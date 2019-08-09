Birding or birdwatching is one activity people use a pair of binoculars for. But for a great birding experience, not any pair of binoculars would do.

We’ve rounded up five great options for birders of all experience levels and budgets: Celestron Nature DX, Wingspan Optics Spectator, Zeiss Terra ED Binocular, Nikon Monarch 7, Maven B-3, and Swarovski EL42.

When I first started birding a few years ago, I quickly learned that if there’s one topic that birders obsess over even more than completing their life lists of birds, it’s binoculars.

During my first outing, I fumbled with a pair of heavy, old binoculars, and vowed to return with a better pair of binoculars next time. After countless hours of research, tips from experienced birders, and information from trusted sources, such as The National Audubon Society, I purchased my first pair of binoculars for birding. During my quest for the best budget binoculars for beginner birders such as myself, I found that binoculars offering a combination of lightweight construction, easy adjustability, and user-friendly features consistently come out on top (this is just as true for high-end binoculars).

Experienced birders often recommend a binoculars specs of 8 x 40 as a good starting point. The numbers represent magnification power and objective lens diameter, respectively. In this case, the binoculars can zoom in on an object that is eight-times away (magnification power), while the objective lens diameter indicates how much light (the higher the number, the brighter the picture) enters the objective lenses (the glass farthest from your eyes). Keep reading – we explain more in detail.

From my research, advice from fellow birders, information from trusted resources, and personal hands-on experience, I’ve narrowed down our list of the best binoculars for birding to the following.

Here are the best binoculars for birding you can buy:

Owen Burke contributed to this guide.

Which binoculars are right for you? Here’s what to consider for birding

As we mentioned earlier, binoculars with specs around 8 x 40 are great for beginners. I like to think of 8 x 40s as the Honda Accords of the birding world. They’re a solid choice for most birders, especially for beginners, or those who have to choose a single pair of binoculars for their favorite hobby and are simply looking for the best all-around performer. However, 8 x 40s might not be the right fit for some birders.

Whether you’re an experienced birder or a beginner, there are certain numbers to keep in mind. Most birders recommend a seven- or eight-power magnification for optimal results. Unless you’re planning on using the binoculars exclusively for shorebirds, 10x magnification is generally reserved for the most experienced birders with very steady hands. It’s harder to stabilize high-magnification binoculars, but fans of 10x magnification find the improved detail and closeness to be worth the investment.

Then, there are objective lenses. The National Audubon Society recommends somewhere between 30mm and 42mm for most birders. Smaller than 30mm means you might not get enough brightness to make out details in poor lighting, while lenses larger than 42mm are simply too heavy, especially if you plan to lug the binoculars around all day. The same source notes that experienced birders seeking a full-size model typically go with 40 to 45mm objective lenses, while most midsized models come with 25 to 30mm lenses.

There are two more important sets of numbers to keep in mind. First is the field of view. According to Audubon, “Bird-worthy binoculars should have an angle of view of at least 6.5 degrees, which is equivalent to a field of view of 341 feet at 1,000 yards.”

If you’re not familiar, field of view is what allows you to see birds not only when they’re stationary but also when they are in flight. Eye relief is also important, especially if you wear glasses. Audubon suggests eye relief of 15 to 20mm for most birders. Moveable eyecups allow you to adjust the distances between your eyes and the eyepiece even more, which really comes in handy if you’re birding with glasses.

REI also has a good explainer on this and more and is worth checking out.

Finally, buying a pair of birding binoculars is a highly personal endeavor. The binoculars that work best for you might not be suitable for the birder standing next to you, for many reasons. Most of us live in areas that consist largely of one type of bird habitat, such as the shore or woods. Some binoculars are designed specifically for such habitats and will make a fine choice if you plan on doing most of your birding near home. Those who travel or take frequent birding trips to various habitats have more to consider, but it’s still certainly possible to get a pair of well-rounded binoculars to suit your birding needs.

The best overall for beginners

The compact and user-friendly Celestron Nature DX (8 x 42) has very solid optics and an affordable price tag that’s just right for beginners.

As a beginner birder, you’re probably not ready to splurge on a more expensive pair of binoculars. However, a cheaper pair could put you at a disadvantage if you find yourself spending a lot of time birding. These Celestron binoculars fall somewhere in between. The 8 x 42 magnification allows you to comfortably see a wide range of birds. These binoculars also have a field of view of 388 feet at 1,000 yards. BAK-4 prisms provide crisp and detailed images in various environments.

