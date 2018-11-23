Black Friday TV deals 2018: The best prices from Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more

- source
One of the best things you can buy on Black Friday is an amazing TV. It’s a big-ticket item that you might have been hemming and hawing about for the past few months, but now the time has come to finally buy the TV of your dreams.
Why? Because the best TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, VIZIO, and others are on sale today.
The best TV deals at Amazon:
- Samsung UN65NU8500 Curved 65″ 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV (2018), $1,097.99 at Amazon (originally $1,799.99 ) [You save $702]
- Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $998 at Amazon (originally $1,398) [You save $400]
- LG Electronics 65UK7700PUD 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model), $846.99 at Amazon (originally $1,499.99 ) [You save $653]
- Toshiba 32″ HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition, $129.99 at Amazon (originally $179.99) [You save $50]
- Toshiba 50″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition, $299.99 at Amazon (originally $399.99) [You save $100]
The best TV deals at Walmart:
- Vizio 60″ 4K UHD TV, $498 at Walmart (originally $598) [You save $100]
- Samsung 32″ Class Smart TV, $178 at Walmart (originally $197.99) [You save $19]
- Sceptre 50″ 1080P LED TV, $199.99 at Walmart (originally $349.99) [You save $150]
- Samsung 55″ 4KTV, $397.99 at Walmart (originally $699.99) [You save $302]
The best TV deals at Best Buy:
- LG 55″ 4K UHD TV with HDR, $1,699.99 at Best Buy (originally $2,199.99) [You save $500]
- Samsung 65″ Class 4K UHD TV with HDR, $1,297.99 at Best Buy (originally $1,799.99) [You save $502]
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD TV with HDR, $997.99 at Best Buy (originally $1,299.99)[You save $300]
- Samsung 55″ 4K UHD TV with HDR, $747.99 at Best Buy (originally $999.99) [You save $252]
- Samsung 50″ 4K UHD TV with HDR, $327.99 at Best Buy (originally $449.99)[You save $122]
- Insignia 32″ 720p HDTV, $89.99 at Best Buy (originally $149.99) [You save $60]
- TCL 65″ 4K UHD TV with HDR (Roku TV), $899.99 at Best Buy (originally $969.99) [You save $70]
- VIZIO 65″ P-Series 4K UHD TV with HDR, $899.99 at Best Buy (originally $1,199) [You save $300]
