The best bike pumps you can buy

source Bell/Target/Business Insider

Whether you’re bouncing down the trail on a mountain bike or sprinting on a racing bicycle, without proper tire inflation, you’ll have a bad ride. Fortunately, there are a lot of great bike pumps out there that can fill those tires fast.

The Vibrelli Performance Floor Pump is our top pick, thanks to its high 160-PSI pressure capacity and low price.

The first device that looked like the modern bicycle was developed in the early 1800s. It was known as a velocipede, and it had as many disparities as shared traits with modern bikes. Early pedal-driven cycles used steel bands or solid wooden wheels instead of pneumatic (air-filled) tires, so its little wonder that one variety of early bike was known as the boneshaker. Pneumatic tires were developed in the 1880s, and cyclists have been enjoying fewer headaches ever since.

But even the latest greatest modern pneumatic bicycle tire is useless without a good pump to fill it with air. If you have a bike manufactured any time after the late 19th century, you also need a good bike pump to keep the tires ready to roll. But how to choose the right bike pump?

First, you need to think about the most basic consideration: What type of bicycle will the pump serve? Road bikes with narrow tires require a fair amount of pressure, generally between 80 and 130 pounds per square inch (PSI). Mountain bikes with large, thick tires use much lower pressures, generally down around 30 PSI. A general-purpose bike, commonly called a hybrid, will, not surprisingly, fall in the middle, with an average range of 50 to 70 PSI.

It logically follows, then, that the racing bike enthusiast needs a pump capable of creating plenty of pressure and ideally that can do so quickly, while the mountain biker will be served just fine by a pump with a lower output capacity.

Beyond basic PSI capacity, next, think about pump size and design. Do you need to carry the pump along with you during a multi-day bike camping trip? Or during an all-day road race that will take you far away from the nearest support infrastructure? Then a lightweight and portable pump is a must. Or are your rides mostly around town for commuting and recreation? If so, a larger floor pump stored in the closet or in a shed is just fine.

And finally, how serious of a cyclist are you? If you have to dust off your bike before each ride, a lower cost pump of midrange quality will suit you fine. If you ride every morning and afternoon, then, by all means, invest in a professional-grade pump that fills the tires fast and that will last for years of regular use. Don’t worry about the budget too much, as even an excellent pump can be yours for less than fifty bucks.

Here are the best bike pumps you can buy:

Updated on 06/18/2019 by Les Shu: Updated selections, prices, links, and formatting.

Keep scrolling to read more about our top picks.

The best bike pump overall

source Vibrelli

The Vibrelli Performance Floor Pump has a strong, smoothly-operating steel barrel that inflates up to 160 PSI with minimal effort.

For about $30, the Vibrelli Performance Floor Pump is a bargain for a quality tool. With a maximum output rating of 160 PSI, this pump can inflate just about any bike tires you will ever come across, and it does so rapidly with minimal effort thanks to its efficient and reliable design. Its nozzle can rapidly convert to accept Schrader, Presta, and Dunlop valves.

The Vibrelli has an extra long barrel that makes each pump productive, saving you time and effort as compared to shorter options. Its wide nylon foot base and broad ergonomic handle work in tandem to keep the unit stable even during vigorous operation.

The highly accurate gauge, which displays air pressure both in pounds per square inch and bar units (a metric system measurement; one bar is equal to 14.5 PSI) makes it easy to know just when you’ve hit the optimal pressurization for your bike’s tires.

In case the high quality and low price weren’t enough for you, the Vibrelli Performance Floor Pump also comes with an inflation needle for balls as well as with a puncture repair kit.

With more than 2,600 reviews posted on Amazon, the Vibrelli has a shining 4.7-star average rating. An owner named Yan calls it “amazing,” saying it makes “pumping so much easier and more efficient” than other units he had used. A cyclist named Jeffrey called it a “fantastic pump” with a gauge that is “accurate and responds quickly.”

A writer with PedalSwift called the Vibrelli a “high performance” option at a reasonable price and noted its “all steel barrel design.” A BuytheBest10 review called it “affordable” and “durable” and praised its “multipurpose T-valve.”

Pros: High efficiency pumping, good price point, durable barrel, accurate pressure gauge

Cons: Proper nozzle attachment takes practice

The best electric air pump

source EPAuto

The EPAuto Portable Air Compressor Pump does all the hard work for you, effortlessly inflating tires to an exact pre-set pressure goal with the tap of a few buttons.