These binoculars have a close focus of 6.5 feet. With a weight of 22.2 ounces, these aren’t the lightest binoculars for birders. However, they’re lighter than some of the more expensive binoculars. Users described them as easy to hold and travel-friendly. Whether you’re caught out in a rainstorm or just want peace of mind, it’s good to know that these binoculars are waterproof. As an added bonus, nitrogen filling prevents the binoculars from fogging. A padded nylon canvas carrying case is included.

One Amazon buyer described them as “good for birds that are only 7 or 8-feet away when you want to see every feather.” Another user was particularly impressed by the “good low light ability.” One person used these binoculars to observe a pair of Peregrine falcons. “I was amazed at how easy it was to track her in flight, even when she made quick and sudden turns. I followed her every movement and was impressed at how easily I was able to track her.”

Pros: Ideal for beginners, crisp images in various environments, nitrogen filling prevents fogging

Cons: Detail isn’t the best in low lighting, diopter adjustment requires some effort to turn, slight edge distortion

The best budget binoculars

The Wingspan Optics Spectator (8 x 32) are compact and lightweight and have solid specs at an affordable price.

As our most affordable option, these Wingspan binoculars make a practical budget pick. The 8 x 32 binoculars fall solidly into Audubon’s recommended sizes for birding. From their lightweight construction to a solid list of specs, these binoculars make a worthwhile investment, according to many budget-conscious birders.

The optics are surprisingly upscale, especially compared with similar options within this price range. For starters, there’s a field of view of 326 feet per 1,000 yards. BAK-4 prisms add an extra element of clarity. One Amazon buyer said, “The optics are easy to adjust and clear as can be.” Another said, “It can pick up a lot of detail from far away objects and for such a compact size, the detail is amazing after adjusting the sights to your vision.”

Weighing in at just 15.2 ounces, these binoculars are lighter than some of the much pricier models. If you’re tired of lugging around heavy binoculars or would rather start off on a solid note with some lightweight binocs, these won’t weigh down your bag or make your arms sore.

Pros: Lightweight, compact size, BAK-4 prisms

Cons: Some say the neck strap is insubstantial, image quality isn’t the best in low lighting, a few complaints of stiff focus knobs

The best value binoculars

A close focus range, compact design, and sharp, detailed images make these Zeiss Terra binoculars (8 x 42) the best overall value for birders of all levels.

The best value binoculars offer the most bang for your buck. If you’re into numbers, you’ll find the 375-foot field of view at 1,000 yards to be ideal for most birding outings. Then, there’s the 16.5mm eye relief. The 8x magnification falls squarely into the acceptable range for most birders, while the 42mm lens diameter ensures you’ll get a bright, clear view of each bird. Hydrophobic multicoating keeps images appearing crisp and vivid, even in low-light settings.

But there’s more to these binoculars than their solid numbers. Weight and handling are important, even if you plan on using them primarily around your property. The binoculars weigh 25.6 ounces and feature a compact design that travels well. Easy-grip surfaces not only make it easier to get ahold of the binoculars and lift them to your eyes, but your grip will also remain firm even when you get that initial jolt of excitement over a certain bird.

Most birders look for binoculars that can provide crisp, clear images of birds, whether near or far away, without needing a lot of adjustment. Being able to quickly focus on a bird is another perk. These binoculars have a close focus distance of 5.25 feet along with round, ergonomically designed eyecups. A large focusing wheel allows you to focus on the task at hand, rather than struggling to get a clear image of the bird or another object. In fact, the wheel is big enough to handle with gloves. They’re also waterproof and can be operated between 5 and 140-degrees Fahrenheit. Nitrogen filling keeps fogging at bay.

Pros: Large focussing wheel, waterproof, nitrogen-filled

Cons: A bit heavy, not as compact as others in the Terra series, this model isn’t made in Germany

The best midrange binoculars

The Nikon Monarch 7 (8 x 42) checks just about every box when it comes to solid midrange binoculars, including an excellent field of view and crisp images, even in low light.

The Nikon Monarch 7 satisfies nearly all criteria when it comes to solid mid-range binoculars. The 8 x 42 setup yields a wide field of view that makes it easier to see birds. The binoculars also stand out for their rugged design, which is good news for birders on the go. However, the hallmark feature is the optical system. Extra-low dispersion (ED) technology enhances brightness while ensuring a very wide field of view. Multi-layer prism coatings virtually match the level of brightness seen via the naked eye and don’t distort the color, even in high resolution. It’s a technology similar to the ones Nikon employs on its high-quality camera lenses.

