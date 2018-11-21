The best laptop deals for Black Friday 2018

source Huawei

Not every laptop is being discounted for Black Friday, but the choice is still pretty great.

This year, I’m only including laptops that come with Intel’s 8th-generation of processors (and one with an AMD chip) because there’s a significant difference between the earlier 7th-generation and 8th-generation chips. The major difference is core count, where the 8th-generation chips come with more cores, and therefore better performance, than Intel’s 7th-gen chips.

You’ll notice that I don’t have a “budget” laptop option below. That’s because the budget laptop selection this Black Friday isn’t very enticing. The true budget selection this year mostly includes Chromebooks with Core i3 processors or Windows laptops with Pentium processors, which are fine, but I wouldn’t personally recommend either to my friends, so I wouldn’t recommend them to you, no matter how cheap they are. There are few, if any, laptops with Intel’s 8th-gen Core i3 processor running Windows 10 that have a worthy price tag or discount so far.

Check out the best Black Friday laptop deals so far:

The best mid-range laptops deals

caption The Samsung Notebook 7 Spin. source Samsung

TOP PICK – Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 2-in-1 for $600 from Best Buy. 13-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage. Usually $900.

from Best Buy. 13-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage. Usually $900. Lenovo IdeaPad 330 for $480 from Newegg. 15-inch FHD display, AMD Ryzen 2500U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage. Usually $680.

from Newegg. 15-inch FHD display, AMD Ryzen 2500U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage. Usually $680. Dell Inspiron 14 7000 for $650 from Dell. 14-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage. Usually $740.

The best powerhouse laptop deals

caption The Dell XPS 13. source Dell

TOP PICK – HP Spectre X360 for $1,070 from HP. 13-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Usually $1,330. (Make sure to select the Core i7 and 16GB RAM configuration options).

from HP. 13-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Usually $1,330. (Make sure to select the Core i7 and 16GB RAM configuration options). TOP PICK – HP Envy X360 15t for $920 from HP. 15-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Usually $1,220. (Make sure to select the 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD configuration options).

from HP. 15-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Usually $1,220. (Make sure to select the 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD configuration options). HP Envy 17t for $950 from HP. 17-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Usually $1,700. Top pick for large display.

from HP. 17-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Usually $1,700. Top pick for large display. Huawei MateBook X Pro for $1,350 from Newegg. Sharp 14-inch display, gorgeous design, 8th-gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage. Usually $1,500. (Incredible value for specs and design, even before Black Friday discount).

from Newegg. Sharp 14-inch display, gorgeous design, 8th-gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage. Usually $1,500. (Incredible value for specs and design, even before Black Friday discount). Acer Aspire 5 for $630 from Newegg. 15-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage. Usually $800. (Amazing price for such a powerful laptop with a large display).

from Newegg. 15-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage. Usually $800. (Amazing price for such a powerful laptop with a large display). Dell XPS 13 for $1,200 from Dell. 13-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage. Usually $1,470.

from Dell. 13-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage. Usually $1,470. Dell XPS 15 for $1,400 from Dell (Starts November 22). 15-inch FHD display, 8th-gen Core i7, GTX 1050Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Usually $1,710. (Incredible value for specs and design).

The best gaming laptop deals

source MSI