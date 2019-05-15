The best body pillows you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Leachco/Business Insider

Body pillows provide a combination of support and comfort so you can sleep like a baby.

The Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Full Body Pillow is the best you can buy because it’s incredibly comfortable, hypoallergenic, dust mite resistant, and machine washable.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, sleeping on your stomach isn’t good for you. Think about it this way: Would you stand and look to your right or left for three hours at a time? Probably not. If you did, you probably wouldn’t like how your neck felt afterward.

This is where a body pillow comes in handy. It allows you to sleep on your stomach while still providing sufficient support and alignment for your neck. Body pillows are generally best for people who like to sleep on their side or stomach, but there are some styles that work well for back sleepers, too. Pregnant women seem to get the most benefit from this cushioning since stomach sleeping is no longer an option. People who are recovering from surgery, seniors, and athletes can find relief from aches and pains with the right body pillow as well.

What to look for when shopping for body pillows

Unless you have previous experience sleeping on a specific pillow, you will want to choose a brand that offers a trial period and a full refund if you are not satisfied. For instance, our top pick, the Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow, comes with a 120-night, no-questions-asked return policy.

Fill and cover material are also important considerations. In our research, we found the highest-rated pillows had a fill that is hypoallergenic and breathes well, such as shredded memory foam, microbeads, and synthetic down. Cover material is a matter of preference, but we found that polyester and bamboo seemed to offer the most comfort to buyers.

Many pillows have some off-gassing when you first take them out of the packaging. This is harmless, but you may want to let your pillow sit in a well-ventilated area for a few days before you use it. This will also allow tightly-packaged pillows to expand to full size. Although, you can also help the fill expand and release some of its odor by tossing the pillow in the dryer and running it at a low temperature for about 20 minutes or so.

We looked at hundreds of expert and buyer ratings and reviews for dozens of models before choosing five body pillows that were comfortable and cool, moldable and supportive, and versatile.

Here are the best body pillows you can buy:

Updated on 05/15/2019 by Les Shu: Updated links, formatting, and prices.

Keep scrolling to read more about our top picks.

The best body pillow overall

source Snuggle-Pedic

The Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Full Body Pillow will give your muscles and joints support and relief while you sleep soundly.

The Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Full Body Pillow is filled with a combination of CertiPUR-US certified foam and low VOC hypoallergenic Biogreen memory foam. The foam is shredded, which provides for better breathability and the much-sought-after “cool pillow” feel.

The non-removable cover is 56.4% polyester, 43% viscose of bamboo, and 0.6% Lycra. The pillow is 54 inches long by 20 inches wide, and it weighs around seven pounds. This product is designed to conform to the contours of your body and comes with a 120-night no-hassle refund guarantee. Snuggle-Pedic also offers a 20-year warranty, so you know it’s made to last.

I recently had the opportunity to try out the Snuggle-Pedic body pillow for a couple of months. I was surprised how odor-free it was, and within 10 hours of opening the vacuum seal, the pillow had expanded to its full size.

As a side-sleeper with a history of back pain, I found this pillow did an excellent job of balancing comfort and support while keeping my back aligned and knees from knocking together. The only negatives I found with this option is it weighs more than seven pounds, which is a bit much to move around when you want to switch sides in the night.

Also, the sheer size of the pillow is like having an extra person in the bed. Snuggle-Pedic does offer a mail-in customization service if you want to add or remove fill from your pillow.

Expert reviewers rate this pillow highly. Consumer Search recommends the Snuggle-Pedic body pillow to side sleepers who are looking for a good balance of comfort and support. However, the reviewers caution that this model may be too fluffy or big for some. FeelPainRelief appreciated that this pillow is machine washable, stays cool, and helps ease back pain but would have liked if it came with an extra cover.

More than 3,400 buyers left 5-star reviews of the Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Body Pillow on Amazon. One called the Snuggle-Pedic the “most amazing body pillow in the world.” He appreciated that it was big enough to provide comfort for his hefty 6-foot 4-inch frame.

A common thread among many of the comments is that this product provides a “one pillow solution.” Several people mention previously using up to seven pillows to achieve a comfort level that allowed them to sleep. Many shoppers were also surprised by the sheer size and weight of the pillow.

Pros: Excellent airflow, orthopedic support, machine washable, hypoallergenic

Cons: Quite bulky

The best pregnancy body pillow

source Leachco

The Leachco Snoogle Total Body Pillow offers full-body support while keeping pregnant women in a healthy, stationary side position.

