The best black skinny jeans for women

Black skinny jeans are a staple of any woman’s closet, serving as a step-up in dressiness from their lighter-wash counterpoints.

The $98 Warp + Weft JFK Skinny Jeans earn our vote for the wide range of sizes and inseam lengths they come in, combined with superior fit and quality for the price.

Black skinny jeans are essential in any wardrobe. They pull a look together while remaining casual and comfortable. But finding good jeans is also kind of a nightmare, especially if you primarily shop online.

When shopping for black skinny jeans – or any jeans, really – there are some details to look for that will increase your chances of finding the perfect fit without trying them on. If you often end up with jeans a few inches too long or too short, check out the inseam measurement listed in the product description. Many brands offer several lengths to accommodate different heights, but they aren’t always labeled “petite” or “tall.”

Stretch is another factor to consider. Too much and your black skinny jeans will slowly become unskinny the longer you have them on, too little and you might not be able to sit down. Pay attention to the fabric blend, which should contain 1-2% elastane or spandex for a little bit of stretch that won’t bag out between washes.

Our favorite pairs of black skinny jeans, detailed below, manage to be both comfortable and slim-fitting at once. Plus they that have that nice, crisp wash that might as well belong to a pair of work pants.

Here are the best black skinny jeans in 2019:

The best black skinny jeans overall

source Warp + Weft

Warp + Weft denim is designed to give you the best possible fit and the JFK Skinny Jean combines a sleek, form-fitting silhouette with an impressive 00 to 24 size range.

We’re big fans of Warp + Weft denim at Insider Picks, so it’s not surprising that one of the brand’s pairs would top this list. The JFK Skinny Jeans in Blacktop are the ideal classic black jeans – fitted but not too tight, mid-rise, and polished.

I’m truly impressed by the size range, which runs from 00 to 24 with 27-inch or 29-inch inseams, and the attention to details like a matte black button closure that doesn’t interrupt the seamless silhouette. These little touches add up: This is a $98 pair of jeans, but it’s well worth the splurge.

Reviewers rave about how comfortable these jeans are thanks to several unique denim blends with varied amounts of stretch. The JFK Skinny Jean is available in three fabrics: Power (lightweight and breathable with superior shaping and hold), Oneder (super soft and tightly woven with minimal stretch), and Dynamic (mid-weight and stretchy yet retains its shape).

All varieties are available in black, although the wash varies slightly between styles. Warp + Weft also makes an effort to lessen the environmental impact of their product; the brand uses 95% less water in the manufacturing process than other brands and recycles 98% of the water it does use.

“This denim is super soft, with a touch of stretch and lift, allowing it to hug your curves without squeezing or digging into your body,” writes Insider Picks’ Jinnie Lee in her review. BuzzFeed compares the JFK Skinny to “an ultra-light second skin.” Racked is also a fan.

Blogger Heather A. Turner raves about the JFK Skinny in the Jackson and Blacktop washes; she’s owned both pairs for around a year and reports minimal color fading.

Pros: comes in sizes 00 to 24, comfortable and lightweight, three fabric options, sustainable manufacturing process

Cons: expensive

The best high-rise skinny jeans

source Everlane

The High-Rise Skinny Jean from Everlane is made of quality Japanese denim that combines 98% cotton with a dash of stretch for the ideal fit.

The High-Rise Skinny Jean from Everlane will even appeal to people who think they don’t like high-rise pants. Made of Japanese denim with a dash of stretch, these pants are extremely comfortable, yet they won’t lose their slim fit over time.

Stretch makes jeans of lesser quality more palatable to wear for long periods, but it’s also the reason your skinny jeans get that awkward bunching in various places throughout the day. Everlane’s High-Rise Skinny Jean combines 98% cotton with 2% elastane and comes in three lengths: Ankle (26.5-inch inseam), Regular (25.5-inch inseam), and Tall (30.5-inch inseam).

This is an Everlane bestseller, with over 5,000 customer reviews and a combined 4.45 rating. Most reviewers report that these jeans run pretty true to size, but the sizing and fit can vary slightly between washes. SheFinds and PopSugar both rave about the staying power of Everlane’s black dye over time.

Designer TyLynn Nguyen told The Strategist, “I had my third baby almost four months ago and really appreciate this chic and cozy fit. This jean is stretchy, comfortable, and perfect for my changing body. ” Rank and Style, Racked, and BuzzFeed also give these pants an excellent review.

For a similar fit, but with even more stretch, Insider Picks’ reporters and editors are also fans of Everlane’s Authentic Stretch version of the High-Rise Skinny Jean, which retails for the same price.

Pros: relatively affordable, available in three lengths, transparent pricing

Cons: fit can vary by wash, size range is somewhat limited

The best stretch skinny jeans

source Levi’s

Levi’s 711 Skinny Jean has a bit more give and stretch for a curve-hugging fit that’s as cozy as leggings with the chic look of denim.

What’s a “best denim” list without a little Levi’s, right? They’re jeans are as classic as it gets, and the 711 Skinny Jean is ideal for those who prefer a little more stretch in their denim.

It has 4% elastane content as opposed to Everlane’s 2%, so there’s more give to these but not so much that they’ll bag out with just one wear. In fact, reviewers praise their ability to retain their shape despite the level of stretch.

