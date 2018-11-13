The best bike fenders you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

High-quality bike fenders are easy to install, protect against all sorts of debris your tires may kick up, and don’t rattle much while you’re riding.

The Planet Bike Cascadia Bike Fenders are our top pick because they attach to your bike using durable stainless steel hardware, look good on your ride, and are backed by a lifetime warranty.

When I was a young, naïve college student, I would ride around campus in every type of weather. If it happened to be raining, I would show up to class with a nice stripe down my back from my tire kicking up gunk from the road. It didn’t feel or look good, but I figured it was just the price I paid for biking. It took an embarrassingly long time to realize that for a few bucks, I could simply install some fenders and only contend with the decidedly cleaner water falling from the sky.

Also referred to as mudguards, fenders come in countless styles. They may attach to your frame, fork, seatpost, or any number of other places. Because there is so much variety, the key to buying a good fender is ensuring that it will work with your bike. For instance, there are some types that don’t work with disc brakes. Others don’t work with caliper brakes. In our guide, we make a point of telling you which bikes each fender will fit on.

Many casual cyclists will pay a bike shop to install their fenders for them. Do not be intimidated by the idea of installing your fenders yourself. All of the options in our guide were designed so that the novice biker could install them on their own with basic tools.

While researching the best bike fenders, we read through countless reviews and ratings from experts and buyers. Our guide features mudguards that will protect you and your bike frame from the elements, have an attractive appearance, and fit several types of bikes.

Here are the best bike fenders you can buy:

The best bike fender overall

source Planet Bike

Why you’ll love it: If you are looking for durable attractive fenders for your commuter, the Planet Bike Cascadia Bike Fenders are your best bet.

The Planet Bike Cascadia Bike Fenders are designed for commuters who like to ride year-round in all weather. The fenders fit bikes with 700c wheels that are between 28 and 35 mm in width, though riders with wider wheels report that these 45 mm-wide fenders work just fine. The fender features polycarbonate blades and 130 mm of extra mudflap coverage.

One of the best parts about the Cascadia Bike Fenders is the manufacturer. Planet Bike offers excellent customer service and backs its products with a limited lifetime warranty. Also, the company believes that fixing components is more sustainable than replacing them, so Planet Bike makes spare parts readily available for repairing its products.

Bike Commuters recommends the Planet Bike Cascadia Bike Fenders because the reviewer was able to install them in 15 minutes and found the process was easy for his disc-equipped bike, unlike other brands he has tried.

Kent’s Bike Blog likes these fenders because they are large enough to clear his 700×40 tires. The reviewer also appreciated that the mounting hardware is predominantly stainless steel, and the V-stays add extra stability. He found that they remain rattle-free on his commutes and have an attractive appearance.

About 72% of the people who reviewed the Planet Bike Cascadia Bike Fenders on Amazon gave the set a positive rating. Dale H. had the most helpful review. He said they just barely cleared his 700×38 tires, but after 1,500 miles, he hasn’t had to adjust them. He commutes in all weather and noticed that snow cakes up on the bottom bracket, and the fender squeaks when going over bumps.

Buyers comment that it takes anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour to install. There are also several people who mention that they have received compliments how the fenders look.

Pros: Easy to install, stainless steel hardware, rattle-free, attractive look, lifetime warranty

Cons: Expensive, doesn’t work with wider tires

The best rear mudguard

source SKS

Why you’ll love it: The SKS X-Tra Dry Rear Mudguard is designed to help mountain bikers and road cyclists keep their rears protected from mud, water, and other ground debris.

The SKS X-Tra Dry Rear Mudguard is popular because it is easy to install and offers lots of protection. The directions consist of three simple pictures. You put the strap around your seatpost, attach and close the clasp, then tighten the bolt with the supplied hex key.

The fender is about 35 mm wide and 15 inches long so it should block anything your rear tire kicks up. The mudguard is designed for 26- and 28-inch wheel sizes, but due to its flexible design, there’s no reason you can’t use it with other sizes.

There are few expert reviews of the SKS X-Tra Dry Rear Mudguard, but Cyclocross Magazine tested it out and recommends it. The reviewer found there was a bit of an art to installing the fender just right. The left clamp needs to be strong enough to keep the guard in place while still allowing the right lever to snap in. He rode in a muddy race and some rainstorms and appreciated that the mudguard kept his backside dry. In the end, he recommends this for road cyclists, cyclocrossers, and mountain bikers.

Approximately 77% of the buyers who reviewed the SKS X-Tra Dry Rear Mudguard on Amazon gave it four or five stars. Many reviewers bought this fender because they were tired of arriving places with a wet butt. They found the mudguard did an excellent job of protecting their hindquarters from debris.

Buyers also found that installation was a breeze, but one cyclist noted that you need to be sure that you tighten the bolt enough to keep the fender from dropping down onto your tire.

Pros: Mainly for mountain bikers and road cyclists, keeps mud and water off your back

Cons: Doesn’t come with a front fender, installation takes a little finessing

The best affordable bike fender

source Fifty-Fifty

Why you’ll love it: If you are looking for a cost-effective, low-profile fender that you can install in a matter of minutes, the Fifty-Fifty Mountain Bike Fender is an excellent choice.

