narrow down your options is to decide if you want a platform or box spring bed. With many platform bed frames, you won’t need a box spring. For more firmness, opt for a platform bed without a box spring, which will provide a harder and more supportive foundation. Here are the different types of bed frames:

Platform bed frames without a box spring are usually lower to the ground, which may make them harder to get in and out of, especially if you experience back pain or other complications. On the plus side, because platform bed frames are lower, they provide a cooler sleep environment. Also, cutting the box spring out of your total bed buying costs will make your bed much cheaper.

without a box spring are usually lower to the ground, which may make them harder to get in and out of, especially if you experience back pain or other complications. On the plus side, because platform bed frames are lower, they provide a cooler sleep environment. Also, cutting the box spring out of your total bed buying costs will make your bed much cheaper. Box spring bed frames will lift your mattress higher off the ground, making your bed easier to get in and out of. Box springs usually do help extend the life of your mattress by preventing sagging. Box spring bed frames are the go-to pick for the traditionalist, but the box spring itself will not last forever. Over time, box springs lose support and do not provide as many mattress-saving benefits. To get the most out of a box spring, simply turn it frequently, so the heaviest weight is not constantly placed in the same area.

will lift your mattress higher off the ground, making your bed easier to get in and out of. Box springs usually do help extend the life of your mattress by preventing sagging. Box spring bed frames are the go-to pick for the traditionalist, but the box spring itself will not last forever. Over time, box springs lose support and do not provide as many mattress-saving benefits. To get the most out of a box spring, simply turn it frequently, so the heaviest weight is not constantly placed in the same area. Headboards and footboards are sometimes included with the bed frame for added style. These can be made out of metal or wood, and they’re sometimes covered in fabric or leather.

are sometimes included with the bed frame for added style. These can be made out of metal or wood, and they’re sometimes covered in fabric or leather. Specialty bed frames come in a few different forms, including sleigh beds, four-poster beds, canopy beds, daybeds, and so on. These bed frames add more style and drama to your bedroom.

Wood, upholstered, and metal bed frames

If durability is a top priority, then a metal frame is your best bet. With good care, metal bed frames will look nearly new for years and don’t get as much damage from bugs, cracks, and so forth as wooden bed frames. However, wooden bed frames are still considered highly durable and are usually a good value for the cost. They’re pretty low maintenance and may even be easier to care for than metal frames, which can fall victim to rust.

With wooden frames, you have the option of hardwood or softwood, which, by the way, have nothing to do with the actual ‘hardness’ or ‘softness’ of the wood. You can also find bed frames that are covered in fabric, genuine leather, or faux leather for added style.

source Snowe