The field of view at 1,000 yards is 420 feet, which is well over Audubon’s suggested minimum of 341 feet. One user said, “The depth of field is generous and helps with quick acquisition of your target such as a little bird.” The binoculars also have an eye relief of 17.1mm and is comfortable to use with glasses. Roof prisms keep the binoculars small and lightweight.

If you’re looking for a good midrange binocular, comfort is probably pretty high up on your list. These binoculars weigh in at 22.9 ounces. They’re not as lightweight as some binoculars, but the overall weight seems to be about average for the price range. These binoculars are also waterproof and fog-proof. A rubber-armor coating allows you to use the binoculars in just about any environment. A central dial lets you quickly and easily find your subjects.

Pros: Rugged construction, ideal for low lighting, advanced optical system

Cons: A bit heavy, some find the diopter tricky to adjust, lens covers tend to fall off

The best compact binoculars

Small and lightweight, the Maven B-3 are the binoculars you can stand to take everywhere with you and will actually enjoy using.

Like with any optics, glass gets heavy. Add on the fact that you’re probably trudging through fields and brush in search of feathery friends, and a few ounces suddenly becomes a real consideration.

We talked to Shaun Martin, a professional wildlife tour guide, fish, and wildlife scientist, birder, and all-around binocular expert in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to find out what is his favorite pair to carry.

Martin swears by Maven as a brand overall and carries a pair of them out into the field every day, but if you’re looking for a compact set to take anywhere, the brand’s B3 Series is the best quality for the money (they are quite pricey) and points out that they can also be customized.

Smaller optics, it’s worth pointing out, tend to offer lower quality than larger ones. You also won’t get as much light coming through, but that, again, is just the nature of smaller optics – these are 8 x 30, which one fanatic at Optics Talk said will cover you from 5.5 feet out to a mountain a mile away (“all in one clockwise rotation of the focusing knob”).

And as Outside lifestyle columnist Wes Siler wrote, the B-3 won’t take the place of his regular optics for glassing big landscapes when magnification is crucial. But if you want a pair to take on a trek, or anywhere and everywhere, they’re going to be hard to beat. Maven’s B3s were also awarded Outdoor Life’s “Best Buy” award in 2016 and Gray’s Sporting Journal’s “Gray’s Best” award in 2017.

Complaints about the B3s are that the central hinge tension might be a little loose for your liking (but that can be fixed), and the eyecups move a little too (they too, however, can be adjusted and/or customized). Lastly, these binoculars don’t come with a case, which you might or might not use, but we’d rather have one, especially for this price. But then, an unlimited lifetime warranty isn’t bad. – Owen Burke

Pros: Superb quality for the price and size, unlimited lifetime warranty

Cons: No case included, very expensive

The best high-end binoculars

The Swarovski EL42 (8.5 x 42) is designed for advanced birders, from top-tier optics to weather-resistant properties for all-day adventures.

It’s pricey, but what else would you expect from a company with Swarovski in its name (yes, that Swarovski). If you’re willing to pay a premium price for the best birding binoculars, you expect the best when it comes to optics, and the Swarovski EL42 (8.5 x 42) is pretty close to perfection for most birders.

These high-end binoculars stand out in many ways, from their stunning optics to weatherproof construction and numerous user-friendly features. A combination of fluoride glass objective lenses and phase-corrected roof prisms deliver uncompromised images.

The field of view on these binoculars is 399, which is plenty for seeing a wide variety of birds. If you wear glasses, you’ll especially appreciate the 20mm eye relief. One owner called the eye relief “perfect” for birders who wear eyeglasses. The shortest focusing distance is 4.9 feet.

If you’re an avid birder you probably spend extended amounts of time out in the field, mountains, or other bird-laden habitats. The last thing you want is to get stuck lugging around a bulky and heavy pair of binoculars. These binoculars weigh 29.5 ounces. They’re not the lightest binoculars on the market, but many birders find them perfectly comfortable, especially when using a neck strap or harness. “The unique strap connectors seem ridiculous until you try them – then they show themselves as an excellent solution,” one owner said.

Weight isn’t the only important factor when you head out for the day. Even the brightest skies can quickly give way to showers and storms, especially if you’re out for hours at a time. These binoculars are waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about getting them wet. They’re also nitrogen-filled to keep the lenses from fogging. Wraparound rubber armor ensures your fingers won’t slip as you lift the binoculars up to get a glimpse of that rare bird you’ve been waiting to see. A strap is included, along with a carrying bag.

Pros: Wide field of view, waterproof, nitrogen-filled to prevent fogging

Cons: A bit heavy, focus wheel could be faster, pricey