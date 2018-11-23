The 10 best Black Friday deals of 2018 — if you only have $100 to spend

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

All day, we’ve been rounding up the best Black Friday store sales and individual product deals for you to shop. Though we’ve curated them by the categories you care about, such as the best tech deals, the best home and kitchen appliance deals, and unique startup deals, we still know it’s a lot to look through.

And since the point of today is to save money, we thought it’d be helpful to show you our picks for the best Black Friday deals under $100.

These are the 10 products we would spend our money on if we only had $100 to spend. From speakers to skincare, $100 goes a long way on Black Friday.

Instant Pot DUO80: $70 off

50% off right now, the popular multi-cooker continues to impress home cooks who want speed, reliability, and versatility in the kitchen. The eight-quart size is perfect for meal prepping and family dinners.

Fitbit Alta HR: $70 off

Though slim and light, the Alta HR doesn’t slack on functionality. The heart rate tracking function lets you optimize your workouts for fat or calorie burn and gives you insights into your sleep. All the while, it’s tracking your steps, distance traveled, and active minutes on a long-lasting battery.

Quip electric toothbrushes: $15 off

Electric Couple Set, $60 (originally $75) [You save $15 with code “GET20“], available at Quip

This set contains two electric toothbrushes, two cover/mounts, and two large tubes of toothpaste to get started on your oral care journey with Quip. Then, you’ll get a refill pack of new brush heads, batteries, and toothpaste every three months.

JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $51 off

It turns out you don’t have to pay more than $100 for a powerful portable Bluetooth speaker that really lasts. The Flip 4 can even be submerged underwater so your pool party can continue without interruptions.

Roku Streaming Stick: $20 off

If you don’t have cable but do have plenty of streaming services and a preference for enjoying your entertainment on the big screen, get this affordable little accessory. It turns your TV into a hub for your various services, plus The Roku Channel offers popular movies and shows with no subscription or fees.

Bombas socks: $17 off

Men’s Solids Calf 8-Pack, $69.12 (originally $86.40) [You save $17.28 with code “BIGHOLIDAY20“], available at Bombas

If you’ve never tried Bombas socks, this pack serves as a solid introduction to the brand’s thoughtful and very comfortable designs. There are also many other cuts and styles to choose from – everything on the site is 20% off.

Mott & Bow jeans: $27 off

It’s difficult enough finding premium jeans under $150, much less under $100. Now through Cyber Monday is your chance to get these flattering and comfortable skinny jeans that the women of Insider Picks love.

Parachute towels: $23 off

Ditch the ratty bathroom towels you’ve owned for who knows how long and upgrade to these plush, quick-drying towels made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton. The rest of Parachute’s offerings are also 20% off.

Blink XT Home Security Camera System: $51 off

No matter where you live, it never hurts to put up some extra safety and security measures around your home. The weatherproof Blink system is easy to set up, and unlike other systems, there are no monthly fees or contracts involved.

Panacea skincare: $15 off

The Essentials Kit, $59.20 (originally $74) [You save $14.80 with code “HOLIDAY2018“], available at Panacea

The Panacea skincare routine is simple, comprising three steps: cleanse, moisturize, and protect. The clean and lightweight formulas were developed in Korea and promote healthy, glowing skin..