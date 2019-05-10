The best body oil you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Body oils can provide hours and hours of soft, nourished skin that feels like you just left a fancy spa treatment.

But not all are the same – some can sit on top of your skin as opposed to absorbing in, others can feel too oily.

But we’ve done all the research to bring you our favorite picks. If you’re looking for smooth, supple skin that doesn’t feel oily to the touch, then the Fresh Life Body Oil is the bottle you want to reach for.

While it’s normal to associate dry skin with the winter, those with truly chapped skin know it can happen 365 days a year.

And if you’re someone who seems to be constantly slathering on body lotions, you’re probably wondering if there’s a better way to soothe your scaly skin. Instead of constantly replenishing your lotion supply you might want to consider another hydrator – a body oil.

Body oils are clutch for folks whose chapped skin is a serious problem year-round because of the way they moisturize. Instead of thick creams that just tend to sit on top of the skin, oils penetrate and absorb easily because they’re nice and light. A lot of oils also have the added benefit of mimicking your body’s barrier layer, helping your skin to protect itself from dehydration more naturally. And that’s all without having to wait around for it to soak in – something anyone who has ever coated their limbs in thick lotion while it’s warm out can tell you is a very unpleasant experience.

My favorite way to use a body oil is immediately after a shower – before I even step out of it. I turn off the shower, tap the excess water into my skin, and then reach for my favorite oil. I’ll then massage it into my skin, starting from my neck and working my way down, until I’m totally coated in the stuff. The steam and my still-moist skin help the oils absorb better, which means I leave the shower feeling moisturized and not uber-slick.

This technique also has the added benefit of cutting my morning routine down. Since my moisturizing is happening in the shower, I don’t have to deal with rubbing myself down after I’m toweled-off. And if you’re not ready to fully part with your lotions, you can always spike your favorite creams with a few drops of oil to amp up the moisturizing properties. The oil will ensure your skin stays more hydrated for longer, which is a bonus no matter what month of the year it is.

Ready to start oiling yourself up for maximum hydration? I’ve rounded up the best body oils you can buy. They’re perfect for anyone – whether you’re looking for an alternative to your lotion, hoping for a little extra hydration, or just searching for a more sensory experience when it comes to your moisturizer. Get ready to oil yourself up.

Here are the best body oils you can buy in 2019:

Updated on 05/10/2019 by Jada Wong: Updated links, formatting, prices, and replaced best overall pick with Fresh Sugar Ultra-Nourishing Body Oil because original was out of stock.

Keep scrolling to read more details about our top picks.

The best body oil overall

source Fresh

Fresh Life Body Oil makes skin feel like butter but without any of the slippery, greasy feeling. It also hydrates for up to 24 hours and has a subtle floral, nutty scent.

When I say this body oil gave me life, it’s not hyperbole – it’s fact. My shins, arms, knees, and elbows are constantly drier than Death Valley (and even more so in the winter), but one application of this oil made everything smooth, moisturized, and frankly, not painful to the touch.

Made with sweet almond and jojoba oils to moisturize, vitamin E to hydrate and soothe irritated skin, and spiked with a whole host of other oils and botanical extracts, my skin is seriously glowing every time I use this body oil. The vitamin E also provide antioxidant benefits for healthier skin over time.

But despite the heavy lifting, the oil doesn’t actually feel heavy on skin at all. In fact, it absorbs into skin quickly and doesn’t leave behind a greasy feeling. That seems to be a constant among Fresh’s body oils – fellow author Maria del Russo loved that our OG overall pick of Fresh Sugar Ultra-Nourishing Body Oil also absorbed into her skin in seconds, but it’s out of stock at most retailers now and I find the Fresh Life Body Oil to be a more-than-suitable replacement.

Don’t take it from me though – one Nordstrom reviewer said she’s had “hit and miss luck with body oils, but this one is a winner.” Some reviewers do mention that the scent is so subtle that it’s almost gone a few seconds after you use it. I didn’t find that issue, but I can see why – the scent really is quite subtle, so once you get used to it, it can seem like it’s disappeared.

