If outdoor light tends to wake you up before your alarm does, you might want to invest in a set of blackout curtains.

Of all the ones we researched, Deconovo’s Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains came out on top. Not only do they keep your bedroom in cavelike darkness, they also act as energy-savers by trapping hot or cold air inside.

A mediocre curtain situation impacts your quality of life more than you might imagine. I’m constantly being woken up by street lamps, lights from the apartments across the street, and sunlight because of my porous curtains (and New York City). No wonder I’m never ready to get out of bed in the morning!

Blackout curtains block all sources of light from entering your sacred sleep chamber, ensuring your precious eight hours or more go uninterrupted. There are many benefits to blackout curtains, and they aren’t just suitable for bedroom use. Of course, they do help you sleep better, but they also offer superior privacy protection and some panels even boast noise-blocking and energy-saving properties.

With so many cute options on the market, there’s no reason not to put blackout curtains in every room of the house. Here I’ve rounded up the top blackout curtains based on Amazon reviews and expert testimonials. Whether you like solid colors or patterns, there’s something for everyone.

Here are the best blackout curtains you can buy:

Updated on 10/16/19 by Caitlin Petreycik. Updated copy, links, prices, and formatting.

The best blackout curtains overall

source Deconovo

With a ton of color and size options, the Deconovo Blackout Curtains work with just about every décor and they’re highly effective at blocking light.

If limited options have been holding you back from taking the blackout curtain plunge, check out Deconovo Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains. Available in 21 colors and three lengths, there’s a pick for every room in the house. Oh, and they are remarkably effective as far as blocking both natural and artificial light.

These curtains work so well because, as Family Living Today points out, they “employ the ‘sandwich’ technique to block both sunlight and deaden sound.” This basically means each panel has three layers of material.

The curtains also claim to regulate the temperature of your rooms, helping you save on energy costs. Grommet details along the top of the curtains add interest to an otherwise simple design.

Deconovo blackout curtains have also been featured by Best Products and The Spruce.

Pros: Lots of color and size options, saves energy, affordable

Cons: Sold per panel and not in a full set

The best rod pocket blackout curtains

source Sebastian

If you prefer the look of a rod pocket, Sebastian Total Blackout Curtains are a great light-blocking option that comes in a variety of attractive colors.

If you don’t love grommets, Sebastian Total Blackout Curtains are another effective option. These were The Wirecutter‘s top pick for blackout curtains because they “create a cave-dark sleeping environment.” Sounds like what you want if you’re not afraid of the dark! We also like them because they come in five attractive neutrals that will go nicely with most color schemes.

The curtains are supposed to be 100% light-blocking, as well as noise-reducing and temperature-regulating. One major downside is that they are quite pricey and sold in individual panels, though being able to buy by the panel is an upside if you have an uneven number of windows you want to use the treatments on.

“These curtains do an amazing job of blocking out heat and light. My bedroom gets really, really hot during the day and used to be one of the hottest rooms in the house. Now my bedroom is one of the coolest rooms in the house,” writes one 5-star reviewer on Bed Bath & Beyond.

Pros: Superior light and temperature blocking capabilities, nice fabric, great color selection, multiple sizes

Cons: Pricey, sold individually

The best noise-reducing blackout curtains

source Nicetown

Nicetown Noise Reducing Blackout Curtains dull any sound and ensure you can sleep in peace no matter what’s going on outside your window.

If noise is a primary concern, try the Nicetown Noise Reducing Blackout Curtains to ensure you get the peace and quiet you need for a good night’s rest – even if your next-door neighbors are having a backyard barbeque until 3 a.m. on a Tuesday night.

Nicetown claims its curtains will block 85-99% of the light from outside, plus they are thermal-insulated, soundproof, and resistant to stains and wrinkles. They come in several lengths and a bunch of solid colors to fit a variety of décor schemes and window sizes.

These are also more cost-effective than a lot of options. They come in packs of two and though the price varies depending on the size, they are cheaper overall than many on the market. Nicetown curtains are recommended by Best Products and Family Living Today.

One fan on Amazon vouches for their noise-canceling qualities: “We recently moved into a new home, which is about a mile or two from a major interstate. We didn’t really realize how noisy it was until night time when all the trucks are going down it […] These curtains reduced the interstate noise to just a low hum.”

Pros: Noise-cancelling, blocks 85-99% of light, stain-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, cost-effective

Cons: Some reviewers said the colors are different in person than in the photos online

The best patterned blackout curtains

source H.VERSAILTEX

Add some pizzazz to your window treatments with the H.VERSAILTEX Blackout Curtains in fun patterns.

All these plain colors getting you down? Patterned blackout curtains exist, and they’re just as effective as the solid versions, if a little bit more fun. Take the H.VERSAILTEX All-Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains, for instance.

Available in seven patterned options, this pick is perfect for those with whimsical taste. They come in several sizes, from full-length to elegant tie-up curtains to shorter valances that are perfect for bathroom and kitchen windows. Plus, they’re free from chemical coating, instead getting their blackout properties from triple-weave fabric.

“This is the 3rd set of curtains I’ve tried in my bedroom, and this is the only one that’s accurately represented itself as room-darkening and insulating,” says one Amazon shopper. Other reviewers were pleased with the quality of the fabric relative to the affordable price tag.

Pros: Cute patterns, quality fabric, no chemical coating, machine washable, lots of different curtain styles

Cons: Only available in prints

The best blackout curtain lining

source Eclipse

You can transform existing window treatments into blackout curtains with the Eclipse Thermaliner Blackout Panel.

If you already have curtains you love, you can boost their light-blocking properties with the Eclipse Thermaliner Blackout Panel. The attached drapery hooks allow you to pin the panel to the curtains already hanging up in your house, turning them into light- and noise-reducing window treatments.

Per the product description, the liners don’t block as much light as the brand’s true blackout curtains do, but are ideal for “any room where you may want the appearance of darkness, while still having enough light to navigate throughout the room.”

You’ll also get the benefit of additional privacy protection and reduced noise levels without having to hang a brand-new set of curtains.

Several Amazon reviewers raved about the Thermaliner’s excellent heat-blocking capabilities, with one fan even claiming it lowered the temperature in one of their rooms a full seven degrees: “I am sure our electric bill will be much lower in the months to come.”

Pros: Can be used with curtains you already have, come with hooks, help reduce light, noise, and heat

Cons: Size probably won’t work for all curtains, won’t work as well as true blackout curtains

Check out our other guides for getting a good night’s sleep

source Brooklinen/Business Insider

A great mattress can be the difference between a good night’s sleep that results in a productive day or a horrible night that makes you feel like you didn’t sleep at all. Here are our top picks for the best mattress you can buy:

Although a mattress topper isn’t a must-have for your bed, it’s one of the easiest ways to up your sleep quality and comfort. We researched dozens of mattress toppers and determined that these are our favorites:

A good pillow means a good night’s sleep. We reviewed dozens of pillows to narrow down the choices to the ones you’ll love best. Here are our top picks: