The sport of biking covers a wide range of riding styles ranging from mountain biking and gravel riding to road biking and commuting.

Just as there are many different types of cycling, there is also a variety of bikes designed specifically for each style.

And while you can certainly ride a mountain bike around town if you’d like, you’re better off getting something tailored for city riding – and it helps to know why each bike is built to perform differently.

To help narrow down the selection of what’s available, we rounded up the best bikes for each class, including picks from brands like Brompton, Cannondale, and Santa Cruz.

Although so many simple, everyday tasks can be likened to riding a bike, that expression fails to account for the fact that there exists a wide and ever-growing variety of bikes. From mountain bikes designed to tackle uneven and rough terrain to commuters meant for a more casual, smooth ride, hardware diversity is rife in the world of bicycles.

Because of this array of available options, it’s important that anyone shopping for a bike doesn’t just stroll into their local bike shop, point at the first one they see, and consider that their one-and-only. Different bike styles offer different ride experiences and are meant for a range of use cases. Even certain road bikes aren’t suitable for certain road riders.

So, no matter if you’re looking to start mountain biking or just need a cargo-friendly bike for trips to the store, everyone needs somewhere to begin. To help, we’ve compiled the following guide that doesn’t just list the best bikes available but also serves as a reference sheet for keeping track of which bike is best for each type of ride style.

We combed through a helping of bikes across a variety of styles and brands to find the best combination of performance, value, and accessibility for the aspiring rider with a real-world budget. While plenty of these bikes don’t represent the high-end, they all hit that sweet spot before you get into spending tons of money for bragging rights and diminishing returns.

One of the most important things to know before buying is what you want to do with the bike. Do you want to ride to work or take it bikepacking? Maybe you just want an easy neighborhood commuter. Knowing this from the start allows you to find proper value (and we did much of the leg work for you with our picks below).

Different bike styles

Before we get into our favorites, understanding the different types of bikes offered and their intended use case is vital. Here is the most popular style of bikes you’ll often see:

Fixed gears and single speeds : Simple bare-bones bikes best for flat urban riding and commuting

: Simple bare-bones bikes best for flat urban riding and commuting Folding bikes : Bikes that quickly fold down allowing riders to carry them on transit and store them in offices for the ultimate in commuter versatility

: Bikes that quickly fold down allowing riders to carry them on transit and store them in offices for the ultimate in commuter versatility Townie bikes : For the rider who wants to get around in comfort and style while wearing regular clothes

: For the rider who wants to get around in comfort and style while wearing regular clothes Cargo bikes : Bikes that allow you to carry groceries, kids, and pets. What you need if you plan to ditch your car–or at least leave it at home a lot more often.

: Bikes that allow you to carry groceries, kids, and pets. What you need if you plan to ditch your car–or at least leave it at home a lot more often. Road bikes : Lightweight, drop-bar bicycles for racing, riding in packs, and going fast on paved roads

: Lightweight, drop-bar bicycles for racing, riding in packs, and going fast on paved roads Mountain bikes : Dedicated offroad bicycle for riding technical trails with built features

: Dedicated offroad bicycle for riding technical trails with built features Gravel bikes : Bicycles optimized for riding long distances on unpaved roads

: Bicycles optimized for riding long distances on unpaved roads Adventure bikes : For the rider who wants to pick a direction and go.

: For the rider who wants to pick a direction and go. Kids’ bikes: There’s a lot more to buying a good kids’ bike than going to the big-box store and picking a superhero. Real kids’ bikes allow children to learn and grow as riders while having fun.

Here are our picks of the best bikes:

The best fixed gear bike

If you’re looking for stylish simplicity, rock-solid dependability, and affordability in an urban runabout, the $299 State Bicycle Core Line is the way to go.

Of course, you might be able to get a more premium bike on the used market but unless you’re adept at bike maintenance and willing to wade through the morass that is Craigslist, then just clock “Add To Cart” on the State website and save yourself the trouble.

While a bike from the State’s Core Line requires minimal assembly, even a novice mechanic should have it ready to ride in no time. It’s vastly easier to put together than almost any piece of furniture you’ve ever purchased at Ikea, too.

And if the whole no-coasting fixie thing doesn’t appeal to you, it also comes shipped with a freewheel. This means that regardless of how you set it up, you get a straightforward bike with good looks that belies its low cost. You don’t have to baby it, either; just lean it up against a signpost and throw a U-lock on it.

Like all fixed gear bikes, the State Core Line doesn’t feature shifting gears. So, if you live someplace hilly, it might be smart to look elsewhere (or prepare your legs). If you’re looking for straighforward two-wheeled transportation that can handle the basics, State’s Core Line is an excellent choice.

