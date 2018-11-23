Black Friday TV deals 2018: The best prices from Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

caption You can save $400 on the Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at Amazon — It now costs $998 (originally $1,398). source Sony

Black Friday 2018 has tons of great deals on TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, and many more.

We’ve rounded up the best TV deals we’ve found so far at Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.

We'll be updating the deals all Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so stay tuned!

One of the best things you can buy on Black Friday is an amazing TV. It’s a big-ticket item that you might have been hemming and hawing about for the past few months, but now the time has come to finally buy the TV of your dreams.

Why? Because the best TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, VIZIO, and others are on sale today.

The best TV deals at Amazon:

The best TV deals at Walmart:

The best TV deals at Best Buy:

