Everything you need to know about the best tech deals and sales to expect on Black Friday 2019

Black Friday 2019 falls on November 29, and we'll be compiling the best Black Friday tech deals that you'll find online.

Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and the rest of your favorite retailers will all be slashing prices on some of their bestselling gadgets.

Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and the rest of your favorite retailers will all be slashing prices on some of their bestselling gadgets.

We’ll be using this article to compile all the best Black Friday tech deals you’ll be able to score in November.

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday starts November 29, the day after Thanksgiving. Many Black Friday sales will begin on Thanksgiving, or even earlier in the week.

How do I get the most out of Black Friday?

Based on our experience, these are our best Black Friday tips:

Research what you need . It’s easy to be tempted by snazzy-looking deals, but you don’t want to waste money on junk; you want tech that suits your needs, and tech that will last. If you just sign on hoping to find a cheap TV, you might end up with a low-quality product. We recommend figuring out what new devices you need well in advance of Black Friday, and reading reviews to find the model that’s best for you. Then, you’ll enter the holiday frenzy knowing exactly what you’re looking for.

. It’s easy to be tempted by snazzy-looking deals, but you don’t want to waste money on junk; you want tech that suits your needs, and tech that will last. If you just sign on hoping to find a cheap TV, you might end up with a low-quality product. We recommend figuring out what new devices you need well in advance of Black Friday, and reading reviews to find the model that’s best for you. Then, you’ll enter the holiday frenzy knowing exactly what you’re looking for. Find the best price. You don’t want to make a purchase from Walmart only to find out that Target had the same product for $20 cheaper. Once you’ve decided to buy something, make sure you’ve found the retailer that’s offering it for the best price. Use a price-comparison engine such as ShopSavvy or a tracker such as Camelcamelcamel (or just keep an eye on our deals hub). Speaking of which…

You don’t want to make a purchase from Walmart only to find out that Target had the same product for $20 cheaper. Once you’ve decided to buy something, make sure you’ve found the retailer that’s offering it for the best price. Use a price-comparison engine such as ShopSavvy or a tracker such as Camelcamelcamel (or just keep an eye on our deals hub). Speaking of which… Don’t wed yourself to Amazon. The biggest retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, do offer some excellent exclusive discounts (particularly on Amazon’s own products, in Amazon’s case). That said, the retailers that have historically offered the biggest discounts on tech products are actually smaller names. Lenovo’s store offered the biggest discounts on computers and phones last year, followed by JCPenny, Office Depot, Target, and Kohl’s. The biggest discounter of consumer electronics was Fred Meyer, followed by Academy Sports + Outdoors and Staples. That doesn’t mean you’ll find all (or even most) of the products you want at these stores, but it doesn’t hurt to look around.

The biggest retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, do offer some excellent exclusive discounts (particularly on Amazon’s own products, in Amazon’s case). That said, the retailers that have historically offered the biggest discounts on tech products are actually smaller names. Lenovo’s store offered the biggest discounts on computers and phones last year, followed by JCPenny, Office Depot, Target, and Kohl’s. The biggest discounter of consumer electronics was Fred Meyer, followed by Academy Sports + Outdoors and Staples. That doesn’t mean you’ll find all (or even most) of the products you want at these stores, but it doesn’t hurt to look around. Keep an eye out at least a week in advance. Some retailers will roll out Black Friday discounts on Thanksgiving, or even earlier in the week. Amazon, for example, often rolls out early Black Friday deals throughout the month of November. You may be able to find the exact product you’re looking for before the Black Friday frenzy.

Some retailers will roll out Black Friday discounts on Thanksgiving, or even earlier in the week. Amazon, for example, often rolls out early Black Friday deals throughout the month of November. You may be able to find the exact product you’re looking for before the Black Friday frenzy. Act quickly on deals you want. Some of the best deals are released in very limited quantities, and might be gone in seconds.

Some of the best deals are released in very limited quantities, and might be gone in seconds. Don’t buy brand-new products. Retailers tend to use Black Friday sales to clear their inventory of outdated products. You’ll get the best savings on products that are at least a year old. Other tech to steer clear of: TVs (you’ll get lower prices in December), DSLR cameras (these get their biggest discounts in February), and kids’ toys (you’ll see better sales leading up to Christmas).

We’ll compile the best Black Friday tech deals on gadgets from Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and more.

In the past, Black Friday has been a great time to buy products from big tech names, including Amazon, Google, Samsung, Sony, and Microsoft, for hundreds of dollars off. Other manufacturers, such as Apple and Sonos, tend to offer more modest discounts – but these companies don’t have as many sales the rest of the year.

We’ll be updating this page from now through the end of Black Friday to bring you the best discounts we can find across the web – and yes, we’ll compare retailers’ prices to bring you what is truly the best deal. While you’re waiting, here are some of the best Black Friday tech deals from last year – we expect that most of these products will receive discounts again in 2019.

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7″ 8GB Tablet

Roku Streaming Stick

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)

Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 3

Sonos One (1st Gen)

Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Sport Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular – 42 mm

Fitbit Versa