Students use binders to organize course materials and conveniently keep all of their school supplies in one location.

Our pick for the best binder for school is the Case-it Universal 2-Inch 3-Ring Zipper Binder with Laptop Holder because it has all the bells and whistles needed to meet any student’s needs.

Love it or hate it, back to school is upon us – a reminder that your kids are another year older and your wallet is about to get a little thinner with back-to-school shopping. Shoes, clothes, binders, backpacks … the list goes on and on. There are a lot of back-to-school necessities to purchase, and it can be hard to know which options to choose.

Selecting a school binder might seem like a simple task, but you need to think through your options instead of buying the first binder you see. I’ve purchased and used a lot of binders over the years, from zipper binders with all the stops to plain white three-ring binders.

While I’ve used my fair share of cheap three-ring binders, I’ve found that they often don’t hold up to the wear and tear that a full school year puts on a binder. As a student myself, I’ve been frustrated by rings that don’t close properly, and as a teacher, I’ve seen plenty of torn covers and ruined binders.

Nonetheless, the cost of back-to-school shopping can really add up, so you want to make sure you’re getting a good binder for a good price. If you’re willing to spend a little more than a few bucks, you’ll be happy to find a binder that meets your needs and lasts more than a month into the school year.

To bring you the best picks, I combined over 20 years of experience as a student and teacher with thorough research and consideration of online reviews. These binders are built to last the whole school year, and each pick has features that make it a great fit for the recommended age group.

Here are the best binders for school you can buy:

The best binder for school overall

source Amazon

With a padded laptop carrying case, multiple pockets, and a shoulder strap, the Case-it Universal 2-Inch 3-Ring Zipper Binder with Laptop Holder meets virtually any need.

Zipper binders are a great tool to help students get organized and keep them from losing their school supplies. No matter what your needs are, this binder is bound to meet them. It features 2-inch rings, enough to hold materials for quite a few classes. It’s also designed with an angled zipper that makes it easy to write on paper inside the binder. It can be frustrating to write in binders where the zipper is always getting in the way.

If students don’t carry a laptop or tablet around at school, the laptop-holder sleeve can also hold a book or notebook. In addition to two main pockets, there is also a smaller front pocket that is perfect for pencils, phones, erasers, and other small items.

I love that this binder has a carrying handle and a shoulder strap as well. Many schools don’t allow students to carry backpacks around during the day, so the shoulder strap makes it much easier for students to carry their belongings. When I was in school, I remember struggling to carry all of my books, notebooks, and binders at once.

This binder was featured by Fractus Learning as one of the best zipper binders, and Amazon reviewers agree with mostly 4- and 5-star reviews. A verified purchaser on Amazon gave it a 5-star review, saying, “Purchased one of these last year for my middle schooler to replace the 3-ring binder they were suggesting the kids use. It lasted the entire school year and held the Mac air book plus all other binders and folders that were needed.”

Pros: Padded laptop sleeve, shoulder strap, big enough to hold many school supplies

Cons: Some reviewers note that the rings or zippers broke

The best binder for elementary school

source Amazon

The Mead Zipper Binder with Expanding File is lightweight and simple – the perfect binder to help young kids learn how to organize their schoolwork.

Before you buy a binder for elementary school, make sure you check with your child’s teacher and/or consult their school supplies list. Some elementary school teachers have a strict list of materials students should have. If you have choice in the binder your child uses, we recommend the Mead Zipper Binder with Expanding File.

First and foremost, this binder comes in different color options, which is pretty important to young kids. It’s also very functional for elementary school with durable fabric, interior pockets, exterior pockets, and an interior expanding file. While there are two pencil/pen pockets on the outside, I recommend purchasing an additional pencil box or pouch. Students in elementary school have a lot of pencils, crayons, markers, and other school supplies that should have their own designated space.

This binder is 1.5 inches thick, which is the perfect size for all of the papers an elementary school student will need to carry. I like zipper binders for elementary school so students don’t lose their school supplies – even if they don’t put them all away neatly, they at least won’t fall out as long as the binder is zipped.

Amazon reviewers note that it’s a rather lightweight binder, which could translate to quick wear with heavy use. However, the light weight and simplicity of the binder are why it’s my pick for elementary-schoolers. It won’t weigh little backpacks down and doesn’t include unnecessary bells and whistles. The simplicity of this binder also makes it a very cost-effective option.

Pros: Lightweight, built-in expanding file, interior and exterior pockets

Cons: Some users report receiving a pink binder instead of the red one they ordered

The best binder for middle school

source Amazon

The Five Star Multi-Access Zipper Binder is durable enough to carry a middle-schooler through the entire school year, and it has enough pockets and folders to organize all of their class materials.