Designed by a registered nurse and mother, the Leachco Snoogle Total Body Pillow features a sham-style removable cover made from a 65/35 polyester/cotton blend. The cover is machine washable, but the pillow itself is not and should be spot cleaned with a soapy cloth instead. The overall dimensions of the pillow are 60 by 24.8 by 7.2 inches.

Described as both C- and horseshoe-shaped, the Snoogle has a bit of a hook on one end for head and neck support, a long body for tummy or total back support, and a slightly-curved end that tucks between your knees. It also comes with a user manual featuring six different ways to align the pillow. There are six different colors to pick from, including ivory, mauve, grey, and sage.

Alpha Mom was initially turned off by the C-shape of the Snoogle Total Body Pillow but found it served as an incredibly comfortable pregnancy pillow. She appreciated how it supports the belly, legs, and head without the need for other pillows. The Sleep Advisor said, “Its chameleonic characteristics make it the perfect fit – literally and figuratively – for anyone in the family.” The Sleep Judge also recommends this Leachco body pillow.

The Leachco Snoogle Total Body Pillow has nearly 6,000 4- or 5-star reviews on Amazon. One customer purchased this pillow for his pregnant wife because she was struggling to find a comfortable sleeping position. The Snoogle helped but also provided a heat barrier between the two.

These comments were fairly common among reviewers, who also noted that the pillow serves as a wall that separates partners in bed. This was seen as a plus and a minus.

Pros: Terrific for keeping pregnant women in a stationary sleeping position, designed for belly, leg, and head support

Cons: Very large, may make intimacy hard, not machine washable

The best body pillow for customizable firmness

source Coop Home Goods

The fully-adjustable Coop Home Goods – Memory Foam Body Pillow makes it easy to create the perfect pillow density for your needs.

The Memory Foam Body Pillow from Coop Home Goods is filled with CertiPUR-US Certified shredded gel-infused memory foam. The cover is a 60/40 blend of polyester and viscose rayon from bamboo. The pillow is dust mite resistant and hypoallergenic, so if you have allergies, you are safe with this pillow. Coop Home Goods also makes our favorite normal bed pillow.

To adjust the firmness of your pillow, you simply unzip the end and remove some of the memory foam. Be sure to save the foam you remove – preferably in an airtight container for hygienic and durability reasons – so you can make further adjustments down the road.

The overall size of the pillow is 20 by 54 inches, and it weighs nearly 7 pounds. Coop Home Goods offers a 100-day guarantee making it easy for you to return the Memory Foam Body Pillow if you are not completely satisfied. There is also a five-year warranty.

Coop Home Goods recently sent me this body pillow for free to test. And, I was very close to recommending it as the best overall body pillow. Compared to the Snuggle-Pedic pillow, this option has less fill, takes up less room in the bed, and I’ve just found it more comfortable out of the package. I also like that I don’t have to ship the Coop Home Goods body pillow elsewhere to adjust the filling. I can just unzip and remove the extra stuffing.

So, why isn’t it #1? There are a few reasons. The Snuggle-Pedic pillow has a longer risk-free trial period (120 days vs. 100 days), a longer warranty (20 years vs. 5 years), and it’s more washing machine-friendly since it doesn’t have a zipper. If the benefits outlined in the previous paragraph are more important to you than the differences in trial periods, warranties, and the presence of a zipper, then the Coop Home Good body pillow may be your best solution.

The Coop Home Goods Total Body Pillow was runner-up in Wirecutter’s review of the best body pillows. The Sleep Advisor also recommends this pillow because it’s fully customizable, has a comfortable and washable cover, and comes with a five-year guarantee.

Around 80% of the Amazon buyers who reviewed the Memory Foam Body Pillow gave it 5 stars. People like that the shredded memory foam allows you to customize the fit in different areas of the pillow. For example, side sleepers may prefer minimal fluff near their knees but more in the neck area.

Buyers report that this is easy to achieve with the Coop Home Goods pillow. They were also impressed with the air circulation provided by the memory foam, which reduces the chance of hot spots.

Pros: Adjustable firmness, moldable, excellent air circulation, five-year warranty

Cons: Bulky

The best U-shaped, total body pillow

source Moonlight Slumber

The Moonlight Slumber Comfort-U Total Body Support Pillow can be used in a number of positions to provide versatile support for your entire body.

