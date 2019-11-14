10 of the most inspiring body-positive moments of 2019

caption Chromat’s February 2019 runway show. source Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

2019 brought important moments for body positivity in fashion, retail, and beyond.

Designer Rebecca Minkoff included a breastfeeding model in her New York Fashion Week presentation.

Brands like CVS and razor company Billie took strides to promote body-positive imagery in their campaigns.

From companies promising to publish unedited photos to the presence of diverse models on runways, the body-positivity movement has driven huge change in the fashion industry and beyond.

Here are 10 of the most inspiring body-positive moments that made an impact in 2019.

Chromat’s New York Fashion Week show questioned the “sample size” construct, and models wore garments plastered with the phrase.

caption Tess Holliday walks the runway for Chromat Spring/Summer 2020 during New York Fashion Week. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Chromat

While walking the runway at the Chromat Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September, models sported gowns, shirts, and other outfits embellished with the phrase “sample size.”

Above, model and blogger Tess Holliday wears one of the powerful garments.

In the fashion industry, sample-sized garments are typically between a US size 0 and 4, which many have argued is not representative of the average body type. Chromat’s fashion show not only made a statement with its take on the “sample size” phrase, but it was also noted for being especially size- and body-inclusive.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show was notable for its commitment to showcasing models of diverse sizes, backgrounds, and identities.

caption Rihanna at the Savage X Fenty fashion show. source Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Musician and entrepreneur Rihanna was a major player in the body-positive movement this year, leading the charge of inclusivity-focused brands with her own lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

Her runway show for the lingerie brand took place in September and is also available for streaming on Amazon. What makes Rihanna’s line different from competitors – namely Victoria’s Secret, which has garnered criticism in recent years for its lack of diverse models in campaigns and its now-defunct runway show – is a commitment to showcasing models of all sizes, identities, and backgrounds.

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness was vocal about how people of all identities can struggle with body image.

caption Jonathan Van Ness of Netflix series “Queer Eye.” source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

In an episode of “The Allure Podcast,” Van Ness told Allure editor-in-chief Michelle Lee, “We talk about body shaming, body positivity, and what the female gender encounters in that realm. I think in the male side that is not talked about quite as much, and I know I was severely impacted by that my whole life.”

Van Ness’ openness has inspired many, as he’s spoken publicly about being HIV-positive, as well as overcoming drug abuse.

Ashley Graham shared a powerful Instagram photo celebrating her stretch marks, encouraging self-love.

caption Model and activist Ashley Graham. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In August, model and body-positive activist Ashley Graham announced she was pregnant with her first child. Shortly after sharing her pregnancy news on Instagram, she posted a photo celebrating her bare body and received thousands of supportive comments.

Winnie Harlow, a model with vitiligo, made history with her first Vogue cover.

caption Model Winnie Harlow on the runway. source Charles Platiau/Reuters

In June, Winnie Harlow, a supermodel and role model for people with the skin condition vitiligo, was featured on the cover of Vogue Arabia. She appeared alongside another model, Shahad Salman, who also has vitiligo.

The magazine cover and story proved to be an inspiring moment and represented progress in an industry often criticized for not featuring models or talent with a wide range of looks, features, or identities.

Rebecca Minkoff’s New York Fashion Week runway show paid tribute to breastfeeding moms.

caption Model Mara Martin breastfeeds at the Rebecca Minkoff New York Fashion Week presentation. source John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Designer Rebecca Minkoff featured a breastfeeding model at her September fashion presentation during New York Fashion Week.

Guests at the show could see model Mara Martin, who, at the time, was a new mom. Martin made a statement by breastfeeding her baby at the event, which was set up as an exhibit for guests to walk around and view the styles on each model.

The powerful moment was symbolic for many breastfeeding mothers and represented a celebration of all bodies at all stages in life.

CVS rolled out its Beauty Mark campaign this year, which distinguishes when promotional beauty images have been edited or not.

caption An image from the CVS Beauty Mark campaign that shows unaltered versus altered images. source CVS Health

In 2018, pharmacy chain CVS announced its commitment to stop editing beauty promotional imagery for its stores, marketing materials, websites, or social media accounts. In 2019, CVS had made 70 percent of the beauty images in its store Beauty Mark-compliant, meaning they have an icon that indicates whether or not the image has been retouched.

Journalist Melissa Blake took a stand against internet trolls by sharing a series of selfies on Twitter, and her post went viral.

caption The tweet from journalist Melissa Blake that went viral. source Courtesy of Melissa Blake

Melissa Blake is a freelance journalist who has written about living with Freeman-Sheldon syndrome, a rare genetic bone and muscular disorder. In September, she shared a series of selfies on Twitter after receiving a string of hateful tweets from users who wrote that she was “too ugly” to post selfies online.

In a tweet, Blake wrote about the hateful comments she received: “And people wonder why I’ve struggled so much with self-acceptance when it comes to how I look and our society’s notion of what ‘beautiful’ is. It’s because of comments like these – comments that dismiss me and deem me unworthy.”

She went on to say in another post: “This is just one more example of the type of ableism that people with disabilities face every day and it’s something I’m constantly trying to change.”

Her selfies received more than 31,000 retweets and countless responses of support.

Model and activist Hunter McGrady was the first “curvy bride” to be featured on a print magazine cover.

In August, Insider reporter Amanda Krause spoke with McGrady, who is widely known as Sports Illustrated’s “curviest model” and was featured on the cover of The Knot’s fashion issue.

McGrady is the creator of a campaign called #AllWorthy, which she said aims to inspire “all women” to feel successful, beautiful, worthy, heard, and seen.

She told Insider: “I created #AllWorthy as a place on Instagram where you could put up your photo and see tons of women feeling beautiful as they are.”

Razor brand Billie created a campaign that aimed to normalize female body hair in advertising.

caption A woman with underarm hair in a photo from a Billie razor campaign. source Billie

In June, women’s razor brand Billie released a video showing a diverse group of women with visible pubic and underarm hair.

Billie Co-Founder Georgina Gooley told Refinery29 that the new ad and accompanying images were meant to destigmatize women’s body hair, making it an important and inspiring message to many people in 2019.