The Fifty-Fifty Mountain Bike Fender is easy to install using zip ties. To avoid sliding, you attach the fender to your frame at four different points. You can then form the shape for a more attractive look.

The mudguard is made of one-millimeter-thick polypropylene and only weighs an ounce, which is great when you want to keep the weight of your bike to a minimum. It can be used on the front or rear and works on bikes with 26, 27.5, 29-inch, plus, and fat wheel sizes. However, this fender isn’t for bikes with caliper brake systems.

Several expert sites recommend this Fifty-Fifty product as the best mountain bike fender. Among those sites is Furious Bikes. The reviewer appreciates the mudguard’s durability, sturdiness, and flexibility. During testing, he didn’t experience any fender sliding or rattling. Also, it protected the fork stanchions and bridge from getting caked on mud.

BMX Online likes this fender because it fits a broad array of wheel sizes and is lightweight. Mountain Bikes Lab also ranks this as the top mountain bike fender.

Around 83% of the buyers who reviewed the Fifty-fifty Mountain Bike Fender on Amazon gave it five stars. Many of the reviewers mention that they felt they were taking a bit of a risk buying this fender since it’s so inexpensive and doesn’t appear to have much to it.

However, there are several comments about how easy it is to install and how it effectively keeps mud and dust out of their face and wards against the mud and water stripes on their back. There are only five critical reviews of this fender, and there are no common complaints.

Pros: Inexpensive, effortless installation, works with a broad array of bike styles

Cons: Relatively small coverage area

The best fender for road bikes

source SKS

Why you’ll love it: The SKS Raceblade Long Bicycle Fender Set is designed to give road cyclists the protection they need in all weather conditions.

We’ve included two SKS fenders in our guide because they are generally considered the top name in bike fenders. SKS is a German company that got its start in the 1920s making curtain rods. The company soon moved onto bike pumps, and today, SKS makes a variety of bike accessories.

Due to its slim profile, the SKS Raceblade Long Bicycle Fender Set is ideal for road bikes. The fenders are designed for 700c tires that are up to 25 mm wide. A unique feature of this model is the quick release, which allows you to easily remove the fenders when you want to change a tire or just don’t need the fenders on at a given time. The front fender is over 20 inches long, and the rear fender is more than 26 inches long so there is little chance you will get splashed by your tires.

Road.CC recommends the SKS Raceblade Long Bicycle Fender Set to cyclists who don’t have disc brakes. The reviewer found the set was more durable and fit more securely than past generations, but the disc brake frame mounting left a lot to be desired.

Road Bike Review recommends this model to anyone who rides in wet conditions. The reviewer noted that the fenders worked fine on his 26 mm tires and believes that they could fit tires up to 28 mm wide. And, Bike Commuters recommends these mudguards for people who like to ride road bikes in all weather, though the reviewer noted that the front fender rattled significantly on rough roads.

There are only 20 reviews of the SKS Raceblade Long Bicycle Fender Set on Amazon, and just two of those are negative. Several road cyclists were impressed with how well the set fit their rides, though installation could be finicky. One buyer noted that it took a little while to center the fender just right.

Another buyer recommended wedging something between the adapter and your tire so you can tighten the brake without the adapter rubbing against your tire. The quick-release was helpful and pain-free for some cyclists. Others found it to be a hassle.

Pros: Great for road bikes, effectively provides protection from ground debris

Cons: Complaints about the front fender rattling, doesn’t fit bikes with disc brakes well

The best front bike fender

source Topeak

Why you’ll love it: If you want to get from point A to point B in style without a face full of dirty water, the Topeak DeFender M1 Mountain Bike Fender should get the job done.

When you first lay eyes on the Topeak DeFender M1 Mountain Bike Fender what strikes you most is how much it resembles the front fender you might find on a motocross bike. It fits reverse crown forks and most other suspension forks and attaches to the crown of your fork.

This keeps the fender from coming into contact with your tires as you hit bumpy terrain. Though it’s designed for 26-inch mountain bikes, buyers with a wide array of wheel sizes – including 29 inches – report that it still provides good protection on their rides.

Bike Radar tested the Topeak DeFender M1 Mountain Bike Fender and was impressed with how well it kept water at bay. The reviewer also liked the looks of the fender and recommended it to people who wish they were riding a motorbike. However, he found that the mudguard’s high positioning and excessive shaking didn’t contain mud well.

BMX Online recommends this model because they liked how it’s made of durable materials and is easy to remove.

About 64% of the buyers who reviewed the Topeak DeFender on Amazon gave it four or five stars. The most helpful reviewer, S. Kovarik, liked its mean appearance. He also gave it high marks because of its durability and easy installation. When riding, he notes that he doesn’t get any rain in his face, even in a downpour.

Other buyers comment on how effortless it is to install and unclip when needed. However, there are a few complaints about the durability of this fender. One cyclist had three DeFenders break on him.

Pros: Easy to install, attractive design, exception protection against water

Cons: Questionable durability, complaints of rattling