What sets the Moonlight Slumber Comfort-U Total Body Support Pillow apart from other body pillows is its size. Each “leg” of the U is 64 inches long and 10.5 inches wide. Overall, it weighs ten pounds. The fill is synthetic down “Fusion Fiber,” which is hypoallergenic, odorless, and machine washable.

Moonlight Slumber advertises that the material allows air to flow through freely, but our research found that it does retain more heat than shredded memory foam. The cover for the Comfort-U is made of cotton, and the pillow is made just outside of Chicago.

In our look at “The best pillows you can buy for your bed,” the Moonlight Slumber pillow was rated the best body pillow because it’s machine washable, features a special extended polymer filling to help it keep its shape, and it’s hypoallergenic.

Nap Season, Best Advisor, and FeelPainRelief also recommend this pillow. Buyers seem to love it, too. Around 83% of the people who reviewed the Moonlight Slumber Comfort-U Total Body Support Pillow on Amazon gave it 4 or 5 stars.

One 5-star Amazon reviewer said he can sit comfortably while binge-watching TV. The middle supports his back while the ends fold under his knees. He does note that this cushion gets lumpy after about a week, but shaking it or putting it through the dryer should take care of the lumps. There are several buyers who reported that this pillow helped with their back pain.

Pros: Provides great support in several positions, machine washable, hypoallergenic

Cons: Heavy and incredibly large, hard to wash, gets lumpy quickly

The best body pillow for people recovering from surgery

source Squishy Deluxe

The Microbead Body Pillow by Squishy Deluxe provides an excellent combination of cushioning and support in a lightweight, easy-to-maneuver pillow.

The Squishy Deluxe body pillow is filled with food-grade microbeads produced in the US. To keep your house free of annoying little beads, the company double-reinforces the seams. The microbeads allow for airflow which keeps you cool, and the removable cover is a 90/10 blend of nylon and spandex. Both the cover and the pillow are machine washable.

The overall dimensions of the pillow measure 47 inches long and 7 inches in diameter, and it weighs about 2.5 pounds. Bets of all, Squishy Deluxe offers a 100% no-questions-asked refund for up to six months after your purchase, so if you dislike it, you can return it.

Child Orch, Yo Innovation, and HealthSpaceZone all recommend this pillow. Reviewers do warn that if you have pets (especially cats that like to knead your pillows with their claws) you may need to give this pillow extra protection.

Around 86% of the buyers who left reviews of the Squishy Deluxe Microbead Body Pillow on Amazon rated it positively.After spending more than $500 on pillows from Amazon to help achieve comfort pre- and post-surgery, one reviewer said he found the Squishy Deluxe was the best because of its neck support, and it allows you to lay comfortably in a variety of positions.

Several other commenters joked that it replaces the need for a significant other to cuddle with in bed. There were a couple of complaints about the small zipper scratching people, and there may be some off-gassing.

Pros: Good firmness, lightweight, six-month money-back guarantee

Cons: The beads compress over time leading to diminished support

The best affordable body pillow

source PharMeDoc

If you are looking for a full body pillow that can be used in an array of different positions, the PharMeDoc Full Body Pregnancy Pillow is an affordable solution.

Though the name suggests otherwise, the PharMeDoc Full Body Pregnancy Pillow isn’t just for pregnant women. It’s ideal for people of all genders, especially individuals recovering from an injury or surgery.

The C-shaped pillow is approximately 57 inches long and 30 inches wide and comes with a zippered pillow cover made of jersey knit cotton. The pillow is stuffed with a polyfill blend designed to increase support density as more weight is applied.

The Sleep Judge recommends the PharMeDoc Full Body Pregnancy Pillow after having two pregnant women test it. A 5-foot 10-inch woman in her third trimester noted that the pillow felt a bit long for her, but she liked how it slept cool and the long side provided good belly support. The reviewer at Mattress Clarity found the pillow provided excellent support. She also appreciated how the pillow could be used in a number of configurations, including propping her up in bed or on the couch.

The PharMeDoc Full Body Pregnancy Pillow has nearly 3,500 4- or 5-star reviews on Amazon. Buyers comment that the pillow takes a little getting used to, but it provides excellent cushioning for their head, back, legs, and hips.

The biggest downfall is the pillow cover. It’s quite thin, and for some buyers, it ripped fairly quickly. There is also a zipper on the outside that could potentially poke or scratch you.

Pros: Affordable, can be used in several positions, sleeps cool

Cons: Pillow cover is poorly made

