The best beer brewing kits

While it’s unfortunately not true that Benjamin Franklin once said, “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy,” it’s certainly a sentiment that most of us would agree with.

If you’d like to brew a cold one yourself, our top recommendation for home brewing kits is the Northern Brewer Homebrew Starter Kit.

While it’s true that there is a nearly endless choice of craft beers these days – along with the ol’ standbys on the supermarket shelf – it’s a fact that there is something supremely satisfying about brewing up your own beer. Admittedly, you might not end up with results quite as tasty as those from the pros, but that’s not really the point.

It’s the joy of taking on an endeavor that’s part science experiment, part art, part a whole lot of patience (be aware that the entire process takes at least a month). The best part is, of course, ending up with a refreshing glass of beer straight from your very own home brewery when all’s said and done.

Like many hobbies, home brewing requires a fair amount of equipment before you can get started and that equipment – or at least a portion of it – is what beer-making starter kits come with in the box. With the majority of kits, you’ll need to add a few extra pieces yourself, but a kit is still a very convenient, and generally cost-efficient, way to gather up supplies.

You’ll need the following items to brew beer at home:

A large stockpot, typically 5 gallons in size, but can be smaller if you’re brewing less beer

A large plastic fermenter bucket (often referred to as a carboy), usually 5 gallons in size with an airlock that allows excess CO2 to escape during fermentation and a stopper to secure the airlock

A large plastic bottling bucket with a spigot at the bottom

A metal spoon that’s long enough to reach the bottom of your stockpot

A racking cane and tubing to create a siphon for transferring your beer out of the fermenter and into the bottling bucket

A no-rinse sanitizer, which is used to clean your equipment before brewing

A waterproof thermometer like a candy thermometer

A hydrometer if you are brewing from grain instead of from an extract

A bottle cleaning brush, filler, and capper

Bottles and bottle caps, which you’ll normally need to supply these yourself

Finally, you need beer ingredients: This is where the fun really starts. While you can visit a local brew shop and browse a vast assortment of ingredients, most beginners prefer to start with a kit. Ingredient kits typically contain the grain, sugar extracts, hops, flavorings, and yeast needed for beer production. You can find ingredient kits for a wide range of beer varieties, including many IPAs, but be aware that you’ll need to restock for each batch of brew.

With all that in mind, we sorted through the many homebrew kits out there to find you five of the best for the newbie on the brewing scene. Read on to see which of our top picks are best for your needs.

Here are the best homebrew beer kits you can buy:

The best homebrew beer kit overall

The Northern Brewer’s Brew Share Enjoy Homebrew Starter Kit comes with practically everything you need to brew five gallons of Block Party Amber Ale.

If you’re eager to get up and brewing, the Brew Share Enjoy kit from Northern Brewer has everything you need (including a 5-gallon stainless kettle) to brew up five gallons of delicious Block Party Amber Ale. This rosy beer has a hint of floral and herbal flavor on top of the hops. All you’ll need to add are the bottles and the water.

The best thing about this kit is that it truly has everything you need to brew beer at home. In addition to the 5-gallon stainless steel kettle, it comes with an auto-siphon instead of the more-difficult-to-use racking cane. The kit also includes very clear easy-to-follow instructions that are laminated. Beer brewing can be a messy business, so believe us – You’ll appreciate the lamination when it’s time to wipe those instructions clean.

The ingredients kit that accompanies the equipment includes the hops, yeast, pre-milled malted steeping grains, liquid malt extract, priming sugar, sanitizer, and a muslin bag for the steeping grains. Note that as is typical with homebrew kits, the beer ingredients are sufficient to brew one 5-gallon batch of beer. You’ll need to buy another ingredient kit, or assemble your own ingredients, for your next batch. Northern Brewer offers many such ingredient kits, however, including a variety of IPAs, stouts, and lagers.

The Wirecutter chose this kit as its number-one choice for beginners’ homebrew kits, and it’s very popular on Amazon, where it has more than 100 reviews and an average of 4.7 stars. Says one satisfied customer, “This is a great basic starter home brewing kit. I brewed the Block Party Amber Ale that came with the kit, and it surpassed my expectations… delicious!”

Includes: Block Party Amber Ale recipe kit, 6.5 gallon fermentor w/ lid & Bubbler airlock, Bottling Bucket w/Spigot assembly, Fermenter’s Favorites Bottle filler, 5 Gallon Stainless Brew Kettle, 21″ Stainless Spoon Auto Siphon, 5 ft. Siphon Tubing & Siphon Tube Holder, Cleaner/Sanitizer – Fermenter’s Favorites Oxygen Wash, Bottle Brush, Royal Crown Bottle Capper & Caps (60ct.)