These jeans have a classic, super-slim fit and come in a variety of washes, including standard black and a distressed black. They’re a hit on Amazon, with 738 customer reviews that combine for an average 4.4 star rating.

“[Levi’s 711 Jeans are] skinny enough to compliment your silhouette, but not too skinny where your pants are like a second skin. I have just about every pair of 711 jeans that they offer, but this black pair is by far my favorite,” writes one Amazon review. The same person recommends washing with dark colors only so as not to ruin your lights and hanging to dry in order to retain the intensity of the dye.

BuzzFeed’s Ignacia Fulcher says, “If you want denim that will genuinely stand the test of time – so your kids can go through your closet in 20 years and find for an awesome pair of vintage jeans – look no further!”

Pros: contains stretch, three inseam lengths available, distressed and plain black options

Cons: should be washed inside out to retain dye intensity

The best plus-size skinny jeans

source Universal Standard

Universal Standard’s Seine High-Rise Skinny Jeans come in an impressive size range that goes up to 40 with a 27-inch or 32-inch inseam.

More brands are expanding their size ranges to accommodate more women. Universal Standard is just one example, but it really nails it in the basics category. The brand has a truly impressive size range: The Seine High-Rise Skinny Jean comes in 00 up to 40, with either a 27-inch or 32-inch inseam.

These jeans boast a “second-skin fit” with built-in stretch thanks to a blend of 73% cotton, 23% polyester, and 4% elastane, though the brand recommends sizing down for the perfect fit. “The fabric is great – not too stretchy, not too thick – and the fit is true to size and sits at the high waist,” writes Insider Picks’ Jinnie Lee.

To keep the jeans as black as possible for as long as possible, Universal Standard suggests washing inside out and skipping the dryer.

Insider editorial fellow Carly Danner wrote in her review that, “At first touch, they felt like a typical pair of jeggings: stretchy, thin, and likely not durable. But after slipping them on, I was pleasantly surprised. For a pair of skinny jeans, these hugged my body in all the right places. I am extremely self-conscious about my love handles and thighs, but these jeans were surprisingly flattering. Also, I like how these jeans made my butt look.”

Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan echoes Danner’s feelings, saying, “They have a serious amount of stretch, and are the only pair I have that I’m not dying to take off by the end of the day. They also come in petites, which is a godsend for someone who’s 5-foot-1.5-inches (can’t forget that half inch!). I usually wear a size 8 or 10, and I opted for a 10 in these, which probably wasn’t the right call. There’s so much stretch that you can comfortably size down if you’re between sizes.”

Pros: stretch, goes up to size 40, two inseam options

Cons: hang to dry, no short inseam

The best petite skinny jeans

source Loft

The LOFT Petite Modern Skinny Jeans have been my go-to for years, and the chic dark black wash is a nice polished option.

I love LOFT‘s petite range for pants and shorts. They’re one of the few brands that actually carries an inseam short enough for my 5-foot frame. The Petite Modern Skinny Jeans have been my go-to for years – and they happen to come in black!

These have a nice, snug fit and an ankle-grazing 26.5-inch inseam – no cropping or cuffing required! The mid-rise is my ideal waist height in that it hits right below my belly button and flatters my shorter torso. Sizes run from 24 to 34 and the fabric is composed of 87% cotton, 11% polyester, 2% elastane.

Although LOFT pants aren’t cheap cheap, the brand offers very frequent sales and coupons that make scoring a bargain easy.

The Strategist’s Karen Iorio Anderson writes, “These jeans have become one of my favorite pairs over the past year. They hold their shape very well.” I even continued wearing one pair of Petite Modern Skinny Jeans after gashing open one knee during a messy fall.

Note: Sizing for the Petite Modern Skinny Jeans in black has limited stock right now, but this jeans style is available in many other washes.

Pros: relatively affordable, LOFT has frequent sales, short inseam

Cons: size range is fairly limited

The best high-end skinny jeans

source Nordstrom

The Paige Verdugo Transcend Ultra Skinny Jeans are made with ultra-luxe, last-forever denim that’s as comfortable to wear as leggings and as chic as trousers.

Denim lovers should check out the Paige Verdugo Transcend Ultra Skinny Jeans, which come highly rated by Nordstrom shoppers. Paige makes comfortable, stylish, durable jeans. While I can’t personally attest to the skinny jeans, I did recently buy a pair of Paige shorts secondhand that look and feel good as new.

This pair comes in a deep, rich black wash and is available in sizes 23 to 31 and in three different inseams – Crop (26.5-inch inseam), Ankle (28-inch inseam), and Regular (30-inch inseam). The “Transcend” in the name refers to the brand’s “performance-fiber technology” made of 54% rayon, 23% cotton, 22% polyester, 1% spandex to help give these jeans their cozy fit.

There’s also a maternity version with flexible stomach panels, which comes recommended by The Strategist. “Absolutely LOVE these jeans! The fabric is lightweight but durable and stretchy, and [the jeans] somehow hold their shape,” writes one Nordstrom shopper.

They’ve also been featured by Rank and Style.

Pros: comfy fit, super-dark wash, three inseams, maternity version available

Cons: expensive