As for the application itself, it can get a little messy – after all, it’s a body oil in a pour bottle. One reviewer ingeniously decants some into a spray bottle to use, but honestly, it’s not a big deal to me. I just use any oil that might’ve dripped down the side on my body and call it a day. – Jada Wong

Pros: Fast-absorbing, smells delicious, a little goes a long way

Cons: The bottle spout isn’t the most mindfully designed, so things can get a little messy while pouring

The best all natural body oil

source Jao

One of the benefits of switching to oils is that a lot of them harness all-natural ingredients, and the Jao Goe Oil is our top pick in that category.

One of the beauties of oils is that they are much easier to create using all-natural products than typical creams and moisturizers are. That’s why so many people who prefer organically-created products tend to moisturize their bodies with oils. In fact, oils were the main way that folks in ancient Rome and Egypt kept their skin silky smooth. And if Jao Goe Oil were around then, I’m sure that’s the oil they would have reached for.

Goe Oil is a cult product for many reasons, but mostly because of how multi-use it is. Peruse the reviews on Amazon, where the oil has an average rating of 4.1 out of 5, and you’ll see reviewers extolling how well the oil moisturizes the body. Reviewers also say it’s fantastic for smoothing out frizzled hair, moisturizing brittle nails, and healing cracked or chapped hands.

This tube is formulated with a high concentration of jojoba oil, a powerful moisturizer that is also incredibly healing. It acts similarly to sebum, which is your body’s natural way of moisturizing your hair and nails. By mimicking your body’s natural moisturizing capabilities, you get hydration that is smooth and natural, not slick and sticky. But jojoba isn’t the only powerhouse oil in Goe Oil. The bottle is actually formulated with 28 different fruit, flower, and plant oils and butters.

Another thing that makes Jao Goe Oil such a favorite amongst beauty editors, pros, and buyers alike is that it is the least messy oil you can use. It actually dispenses from its tube in a semi-solid balm, only to liquify once you warm it up in your hands. It’s similar to pure coconut oil in that way – the mix of heedy oils coagulate into something semi-solid when cool. That means you aren’t spilling goop all over the place, trying to hydrate yourself. It also means that you can easily take Goe Oil on the road and reapply as needed.

But don’t just take my word for it. Over on Nordstrom, one reviewer commented that “this is the ONLY product that I can put on in the morning and rely on it keeping my skin hydrated all day long.” If your limbs get extra-dry, then consider smoothing on Jao Goe Oil.

Pros: All-natural ingredients, balm consistency makes it easy to apply

Cons: Pricey, only available at certain retailers

The best body oil that’s not oily

source Herbivore

If you’re constantly struggling with ultra-dry skin, reach for Herbivore’s Jasmine Glowing Hydration Body Oil.

One of the biggest misconceptions about body oils is that they leave your skin feeling like, well, an oil slick. It makes sense why people might assume that. Oils get a bad wrap for being extra greasy. A lot of people are fearful that, after applying an oil, they’ll be left to sit around naked until it completely absorbs – lest they get their clothes or sheets oily.

So when I first applied Herbivore’s Jasmine Glowing Hydration Body Oil, I was floored. Instead of the gloopy, ultra-thick consistency I’m used to with body oils, I was greeted with a dry oil. Herbivore’s Jasmine Glowing Hydration Body Oil is light and non-greasy, making it easier for it to absorb into the skin. I was able to smooth the oil on, and 30 seconds later, my skin was hydrated without the slick I’m used to.

Just because it isn’t sticky doesn’t mean it isn’t working. The oil has glowing reviews across websites, including Sephora, where one reviewer said that she “cannot get enough of this body oil.” Folks with sensitive skin praise the oil’s ability to hydrate without causing breakouts, which can be attributed to the grapeseed oil. Grapeseed oil actually contains twice as much vitamin E as olive oil, making it an amazing antioxidant cocktail for your skin.

The jasmine sambac oil is what makes this one shine. The amazing smell of the oil is sexy without being overly floral, and many pros and buyers have commented that this oil has actually replaced their regular perfumes. But jasmine sambac also helps support your skin’s natural moisture levels and elasticity.

