Black Friday 2018 watch and smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $199, and save up to $400 on a Rolex

- Black Friday offers a chance to get fantastic deals on watches.
- Whether you’re looking for a Rolex or something more affordable, take a look below at some of the best Black Friday watch deals available.
Black Friday is here, meaning that this is the time to snag the holiday season’s best deals. Whether you’re shopping for friends, family, co-workers, or yourself (no judgement – I’m definitely treating myself today), you can get fantastic savings on things like the Apple Watch, kitchen appliances, video games, Amazon purchases, and even future travel.
If you’re looking for a new watch, either for yourself or as a gift for someone else, there are a handful of deals available. Take a look below at a few of our favorites.
- Bob’s Watches sells Rolexes and other luxury-brand watches. From November 23-26, take $100 off orders over $2,000, $200 off orders of $4,000 or more, and $400 off orders of $15,000. Shop bobswatches.com.
MVMT
Popular watch startup MVMT is offering up to 25% off sitewide. You can take a look at a few of our favorite options here.
Fossil
- Save 30% sitewide with promo code “BF30.”
Jomashop
- Save up to 75% sitewide. Plus, get a free Royce leather wallet on orders over $100 by using the promo code “FREEWALLET” at checkout. Shop jomashop.com.
Linjer
- Save up to 50% in-stock watches sitewide. Shop linjer.co.
Timex
- November 23-26, save 30% on everything. Shop timex.com.
Apple Watch Series 3
Several retailers are offering discounts on the Apple watch:
- Macy’s: Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Space Gray Case and Black Band, $199 (originally $279 – you save 28%)
- Target: Save $80 on all Apple Watch Series 3 models
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
- Amazon: Fitbit Versa, $149 (originally $199.95 – you save $50.95)
- Best Buy: Fitbit Versa, $149.95 (originally $199.95 – you save $50)