Most middle school students still need a lot of help organizing all of their school gear, and a three-ring zipper binder is the perfect school supply to keep them on track. The Five Star Multi-Access Zipper Binder comes in four different colors, and the water-resistant fabric, zipper, and rings are designed to withstand the wear and tear a middle-schooler will place on it during the school year. It also comes with Five Star’s “Lasts All Year” guarantee.

This binder is big enough to organize papers for all of your middle school student’s classes in one place, especially with the included six-pocket expanding file that can be accessed from the inside or outside of the binder. Mesh pockets provide the perfect place to keep track of pens, pencils, lead containers, erasers, and other small items that often get lost at the bottom of backpacks. It also features a sturdy carrying handle.

The Five Star Multi-Access Zipper Binder has an overall rating from reviewers at Office Depot of 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 400 positive reviews on Amazon. It is also featured as one of the top zipper binders from Fractus Learning. One Office Depot reviewer calls it a great organizational tool and says, “This binder is wonderful for keeping things organized with so many pockets and areas for papers. The zipper keeps everything together and the material is durable.”

Prices on Amazon vary based on color selection.

Pros: Durable, built-in expanding file, mesh pockets, guaranteed to last all year

Cons: Some users report the fabric or zipper breaking (if this happens, you can take advantage of the “Lasts All Year” guarantee)

The best binder for high school

source Staples

The Staples Better Binder is small, simple, and comes in 13 different colors so high school students can color-coordinate a binder for each subject.

In my experience as a high school teacher, most high school students don’t use a zipper binder; the majority of my students use a smaller binder for each subject. I’ve found that my students are able to organize their courses better this way, and many high school teachers even request that students have a separate binder dedicated to each course. It’s easy to label each Staples Better Binder on both the spine and front cover.

Having one of these simpler, lightweight binders for each class can actually lighten the load of high-schooler ‘s backpacks too. Instead of lugging home a big binder that holds the papers for every class every night, they can just take home what they need, which most nights, is only a binder or two.

My favorite thing about the Staples Better Binder is that it has a hard poly cover and a reinforced rubber binding, which will help it hold up to being shoved into and yanked out of lockers and backpacks. It also has a heavy-duty storage pocket in the front, which is perfect for keeping important papers like the course syllabus or current project assignment sheets on hand. Cheaper binders get destroyed in my classroom very quickly, but these can take a beating from a high-schooler and still live to see another day.

This binder comes highly recommended with over 1,500 positive reviews on the Staples website. Wirecutter also named it one of the best binders for back to school, saying, “It was the only binder we tested that had a solid, semiflexible polypropylene cover, with rubberized seams and edge guards. This makes it a worthy upgrade if you or your student has a history of tearing through binders by mid-semester.”

Pros: Multiple color options, easy to label, extremely durable

Cons: Cost can add up if buying multiple binders

The best binder for college

source Amazon

The Forevermore Portfolio Padfolio has a professional look with plenty of storage that will last through college and beyond.

By the time you get to college, you might feel that you don’t need a binder anymore – with most of your work being done online, it might seem like a waste. A lot of professors post their lectures, syllabus, and other materials online, so in this digital world, there isn’t much need to organize papers with a binder.

In my experience, it’s still a really good idea to have at least one binder. Even though my professors posted their PowerPoints presentations online, I liked to print them out so I could write extra notes right on the slide; a binder is a great way to organize these printouts. You might also end up with some old-school professors who don’t post anything online.

It’s also good to have at least one professional-looking binder to take on internship and job interviews. If you really want to create some ethos for yourself during a class presentation, put your speech notes in this professional binder and ditch the typical note cards.

That’s why the Forevermore Portfolio Padfolio is our top pick for a binder for college. You can use it to keep your papers organized for class, and then you also have a professional binder ready to go for even the most last-minute interview. Plus, you can remove the three-ring binder portion when you need to use it for an interview or work.

When you’re using it for class, though, it has everything you need. A large front pocket is the perfect place to store a tablet. Inside, you’ll find a document pocket, a zipper pouch, card slots, and even an ID pocket. Your student ID never leaves your side when you’re in college, so this is a convenient place to keep it while you’re in class.

The Forevermore Portfolio Padfolio has an average rating on Amazon of 4.7 stars, and reviewers love its design and versatility. Amazon reviewer Tyler Evans found that it is the perfect fit for his college needs: “I really like this. I’m in college and this works perfectly. No more lugging around a backpack to classes, I just keep what I need in this binder plus text books. I’m a Math Major, and highly recommend this.”

Pros: Plenty of storage pockets, professional look, tablet pocket

Cons: Not suitable for a course with an extensive amount of notes and handouts