When used to inflate bicycle tires, there are three issues with the EPAuto Portable Air Compressor Pump that we should deal with at the outset. First, it requires a 12-volt DC power outlet, AKA the cigarette lighter port you found in an automobile. Second, it has a maximum pressure output of 100 PSI, which is too low for some road bike tires. And third, to inflate a tire with a Presta valve, you will need to purchase a separate adapter.

Those drawbacks aside, for most cyclists who also own a car, the electric EPAuto Portable Air Compressor Pump will make inflating bike tires easier than ever. Once the nozzle is screwed in place onto a tire’s valve, all you need to do to achieve the exact level of inflation desired is pre-program the target PSI using the Plus or Minus buttons, then start the unit up.

The compressor’s LCD screen displays pressure in PSI, BAR, or KPA measurements, and the unit features a built-in flashlight for use after dark. This compressor is also more than suitable for use with auto tires. That, after all, is the EPAuto Portable Air Compressor Pump’s primary purpose.

With more than 2,750 reviews posted online, this compressor scores an admirable 4.4-star average rating. One owner said its “gauge is accurate” and appreciated that it was relatively “quiet for a compressor.” Another said that despite its small size it “packs a punch” or pumping power.

A review from WoodWorkingToolKit appreciated the fact that this compact compressor has an “auto shutoff feature that shut[s] down the unit when the desired pressure is achieved “that can “prevent over inflation.”

Pros: Fast inflation time, pre-set air pressure target, built-in flashlight

Cons: Requires access to auto battery, maxes out at 100 PSI

The best budget bike pump

source Bell Windstorm

The Bell Windstorm 400 Floor Pump can create up to 100 PSI and accommodates both common bike valves as well as sports needles.

At $17, the Bell Windstorm 400 Floor Pump isn’t the least expensive option on our list, but it is the most affordable all-around bike pump. This is a bonafide floor pump that can quickly and reliably inflate a tire all the way up to 100 PSI.

Granted, 100 PSI is a bit too low for certain racing bikes, but for most of us, the Bell Windstorm 400 Floor Pump, with its Schrader and Presta valve compatibility, its sturdy base, and its broad handlebar is more than adequate for our inflation needs. Just know that you will probably need to replace it within a year or two if you start cycling daily in the run up to a Tour de France attempt, as it’s not as durable as its pricier counterparts.

An owner named Jen was frank in her assessment, saying the pump “does what it’s supposed to do,” inflating tires without issue. A cyclist named Charleston agreed, saying it “gets the job done” and that he had “no complaints.”

A write up from Top5Best notes that this Bell floor pump costs “only 50% [the price] of other bike pumps” yet calls it effective and easy to use. The piece goes on to caution that it likely won’t “last more than one season” with heavy use, though.

Pros: Great low price point, relatively lightweight

Cons: Maximum output of 100 PSI, no gauge

The best professional grade bike pump

source Topeak

The Topeak JoeBlow Sport II Floor Pump is a top-quality pump that works fast and is built to last, yet it still fits the budget of any avid cyclist.

The Topeak JoeBlow Sport II Floor Pump is suitable for use in a bike shop or by a professional cycling team, but at just a bit more than $47 in price, it’s hardly too pricey for the amateur rider, either. Because this pump should outlast most similar devices by many years, it’s a worthwhile investment.

The quality of the materials used to build the Topeak JoeBlow Sport II Floor Pump set it apart from the competition, but so do a number of clever, intuitive design features. For example, like many pumps, this one has an extra long air hose that makes it easy to access tire valves no matter their position and even when the bike is up on a rack. Here, though, the hose is connected to the pump via a rotating connection point that prevents tangles and makes positioning the nozzle even easier.

The pump’s large pressure gauge is easy to read whether you are checking PSI or BAR measurements, and the smooth operation of the barrel makes the pump easy to use even as you approach its 160 PSI maximum output. The Topeak JoeBlow Sport II’s double-sided “twin-head” nozzle makes it simple to connect to both Presta and Schrader valves, and you can screw in adapters with ease, too.

With nearly 1,500 reviews in, this floor pump has a commendable 4.4-star average rating. An owner named Karen said it makes “pumping very ease” without the need for “a lot of muscle power.” A gentleman named Andy called it “a very good floor pump” and noted its “large base” that keeps it “stable when pumping air.”

A reviewer with Outdoor Gear Lab called the Topeak JoeBlow Sport II Floor Pump versatile and durable, noting its “easy-to-read” gauge and dual valve nozzle. A write up from Bike Radar called the pump’s inflation “rapid and comfortable thanks to the generous sized T-handle.”

Pros: Rugged and durable, pivoting air hose, accurate gauge, sturdy base design

Cons: Nozzle too large to fit between narrow spokes