Herbivore’s oil also wins where other oils like it fail – with its bottle. Having relied on a spray nozzle for years, Herbivore’s Jasmine Glowing Hydration Oil now dispenses with a pump. I’ve found that just two pumps is good enough to cover each limb, meaning a little of this stuff goes a long way. It’s definitely not cheap, but this oil will last a long, long time.

Pros: Jasmine sambac oil promotes elasticity, isn’t as greasy as most oil-based moisturizers

Cons: Some find the smell overpowering

The best luxury body oil

source Kypris

The mix of high-quality oils in Kypris’ Body Elixir is great, but inflorescence is what makes its high price tag worth it.

It’s rare for a beauty product achieve near-universal acclaim from the savvy shoppers of Amazon. So you might be surprised when you spot the rave reviews for Kyrpis’ Body Elixir.

“It performed outstandingly in the dry, dry air,” one reviewer wrote. “I skipped it one day and noticed the difference.” Another wrote how much they “LOVE this stuff” because it is the only thing that soothes their dry skin in the winter. There are only a handful of bottles left at the time of publication, so we’re linking to purchase at Net-a-Porter as well.

So what makes people so willing to shell out $125 for a bottle of body oil? Well, it’s the curated mix of ingredients in the bottle. Kypris’ elixir utilizes the cream of the crop in that category. Moringa kernel oil contains a wealth of fatty acids and nutrients, which hydrate and protect. Tamanu oil promotes skin elasticity, which is why this oil is favored by pregnant women dealing with stretch marks. Prickly pear seed oil is incredibly soothing and healing, which makes it the perfect foe for dry skin.

It’s the Iris stem cells and vitamin C ester, though, that are the true winners in this bottle. These two active ingredients are usually reserved for face-only formulas, because of their price and potency. But both are powerful anti-aging ingredients, which work to help promote collagen production and plump skin. You know your favorite anti-aging serum? Now imagine spreading it on your body. Yeah – that’s what this stuff is like.

But beyond all of that, applying Kyrpis’ Body Elixir is a truly sensory experience. It feels incredible going on, and leaves behind an amazing scent of bitter oranges long after it’s sunk into your skin. The bottle is gorgeous and looks perfect sitting on your nightstand.

A few drops of this elixir goes a long way. I even like mixing it in with my cream moisturizers from time to time, just so I can get the benefits without using a ton of it.

Yes, $125 is a lot to spend on a body oil. But you definitely get what you pay for with Kypris. It feels luxurious and delivers high-quality ingredients. This is one oil worth investing in.

Pros: Amazing active ingredients, delicious smell, gorgeous bottle

Cons: This high price tag makes it out of reach for a lot of customers

The best budget body oil

source Burt’s Bees

Burt’s Bees Lemon and Vitamin C Body and Bath Oil is highly-rated, intensely hydrating, and very affordable.

So we’ve established that a lot of body oils can be super tough on the wallet. But just because you can’t shell out a ton of your hard-earned cash on a body oil doesn’t mean you can’t reap the benefits of this amazing moisturizer. Enter: Burts’ Bees Lemon and Vitamin C Body and Bath Oil, the drugstore oil that performs like a luxe one.

Although you’ll instantly be hit with the smell of lemons when you smooth this oil on (thanks to the lemon peel oil present in the ingredient list), the featured ingredient in this bottle is the vitamin E. It’s a natural antioxidant, and is great for reconditioning and hydrating your skin. Apply it just once, and you’ll notice how intensely smooth to the touch your limbs feel.

This oil is perfect for those of you who are turned off by overly-floral scents. The citrus smell of this oil is delicious, without being overpowering. One reviewer over on Influenster wrote that she feels like a lemon Starburst after she steps out of the shower, which is pretty fantastic if you ask me.

There are two ways you can use this body oil. The first is to mix two capfuls into your bath water for a hydrating soak. The second is straight after you pat yourself dry. Rub it into your damp skin, give it a minute to soak in, and you’re set. A few buyers have also said they love layering this below their favorite Burt’s Bees moisturizer for an extra kick of hydration.

Fair warning, though: This bottle is quite small, but you do get what you pay for. It’s a great way to dip your toes into the oil game, though, so it’s definitely worth a try.

Pros: Wallet-friendly, super hydrating, smells amazing

Cons: Very tiny bottle – but a little goes a long way!