Pros: Inexpensive, stylish, dependable

Cons: No gears for hills

The best folding bike

Nimble yet stable enough to ride all day long, a Brompton bike does anything a full-sized bike can do, plus it easily stows in your closet.

Brompton is perhaps the most storied name in folding bikes. It’s a byword for the category in the same way Jeep is synonymous with rugged off-road vehicles, or Levi’s with jeans, and Kleenex for tissues.

There’s a reason for that, too: Brompton bikes are fantastic. They fold down in seconds into a package so tidy and compact that many riders report successfully bringing them onto airplanes as carry-on luggage. They’re available in a wide variety of gearings and handlebar configurations, too, and some even come with an electrical assist.

Their enduring popularity means you’ve got access to a wide variety of accessories; everything from racks to carrying cases to aftermarket carbon fiber performance parts. And they’re supported by a vast community of enthusiasts, which means you can go as deep into the weird world of Bromptoneering as you wish.

Then there’s the ride. The M62 offers enough stability to ride all day long and does just about everything a full-sized bike does. Except with this, you’re able to easily stash it in a closet, or somewhere around the house without it taking up too much room or being an eyesore.

Finally, they’re the only folding bike that legitimately qualifies as stylish. Not only are they inherently cool thanks to their engineering and heritage but Brompton always keep the line fresh with great colors and special editions.

Pros: Folds in seconds, incredibly compact, looks great, rides great

Cons: Premium price tag

The best townie bike

With a set-through design that makes it easy to get on and off, a three-speed hub to tackle small hills and bridges, and an attractive price tag, the Brooklyn Willow is an enjoyable and economical townie.

If you want a perfectly lovely around-town bike that won’t break the bank, get a Brooklyn Willow. The step-through frame means mounting and dismounting is easy and its three-speed hub gives you plenty of range to get over the bridges or up hills.

It requires next to no maintenance, too, making it a great value in terms of longevity. The Willow’s practical fenders and chain guard allow you to ride in normal clothes without getting grime and schmutz all over them. Plus, it’s a beautiful bike you’ll look forward to riding. All it needs is a basket and a bell and you’ve got the perfect townie.

Pros: Step-thru frame for easy mounting and dismounting, comfortable riding position, great colors

Cons: Lacks the full chain case and roller brakes of a true Dutch bike

The best cargo bike

The cargo bike that can carry it all, Yuba’s Sweet Curry can haul kids, groceries, pets, and anything else you want to haul around town with relative ease.

Even if you’ve been riding bicycles for years, a cargo bike is lifechanging. Sure, riding up a mountain feels good but it’s nothing like the sense of accomplishment you get from carrying two kids and a bag of groceries, or hauling a load that fills the hatch of a Volkswagen Golf.

Yuba’s whole line of bikes is fantastic but if you want serious cargo capacity with handling that feels more like your everyday bike, go for the Sweet Curry. At 6’8″ in length, it shouldn’t present too much of a storage problem, especially considering the rear rack carries up to 300lbs.

The bike works with a wide variety of accessories, too, meaning you can configure it to carry cargo, kids, and even pets. Or, if you’re going to be carrying all three of those at the same time or coping with hills, do yourself a favor and spring for the e-bike version (the Spicy Curry), which adds a Bosch Performance CX 250W motor.

Pros: Versatile, great combination of maneuverability and hauling capacity, pays for itself in gas savings

Cons: Heavy enough that you won’t be throwing this over your shoulder and carrying it up to your 5th floor walkup

The best kid’s bike

A jack-of-all-trades kid’s bike with real brakes and gears, the Cleary Meerkat lets them tackle everything from a hilly ride around the neighborhood, a short pedal to the store, or anything in between.

The world of kid’s bikes offers plenty of options for a range of skill levels, ages, sizes, and any combination of those variables. This makes it difficult to not only pick the right bike but to make sure that bike lasts longer than a week or two.

Shopping for a bike that can do it all is important and the Cleary Meerkat is that bike. It features gears for hills, disc brakes for the reliably bringing the bike to a stop, flat bars for simplicity and maneuverability, and the handling capable for a variety of terrain. Whether they’re trying their first cyclocross race or taking their first ride to school, the Meerkat has them covered.

Pros: Versatile, fun, real brakes and gears

Cons: Your kid will eventually grow out of it, so you’ll need to amortize the price by having more kid

The best road bike

Cannondale’s CAAD13 Ultegra avoids a harsh ride like other aluminum bikes and offers a near similar ride experience to that of its much more expensive carbon fiber frame peers.

