The best bidets

As everything around us becomes smarter and more tech-focused, electronics have come to the bathroom in the form of multi-feature bidets.

The Toto Washlet S300e bidet seat has everything you could want in a bidet, plus built-in smart sanitation capabilities that make it the best of the best.

The typical American response to seeing a bidet in a bathroom is to raise an eyebrow or snicker, but to the rest of the civilized world, bidets are rather common. Bidets simply provide extra comfort and cleaning in the bathroom, better cleaning, in fact, than standard toilet paper. They can be especially useful for those with certain medical conditions, physical disabilities, and pregnant women, but even if you don’t fall into any of those categories, you can still enjoy the benefits of a bidet.

Bidets (pronounced ‘bih-days’) are primarily purchased for hygienic reasons. They provide a better cleaning than toilet paper and can save you money over time. In the “Proremodeler” article, “Bidets Finally Making Inroads in US Bathrooms,” Philip J. Buffington, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at The Urology Group, in Cincinnati stated, “If you took bacteria cultures after a bowel movement using a bidet versus toilet paper, you would see why it makes much better health sense to use a bidet.”

So why are bidets so weird to Americans? There are a handful of theories, but the most plausible one alludes much to an outdated stereotype about how bidets are used. The word bidet comes from the French word for small horse because centuries ago, to use an original bidet, you would have to sit and straddle it as you washed with the water in the basin and your hands.

This isn’t how they are used anymore, but because they were never introduced in the US, it’s generally thought that Americans, who are usually so picky about hygiene, prefer the paper shield between hand and butt. Americans tend to be hush-hush about bathroom things, in general, considering the first toilet flushing didn’t show up in cinema until the 1960’s movie “Psycho” and we still call it “the bathroom” even though many personal or public bathrooms don’t actually have a ‘bath’ in them.

Another misconception is that bidets are just for women. That’s simply not true. They can be useful to women during pregnancy but are also very hygienic for men to use with or without toilet paper. In fact, many who have converted over to bidets simply refuse to go back to regular toilets, which is where travel bidets can come in handy.

The bottom line is, although bidets are somewhat foreign to Americans, they provide massive improvements in hygiene and comfort. A bidet is one of the most practical products you can invest in because you’ll use it multiple times a day. The only downside is the upfront cost – and bidets are not cheap – but it will pay for itself over time.

Types of Bidets

Bidet seats , which are installed in your existing toilet, are the most common. They have a movable or fixed nozzle that is attached to an existing toilet on the back or side toilet rim. Alternatively, bidets are constructed as part of the toilet itself. Bidet seats are occasionally controlled mechanically, but usually they’re powered electrically and have special features.

Shower bidets are handheld devices that resemble the nozzle on a kitchen sink sprayer. You use the nozzle to spray the area of yourself that needs to be cleaned. They're not as popular as bidet seats because you have to be pretty flexible and mobile to use them and also because they make it easier to accidentally get water on your clothing or all over the place.

are handheld devices that resemble the nozzle on a kitchen sink sprayer. You use the nozzle to spray the area of yourself that needs to be cleaned. They’re not as popular as bidet seats because you have to be pretty flexible and mobile to use them and also because they make it easier to accidentally get water on your clothing or all over the place. Travel bidets look like water bottles with a curved nozzle at the top rather than a flat top, straw insert, or suction area. To use them, you squeeze the bottle and aim the nozzle at the area that needs cleaning. They’re good for those who have converted to bidets and can’t use the restroom without one, or for those who want to try out what a bidet feels like, without investing hundreds up front.

Bidet Features and our picks

Some features to look for when shopping for a bidet are nozzle options, water flow patterns, washing modes, water temperature control, remote control or control panel access, air drying, and some deluxe features such as sanitation technology and deodorizing components. Almost all bidet seats will have some type of water temperature control that you determine using either a remote control or a control panel. Many bidet seats also have air drying features built in.

You can find deluxe features on affordable bidets seats, and tons of special features on premium ones. Expensive add-ons include hydraulic seat lids, interchangeable seat levels, deodorizing capabilities, night lights, programmable user settings, and other features that make them more luxurious.

The following are our top picks for bidets, which have been chosen based on expert online ratings, research, and customer reviews.

Here are the best bidets you can buy:

The best bidet overall

source Toto

Hi-tech and extremely hygienic, the Toto Washlet S300e bidet seat is low maintenance, with an installation that’s inexpensive and easy.

The Toto Washlet S300e may be the ultimate self-cleaning bidet seat with its special electrolyzed water sanitation feature. The bidet creates and sprays electrolyzed water into the bowl after every use and after eight hours of inactivity to maintain freshness. This same electrolyzed water is also used to automatically rinse the wand before and after every use ensuring hygiene is a top priority. We also love the wireless backlit remote control that very conveniently allows you to save two user settings.

Beyond the unique sanitation properties and savable user profiles, the Toto Washlet S300e has all the features we’ve come to expect out of a high-quality bidet, including various spray options – rear, soft rear, front – oscillating and pulsating options, a pre-mist, and five settings each for water, air dryer, and seat temperature. Water heats up instantly to ensure comfort, and the wand is fully adjustable to give you a personalized clean. It also has a soft close lid, air deodorizer, and automatic energy saving settings.

On Jbidet it holds a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, and Amazon reviewers generally give the product two thumbs up. This reviewer says it provides a solution for pre-cleaning. Because the price is up there, many reviewers touch on cost, but most agree that “It’s worth every penny.”

Yet there are others who don’t think the product is worth the cost, such this buyer who explains how it failed after five years. Other buyers mainly have problems with delivery or say that the water pressure isn’t what they expected.

Overall, for a price that’s not ridiculous and an abundance of specialized features, the Toto Washlet S300e is our top pick.

Pros: Unique electrolyzed water sanitation system, programmable user settings, five settings each for water, seat, and fan dry temperatures, water heats up instantly

Cons: Expensive, water pressure may not be as strong as expected, questionable long-term use durability

The best bidet for newbies

source Toto

The Toto Washlet C100 is easy to use, not crazy expensive, and a natural go-to for beginners.

For a simple and straightforward bidet cleaning experience, check out the Toto Washlet C100. The bidet features an adjustable wand that you can alter to work with your body, which means no sitting in an awkward position to get a proper clean.

Beyond the spray positioning, it also allows you to pick the precise temperature and the spray type you prefer. Plus, you can access all the controls on the convenient side arm control panel, so you can customize your cleaning experience without searching for a remote.

The bidet seat isn’t cheap, but it’s definitely on the lower end in the bidet category and comes with many features of luxury models. It has various cleanse settings, including rear, soft rear, and front. The Toto also has an oscillating spray option and five different settings for water pressure. The seat has a soft close lid, is heated, and has a quick-release function that allows for easy cleaning.

This bidet even has a smart seat sensor that shoots out a pre-mist when you sit on it. The water, heated seat, and air dryer each have three temperature settings to give you even more customization options, and it also comes with a built-in air deodorizer and a power-saving mode.

The Toto Washlet C100 is featured as the number two pick for bidets by The Wirecutter. Jbidet gives it a 4.4 out of 5-star rating in its review, and ToiletTops rates it at 4.3 out of 5-stars for ease of use.

Of course, it’s not perfect. Some Amazon reviewers raise concerns about the size of the seat, stating that it’s too small. While most buyers say installation is a breeze, some warn that you need to purchase extra parts to get the bidet seat to work. That’s what happened to this reviewer and others who had to buy the Toto THU9090R 6-Inch Wash Let Hose Extension Kit. It may depend on your current plumbing situation whether you need the extension or not.

Overall, it’s a good value for the price, and beginners won’t be intimidated by it.

Pros: Good value for the price, easy to use, adjustable wand, five different settings for water pressure, three different temperature settings for water, heated seat, and air dry

Cons: Installation may be troublesome, makes the size of your toilet seat smaller

The best bidet for travel

source Brondell

The Brondell Travel Bidet is so discreet it looks like an oddly shaped water bottle, and it’s easy to use and effective.

If you fall in love with bidets and just can’t feel fresh and clean without one, the Brondell GS-70 GoSpa Travel Bidet may be just the thing you’ve been waiting for. The travel bidet fits easily into a purse or briefcase and comes with a discreet carrying bag. Simply fill it with cool or warm water, screw on the cap, point the ergonomic nozzle in the correct direction, and squeeze the soft bottle to get a cleansing bidet wash anywhere you want.

The angled spray design helps you get a perfect aim. The bottle itself is a full-size 400ml reservoir so as to provide a thorough cleaning and it has an ergonomic design that fits easily into your hand. As a travel bidet, the nozzle has a convenient and mess-free design so it packs up easily and can be taken anywhere you need.

While there are other travel bidets that have more advanced features, such as the Toto HW300-W Portable Travel Washlet, we find the discreet nature of the GoSpa to be very travel-friendly.

The Brondell GS-70 GoSpa Travel Bidet is listed number one on ToiletBidet.com’s article “The Definitive Guide To Portable Travel Bidets,” as well as number one on Jbidet’s article called the “Best Travel Bidet.”

However, some Amazon reviewers comment that the bidet does make some noise as you squeeze it and water comes out, but most don’t see it as that big of a deal. Others note that the stream is not as strong as a regular bidet, but as this reviewer points out, it’s better than nothing. Overall, reviewers mainly state the travel bidet works as expected and that it’s great for on the go or at home.

Pros: Low price, compact and discreet design, holds a good amount of water, may be used as an alternative to expensive permanent bidets

Cons: Stream not as strong as on a regular bidet, makes some noise which isn’t ideal in public restroom settings

The best bidet for luxurious cleaning

source bioBidet

The Bliss Electric Bidet Seat is a feature-filled bidet seat with enough add-ons to justify the luxury of owning one.

