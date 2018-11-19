These are the stores with the best Black Friday discounts

Black Friday means massive deals at retailers including Belk, JCPenney, and Kohl’s.

However, some stores are offering bigger discounts than others, according to an analysis of almost 7,000 Black Friday deals.

Here are the top 10 stores that are offering the largest Black Friday deals this year.

As Black Friday grows near, shoppers need to get strategic about where to find the best deals.

The power of Black Friday has cooled in recent years. Stores are more likely to offer deals year-round, and with other major sales day – such as Amazon’s Prime Day in July – the kickoff of the holiday shopping season isn’t quite what it used to be.

However, that doesn’t mean there are not incredible discounts to be found. Shoppers just need to know where to look for them.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 7,000 deals from Black Friday ads of 35 of the largest retailers in the United States. The website then analyzed which retailers were offering the largest average discounts.

Here are the top 10 stores to visit for the biggest possible Black Friday deals this year:

10. Shopko

source Shopko

Average discount: 45.2%

Shopko is letting customers in at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and keeping stores open until 10 p.m. Black Friday.

9. Fred Meyer

source Fred Meyer/ MG2

Average discount: 45.3%

The supermarket – which is open on Thanksgiving Day – will kick off Black Friday at 5 a.m.

8. Macy’s

Average discount: 48.7%

The department store will be open between the hours of 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

7. Dick’s Sporting Goods

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Average discount: 49.9%

Dick’s Sporting Goods is opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with stores staying open until 2 a.m. Stores will then reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

6. Payless

Average discount: 50.3%

Payless stores will offer everything for 50% off on Black Friday, with select locations opening on Thanksgiving Day.

5. New York & Company

source Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Average discount: 54.5%

While New York & Company stores will open at different times, online sales kick off at 7 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

4. Kohl’s

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Average discount: 60.8%

Kohl’s will be kicking off its Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving. The department-store chain will open its doors at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 22 and stay open all night.

3. Stage

Average discount: 62.1%

Stage stores operate under a number of names across the US, including Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, and Peebles. Black Friday sales will kick off at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and continue until 1 a.m. Stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

2. JCPenney

source Scott Olson / Getty Images

Average discount: 65.1%

JCPenney is one of the first retailers kicking off Black Friday sales this year.

The retailer is opening its doors at 2 p.m on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Stores then reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 24 for its “Black Friday Extended” sale.

1. Belk

Average discount: 68.9%

Belk kicks off Black Friday sales at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will stay open until 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving and reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