It’s easy to spend over $10,000 on a quality road bike. After taking a look at the CAAD13 Ultegra, you’ll realize why it’s ridiculous to do so.

The CAAD13 Ultegra is the 13th iteration of Cannondale’s popular aluminum road bike, which has long been the economical yet reliable choice among roadies. Though aluminum bikes often had a reputation for giving a harsh ride, Cannondale figured out how to fix those qualms years ago – it’s been working with the material since the 1980s, after all.

Now, the latest CAAD13 Ultegra offers a high-performance all-around road bike experience that costs less than a similar carbon fiber frame while sacrificing nothing. It’s equipped with Shimano Ultegra, the bang-for-your-buck standard-bearer of road bike transmissions.

You could even outfit this bike with a new set of wheels and upgrade your cycling kit, and you’d not be anywhere near the price of a lavish carbon bike. The CAAD13 Ultegra doesn’t just undercut it’s competition in terms of price, it rivals them in ride, too.

Pros: All the performance of carbon fiber without the high price

Cons: No disc brakes at this price

The best mountain bike

An all-around mountain bike that’s as good on singletracks as it is climbing (and then descending) rocky trails.

It’s impossible to declare something as the best mountain bike because the sport of mountain biking itself covers several different areas. Will you be carving smooth singletracks? Hitting dirt jumps? Taking a shuttle up a mountain before riding a fast downhill track? Depending on where you live and what you’re after, it could be any one of them – and if you really live and breathe the sport, you’ve got a bike for every scenario.

So, instead of planting a flag on a best overall mountain bike, let’s instead talk about a reasonably-priced gimmick-free bike that’ll cover you for a variety of offroad riding. Under these parameters, the Santa Cruz Chameleon is a true stand-out. The Chameleon’s been a staple of Santa Cruz’s lineup since the 1990s and since then, the brand’s managed to keep it fresh and on-trend while always maintaining the do-it-all character reflected in its name.

Its 27.5-inch tire size hits the traction-and-handling sweetspot while providing plenty of tire volume for added suspension. Don’t be put off by the absence of a rear shock, either. It’s hardtail frame is maintenance-free and it’s also immune to obsolence. Less time fussing means more time riding and you’ll be enjoying this bike for years to come.

Pros: All-around shredder with a long pedigree

Cons: If you’re set on a full suspension bike look elsewhere

The best gravel bike

The Salsa Journeyman is an entry-level yet high-quality gravel bike that’s durable and versatile enough for grueling bikepacking trips.

Like the modern mountain bike, the gravel bike is becoming increasingly difficult to define. Is it a road bike with a little extra clearance for higher-volume tires? Is it a 21st century touring bike with lots of mounting points? The questions can go on and yet, they fill a variety of needs and use cases.

For those just getting into gravel bikes, the Salsa Journeyman is an ideal entry point. When it comes to gravel, Salsa helped define the category with its unique frames and flared handlebars, and the Journeyman nets you a chassis that’s well worth the investment.

The bike features plenty of points to tack on additional gear for bikepacking trips, and is durable enough to take a beating. Mechanical disc brakes from Promax offer great stopping power in dry or wet weather, while an internal cable routing design protects all shifting cables from being damaged or clipped. One downside is that the pedals are sold separately, though the silver lining is that you’re able to pick out a pair best suited to your ride style.

Pros: Affordable, plenty of mounts for gear, Salsa knows gravel bikes

Cons: Quick-release axles could limit wheel compatibility with modern gravel wheelsets

The best adventure bike

If you’ve been stumped as to which bike best fits the kind of riding you want to do, there is a single bike that’ll do almost everything: Jones.

For years, Jeff Jones ignored industry trends and designed supremely capable and wildly versatile bikes based on what works. This meant that instead of relying on front and rear shocks for suspension, Jones instead leaned on unique frame geometry and tire volume. And instead of putting the rider in the forward position people tend to associate with performance, a Jones bike has the rider sitting upright for maximum comfort and control.

The result is a bike you can ride on any type of surface all day long. Smooth, rocky, muddy, you name it. It’s even capable of going on long bikepacking trips with its many attachment points perfect for pannier bags or whatever else you want to tote along.

While a custom build doesn’t come cheap, Jones offers complete versions of its SWB and LWB bikes that incorporate all the advantages of the brand’s basic design at an entry-level price. The SWB (short wheelbase) is slightly more nimble and playful, whereas the LWB (long wheelbase) has a bit more stability and comes in both a knobby-tired and smooth-tired version.

Pros: Goes anywhere, does anything, unlike any other bicycle

Cons: Unlike any other bicycle, which can be tough for people to wrap their minds around