If you’re looking for a bidet seat with all the fancy bells and whistles, the Bliss Electric BioBidet is well worth considering. It has a stainless steel nozzle with a patented 3-in-1 technology that provides a vortex water stream, excellent posterior wash, and softer feminine wash with bubble infusion technology.

The eco-friendly hybrid on-demand water heating technology ensures the water temperature is just the way you like it. The bidet provides a wider than average water stream with your choice of a pleasant oscillating or massaging pulsating clean.

Although the bidet has many features that make it look and feel high end, the nozzle is the real gamer changer here. The bidet features a patent-pending Hydro-Flush technology that cleans the nozzle from inside-out, ensuring maximum hygiene. The CleanSurge Rapid Self-Cleaning is an exclusive feature that uses a built-in motor that repeatedly extracts and retracts the nozzle while water flows over it at the push of a button.

Using the self-cleaning nozzle, you can flush out any water minerals and debris through a specially located drain at the nozzle tip. Because the model is motor-driven, it’s more reliable, super accurate, and consistent – even during movement. The nozzle is made of pure stainless steel, too, which makes it more durable and easy to clean.

Other perks include a heated seat, night light, wireless remote control, warm air dry, slow-closing seat function, a built-in deodorizer, and a power-saving mode. The remote is sleek and modernized. The cool blue night light makes your bathroom more welcoming, and the touchscreen angled side panel adds even more luxury. The fact that it has a wider than average water stream with both oscillating and massaging pulsating clean options just adds another level of luxuriousness.

Besides some minor delivery issues, most Amazon reviewers say the bidet is well worth the cost. Reviewers also note that the installation is easy. One buyer says that it’s a must-have if you have sensitive skin or other health issues that require extra maintenance.

The only issue more than a few reviewers have is with the fan function. Some say it either gets uncomfortably hot or doesn’t do any good. Of course, the price may be a drawback as well.

Pros: Self-cleaning, instant water heating, three separate wash options, heated seat, night light, built-in deodorizer

Cons: Price tag, fan function may not be perfect

The best bidet on a budget

source GenieBidet

The GenieBidet Seat is surprisingly affordable, yet it’s still customizable to your needs

The GenieBidet Seat provides a pleasant cleaning experience, without the need for expensive installation costs. In fact, it only takes about 30 to 45 minutes to install, and then you’re good to go. Because the installation is so easy, it’s also simple to remove if you have visitors who aren’t familiar or comfortable with a bidet.

In addition to a low price, we like that it has some of the added perks you usually only find in more expensive models. The bidet has a specially designed contoured seat that helps to provide maximum comfort and features a nozzle that extends from under the seat to provide a refreshing ambient temperature water cleansing. It also has both rear and feminine cleaning, dual retractable self-cleaning nozzles, and a slow closing lid. It’s suitable for an individual or families and can be used by children, adults, and seniors.

Various Amazon reviewers do comment that the bidet makes the size of your toilet smaller, which can be a hassle. Overall, though, most reviewers love this bidet – especially for the price.

Pros: Easy to install, stylish design, easy to clean, impressive number of features for the price tag

Cons: Reduces size of toilet opening, may produce a falling forward effect when you sit on it

How bidets benefit the environment and your wallet

source Toto/Home Depot

Still on the fence? Here’s more info.

Bidets are certainly not cheap but they can save you money in the long run. The average roll of toilet paper costs $3, and the average person will use 57 sheets a day. Now if the rolls being used have an average of 264 sheets, that means in a year, you’ll be purchasing 81 rolls of toilet paper and spending $234. When you go through the calculations of the cost of a bidet, on average purchasing a bidet or bidet seat will easily cut your toilet paper spending by 75% or more over time.

Besides being more sanitary and cost-effective than toilet tissue, bidets are also much less stressful on the environment. In the “Scientific American” article, “Wipe or Wash? Do Bidets Save Forest and Water Resources,” Justin Thomas, editor of the website “MetaEfficient,” said that Americans use 36.5 billion rolls of toilet paper every year, representing the downfall of some 15 million trees.

Beyond the trees that go into creating each square of toilet paper, more than 400 million gallons of water are used to make it, too. Then, 253,000 tons of chlorine are used to bleach it and 17.3 terawatts of electricity are used to manufacture it. Add to that shipping costs, and you have a very expensive product that has an impact on the environment.

Sure bidets use more water, but it’s not as detrimental to the environment as flushing trees down the toilet. “The amount of water used by a typical bidet is about 1/8 of a gallon, with the average toilet using about four gallons per flush,” the article points out.

Lloyd Alter of the website “Treehugger” went on to explain that making a single roll of toilet paper requires 37 gallons of water, 1.3 kilowatt/hours (KWh) of electricity and some 1.5 pounds of wood to create. Case in point, bidets are better for the environment, but they’re also easier on your wallet in the long run.