Pros: Comes with just about everything you need, including a stainless kettle and stirring spoon, the components are good quality

Cons: None to speak of unless you aren’t a fan of the amber ale

The best small-batch homebrew beer kit

With the Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Starter Kit, you’ll brew smaller batches of beer in a space-saving system.

Brewing a full-size batch of beer takes up quite a bit of room. Not only do you need a 5-gallon cook pot, but you also need equally sized fermenting and bottling buckets, plus space to store the many bottles and other required equipment. Luckily, some brewers are taking this plight to heart, and creating homebrew kits that turn out smaller batches of beer – in this case, one gallon.

Brooklyn Brew Shop’s Everyday IPA Starter Kit has nearly everything you need to brew up that gallon of oh-so-good IPA. You’ll just need to add the stockpot, strainer, funnel, bottle caps, and bottles. When it’s time to replenish, you’ll appreciate the company’s very wide range of beer ingredient kits, including Grapefruit Honey Ale, Chocolate Maple Porter, Chestnut Brown Ale, Pumpkin Beer, and many other tasty brews.

Along with the equipment, you’ll get the recipe kit for the Everyday IPA, which includes actual grains, not extracts. That gives you full-bodied, tasty beer that you’ll be proud to offer your friends. If you’re willing to part with any of your hard-earned bottles, that is.

Reviewed highly recommends Brooklyn Brew Shop, saying, “Brooklyn Brew Shop distinguishes itself from the other brew kits by selling all-grain kits. For beginners looking for a small-batch kit, this is our top recommendation.”

This is another very popular homebrew starter kit on Amazon, where the Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Starter Kit has more than 250 reviews and an average of 4 stars. Buyers enjoyed the fun of home brewing and were by-and-large very pleased with the kit and the resulting beer, which has a citrusy top note that perfectly balances the bitterness of the hops.

Includes: Everyday IPA making mix (grain, hops and yeast), 1-gallon reusable glass fermenter, glass spirit-filled thermometer, vinyl tubing, racking cane & tip, chambered airlock, Brooklyn Brew Shop cleanser, and screw-cap stopper

Not included: Strainer, funnel, pot, and bottles

Pros: Includes real grain, not extract, doesn’t require a lot of space, many ingredient kit refills to choose from

Cons: You’ll need to come up with a few pieces of equipment yourself

The best homebrew beer kit for beginners

If you prefer to dabble in home brewing as a hobby before getting serious, you’ll love the simplicity of the Mr. Beer Premium Gold Craft Beer Making Kit.

If you’re looking for the easiest introduction to home brewing, you can’t go wrong with Mr. Beer’s Premium Gold Craft Making Kit. Like all of the many Mr. Beer starter kits, this comes with everything you need – even the bottles. Of course, the bottles are reusable plastic, as are their caps, and you’ll get a plastic, 2-gallon jug that serves to mix, ferment, and bottle your beer. There’s no need for separate fermenting and bottling buckets, or the various equipment required to move beer between them.

Admittedly, if you are a beer purist, this might not be your cup of brew, but if you just want to have some fun, brew some decent-tasting beer, and make it all as easy as possible, this is a terrific and inexpensive way to do it.

The Gold Craft Beer Making Kit comes with the ingredients for two batches of beer: one a classic American light, and the other an Oktoberfest lager. There’s no complicated mixing or measuring with Mr. Beer: The ingredients are already measured, mixed, and extracted to make it easy for you.

Thrillist and 52 Brews praise just how easy Mr. Beer’s kits are to use at home. The Mr. Beer Premium Gold Craft Beer Making Kit is the number-one homebrew starter kit on Amazon, with more than 825 reviews and an average of 3.8 stars. Buyers, of course, praise the ease of the process, but more importantly, most are pleased with the taste of the finished product. Mr. Beer offers a variety of ingredient refills, so you can try something new each time you brew.

Includes: A reusable Little Brown Keg fermenter, two brewing extracts to brew 2 batches (4 gallons/32 pints) of beer, 11 25 oz. shatterproof reusable bottles, pre-measured carbonation drops, No-Rinse Cleanser, instructions

Pros: Includes everything you need to brew a 2-gallon batch of beer, very easy to use, two ingredient kits included

Cons: Some buyers complained that the fermenting jug leaked

The best home brew kit for root beer

If you’re brewing with your kids, or you just want to cut down on your alcohol intake, make a delicious creamy root beer with the Mr. Root Beer Home Brewing Kit.

Sure, technically this is not beer, it’s soda. But sometimes, you need a cold, delicious drink that isn’t alcoholic, and for those times, it’s a lot more fun to brew your own root beer than simply drive to the store and buy some, especially when the Mr. Root Beer Home Brewing Kit makes it so simple.

Brewing up a couple gallons of root beer doesn’t take nearly as long as beer. You can be sipping your non-alcoholic beverage in as little as three days, as opposed to the month or longer for beer. It’s not nearly as complicated, either. Just pour the packets of ingredients and water into the included bottles, cap, and wait a few days while natural carbonation takes place. Then enjoy creamy, old-fashioned root beer with an excellent head of foam, just like you remember.

The Mr. Root Beer Home Brewing Kit has more than 300 reviews on Amazon and an average of 3.8 stars. Many buyers commented that they purchased the kit for their child, or to make along with their child, and that it was a lot of fun. As for the results, as you’d expect, they are mixed. Most people like the root beer, but some feel it isn’t carbonated enough or doesn’t have the root beer taste they are used to.

The majority, however, echo one pleased buyer’s comment, “Bought this to make with my boys. Kit comes with enough supplies to make two full batches of root beer. I really like the unique flavor of this soda. It’s more complex than commercial root beer with notes of vanilla.”

Mr. Root Beer includes enough mix for two 1-gallon batches of root beer. All you need to add is sugar and water.

Includes: 2 Packets Root Beer Mix, 2 Packets Flavor Crystals, 1 Packet Root Beer Yeast, 1 Packet No-Rinse Cleanser, 4 Plastic 1-liter Bottles (PET), 4 Bottle Caps and Gaskets, 1 Plastic Funnel, 4 Root Beer Bottle Labels, 1 Easy to follow Instructions/Science Fun

Pros: It’s a fun project for kids, doesn’t take a lot of time, and produces tasty root beer

Cons: Some buyers felt the root beer was too yeasty, and some had trouble with carbonation

The best deluxe beer starter kit

If you expect to stay serious about brewing beer, or are ready for the next step up from Mr. Beer, the Northern Brewer Deluxe Home Brewing Starter Kit has everything you’ll need for a lifetime of homemade beer.

When you’re serious about crafting quality beer, you can’t skimp on the steps. And that generally means a two-step fermenting process. Sure, it’s a little more complicated, and yes, it takes a little longer, and okay, it means you’ll need more equipment. But with the Northern Brewer Deluxe Home Brewing Starter Kit, you’ll get the equipment you need, along with an ingredient kit for a 5-gallon batch of Chinook IPA. All you need to add is a 5-gallon stockpot and bottles.

52 Brews loves this kit, saying, “This is truly one of the highest quality home brew beer kits on the market. With this, you will be set up for years to come.” The reviewer loves the two included glass carboys, the auto-siphon instead of racking cane, and the DVD that guides you through every step of the beer-making process.

On Amazon, the kit receives high praise and has an average of 4.7 stars. Buyers love the kit, the quality, the instructional DVD, and most of all, the finished beer. “Came with the Chinook IPA – great starter kit beer came out delicious. Instructions are great. Northern Brewer site also has a learning page with tons of videos. Thumbs up!” says one happy home brewer.

And of course, once you finish the included Chinook IPA ingredient kit, you can try a different kit, or go all-out and buy your own ingredients to brew a recipe of your choosing.

Includes: Instructional DVD, Chinook IPA Recipe Kit, 6 Gallon Glass Carboy (Primary Fermentor), Bung & Airlock, 5 Gallon Glass Carboy (Secondary Fermentor), Bung & Airlock, Blowoff Hose, Funnel & Adhesive Thermometers, Auto-Siphon & Tubing, Bottling Bucket & Spigot, Bottle Filler & Tubing, Bottle Capper & Caps, Carboy Brush & Bottle Cleaning Brush, Brewery Cleaner & Carboy Dryer

Required but not included: 4 to 5-gallon kettle and roughly 50 empty 12oz beer bottles that accept pry-off caps.

Pros: Includes two glass carboys for two-step fermentation, excellent instructional DVD, auto-siphon

Cons: It’s expensive