A great pair of neckband headphones should look good, be relatively comfortable, and sound great – which is exactly why we’ve chosen the V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless headphones as our top pick.

Headphones are getting better and better. Gone are the days when getting good private audio meant having to buy bulky and expensive over-ear headphones. These days, in-ear headphones sound pretty great – and they’re much more convenient, too. Neckband-style headphones help give in-ear headphones a better battery life, more convenient controls, and more.

Of course, there are a ton of neckband headphones available for purchase, and they’re not all created equal. Because of that, it can be hard to figure out which neckband headphones are right for your needs. When buying headphones, there are a number of things to keep in mind. For starters, you’ll want to think about the features you want.

Most neckband headphones have a microphone built in to them for things like phone calls, but you’ll also want to think about whether or not you want water-resistance, in case you sweat a lot or get caught in the rain, as well as the connectivity standard you want to use. Pretty much all neckband headphones connect through Bluetooth, but you should lok for the latest standard: Bluetooth 5.0.

It’s also worth considering how long of a battery life you want. One of the advantages of all that extra room around the neck is that you can include a larger battery – and as a result, most neckband headphones offer at least 10 hours of use.

Here are the best neckband Bluetooth headphones you can buy:

The best neckband headphones overall

source V-MODA

Why you’ll love them: The V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless headphones feature a great design, excellent sound-quality, and aren’t too expensive – making them easily the best neckband-style headphones.

V-Moda has an excellent track record when it comes to building headphones that are high-quality and great-sounding, and as a result its headphones have topped this list. When it comes to neckband-style headphones, we think the V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless headphones are the ones to get.

There are a number of reasons we like these headphones so much. For starters, they feature a great design. On the left of the neckband, you’ll get playback controls that are relatively easy to use and feel high-quality, and on the right, you’ll find a power button. There’s a somewhat large bulge at the back of the headphones, but it likely serves as a way to store a bigger battery. The headphones have a 10-hour battery life, which is good for wireless headphones.

Then there’s sound quality, which is excellent. The headphones offer great bass response, but they don’t go over the top. You’ll get nice and punchy kick drums and thick bass tones without the bass sounding unnatural. There’s plenty of warmth in the low mids, and there’s excellent high-end response, too, which ensures that music will sound detailed and exciting.

So what about downsides? The only real downside is that the battery could be a little longer, but the battery life isn’t necessarily bad either – it’s just middle-of-the-road. Because of the great features and sound quality, Trusted Reviews gave the headphones 9/10, while Headphone Review scored them a slightly more conservative 8.4.

Pros: Nice design, excellent sound-quality, comfortable

Cons: Battery life could be better

The best noise cancelling neckband headphones

source Bose

Why you’ll love them: The Bose QuietControl 30 headphones look good and sound great, too, but the best thing about them is their excellent noise cancellation technology.

There are plenty of great neckband headphones on the market, but few of them come with noise cancellation technology. If you want noise cancelling neckband headphones, then we recommend the Bose QuietControl 30 headphones, which offer a great sound and good design, with the noise cancelling tech that Bose has become known for.

There are a number of things that make these great headphones. For starters, they’re very well-designed, featuring easy-to-use playback controls on the right arm. They’re also pretty comfortable, both around the neck, and in the ears.

Ultimately, however, the most important thing to consider is how the headphones sound, and they sound great. The headphones offer nice, pronounced bass, a scooped but still good-sounding midrange, and well-tuned high-end. Sure, they may not be the most natural-sounding headphones out there, but for most, having natural-sounding headphones isn’t all that important, as long as they still sound good – and they do.

And, of course, they have noise cancellation, which is well-implemented and good at cutting out any outside noise.

So what are the downsides here? Well the biggest is perhaps the price. At $299, the headphones aren’t necessarily cheap. Despite that, however, many reviewers love the headphones – TechRadar scored them 4/5 stars, while TechHive went further with a rating of 4.5 stars.

Pros: Good sound, comfortable, well-designed

Cons: Expensive

The best neckband headphones for sports

source JBL

Why you’ll love them: The JBL UA Sport Wireless Flex headphones look relatively nice, plus they feature a customizable fit, which is perfect for use during sports.

Looking for a pair of neckband headphones to take to the gym? Neckband headphones may not be the most conducive for sports use, but there are still some great options out there – like, for example, the JBL UA Sport Wireless Flex headphones, which are the result of a partnership between JBL and Under Armor.

So what makes the JBL UA Sport Wireless Flex headphones so great? Well, for starters, they’re relatively easy to use, which is great news for those who need quick access to their headphones when they’re running or at the gym.

The headphones are also pretty comfortable and good at staying on your neck without moving around too much. That’s thanks in part to the adjustable design, which allows you to tighten or loosen the neckband when you want. They even have a light on the back, which is great for those who like to run or cycle at night.

When it comes to sound quality, the headphones are pretty nice. For those that like a bit of an extra kick when they work out, there’s plenty of bass, while mids are relatively warm. The high-end sounds fine, but it’s not quite as detailed as we might have liked – though for many, bass response will be more important anyway.

Plenty of reviewers loved the headphones, too. TechHive gave the headphones 4/5, while Headphone Review gave them a slightly more conservative 7.4/10.

Pros: Well-designed and customizable, relatively inexpensive

Cons: Don’t sound as good as others

The best budget neckband headphones

source SOL Republic

Why you’ll love them: The Sol Republic Shadow Wireless headphones look good, sound good, and they’re inexpensive.

All of the headphones in our guide are great options, but they’re all a little pricey. Thankfully, if you want a pair of neckband headphones and don’t have a ton of cash, there are still some great options for you, like the Sol Republic Shadow Wireless headphones.

Now, the Sol Republic Shadow Wireless headphones may be cheap, but they still offer a number of awesome features. For starters, the headphones feature a relatively sleek design, offering some quick-access controls on the right arm for things like volume and playback.

They also come in a few different colors, including Black, Black/Red, Gray, and Gold. The headphones are relatively comfortable – though not amazing – so don’t expect to be able to use them for things like sports.

So how do the headphones sound? For their price, they actually sound great. The headphones offer plenty of bass response, a well-tuned midrange, and relatively detailed highs – which is something that cheaper headphones often forego.

There are, of course, a few downsides to these headphones. As mentioned, the headphones don’t fit as well as some others, and the battery life comes in at 8 hours, which isn’t all that great.

Still, despite those downsides reviewers seem to like the headphones. CNET gave them 7.8/10, while Android Police went a step further, giving them a hefty 9/10.

Pros: Nice design, good sound, inexpensive

Cons: Battery life isn’t amazing, could fit better

The best neckband headphones with Google Assistant

source LG

Why you’ll love them: The LG Tone Platinum+ headphones sound good and look great, but they’re also smarter than many other headphones thanks to the Google Assistant.

Want a pair of headphones that are a little smarter than the rest? Google Assistant is arguably the best digital assistant out there, and there are a few neckband headphones that support it – including the LG Tone Platinum+ headphones.

There are a number of things that make these great headphones, but most notable is how they support Google Assistant. The headphones feature a simple Google Assistant button that allows you to summon the assistant when you need to.

They also feature a nice, sleek design, with easy to access buttons for quick control. Then there’s the sound quality, which is quite good. There’s a good amount of bass response without going over the top, plus the midrange is well-tuned, and the high-end offers plenty of detail despite connecting over Bluetooth.

The headphones also offer noise cancellation, and while it’s not quite as good as Bose’s it’s still decent and should help cut out some outside noise.

Pros: Well-designed, Google Assistant support, great sound-quality

Cons: Expensive

