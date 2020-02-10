Billie Eilish went viral for her ‘confused face’ at the Oscars. Here are the best viral memes of her career.

caption Among Billie Eilish’s accomplishments over the last year is her tendency to become a viral meme. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In addition to releasing a number one album and dominating awards shows, Billie Eilish has become a viral meme sensation over the last year.

Her relatable facial expressions, apparent aversion to fame, and inventive music videos have inspired countless memes.

Her ‘bad guy’ music video, in particular, gave way to priceless mashups.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Billie Eilish has, indisputably, had a busy year. In the last 365 days, the 18-year-old singer released her number one album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”; called out her imposters; feuded with Nylon Germany; took home three VMA Awards; won four GRAMMY Awards; and performed at the Oscars.

Among her many accomplishments is her ability to become a viral meme almost instantly. Most recently, the ‘bad guy’ singer went viral for her iconic “confused face” during the 92nd Academy Awards, igniting a heated Twitter debate over the reason for her perplexed expression. However, Eilish has been inspiring memes since the start of her illustrious career.

Here are her best viral memes from the last year:

The iconic “Oscars face”

While there’s some debate over what inspired Eilish’s grimace, the singer was caught on camera looking confused – or perhaps, unamused – during Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s parody performance of the 1986 song “Lady in Red.”

Twitter wasted no time in turning the moment into a meme, addressing larger issues of Mondays, sexism, and intergenerational strife.

Me remembering tomorrow is Monday https://t.co/kjBC9Qoz9a — Emma Korynta (@emmalikesnews) February 10, 2020

Your reaction to everything when you were born in the 2000s. — Launce Mustoe (@launce3mustoe) February 10, 2020

The GRAMMY Awards humility — and interesting outfit choice

Eilish was caught on camera, before winning her fourth GRAMMY award of the evening, mouthing, “Please don’t be me. Please.”

Her desperate plea to dodge yet another award, her unavoidable success, and, of course, her unique outfit choice captured Twitter’s attention.

“Please don’t be me. Please.” Billie Eilish being genuinely disgusted by her own success is one of the most hilarious things I’ve ever seen at a major awards show. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/A7iSCVta2N — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 27, 2020

Billie Eilish at 18 – wins the top 5 grammys

Me: can barely get out of bed pic.twitter.com/WcA6Mg0Ars — Zoe delicate stan #1 ???? (@delicatestan1) January 27, 2020

Glinda and Elphaba meeting at Shiz ???? pic.twitter.com/Mm95ewv5Wy — Alex Rocca (@AlexDRocca) January 27, 2020

why does everyone look like a new Batman villain pic.twitter.com/MheehTuAyw — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 27, 2020

The ‘bad guy’ mashups

Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ music video, which racked up three VMA awards, proved the perfect vehicle for epic mashups with Victoria Beckham, Bo Burnham, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Ricky Gervais, among others.

Billie Eilish feat. Victoria Beckham pic.twitter.com/pSmESzYcax — Olly (@ollywldrn) May 27, 2019

Yes, I KNOW this whole Billie Eilish Bad Guy meme died a death a long time ago, but goddamn it… I was bored. And I really like We Bare Bears.#BadPanda pic.twitter.com/ERLTDW3ukc — Alex Cosmo Carroll (@CapnCosmo) June 21, 2019

The only Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" remix meme I immediately rushed to pump out tbh #MaryPoppins pic.twitter.com/eVddwNTSZy — LadyPolitik (@Ladypolitik) May 31, 2019

is this how you do the billie eilish bad guy meme? @boburnham pic.twitter.com/wyJCaScaQ2 — kara (@bluebellhowell) May 31, 2019

THE ULTIMATE BILLIE EILISH MEME. pic.twitter.com/fDzkhtiWEM — Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) May 30, 2019

The video, people discovered, went particularly well with clips from “The Simpsons.”

The “spider eating incident”

One of Eilish’s early brushes with meme fame came from reactions to her Instagram story promoting her upcoming single “You Should See Me In a Crown.” In the clip, a tarantula crawls out of the singer’s mouth – a clip that one Twitter user described as “stuff of nightmares.”

Stuff of nightmares pic.twitter.com/xZefGiHUDY — Charlie Gunn (@Charliegunn) July 21, 2018

Of course, Twitter wasted no time in making Eilish’s “spider eating” go viral.

billie eilish when she sees a spider pic.twitter.com/iDhGwR9Krh — ｊｏｎｔｅ (@lanascrackhead) October 25, 2019

billie with spiders vs me with spiders???????? pic.twitter.com/RVjzoiD0jI — IlyBillie (@billie4che) November 19, 2019

Read more:

People are debating why Billie Eilish actually made her iconic ‘confused face’ at the Oscars

Billie Eilish looked so confused by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s Oscars performance, and her reaction immediately went viral

The 8 best memes that came out of the 2020 Grammys