The best body scrub you can buy

A good body scrub is a necessity if you want soft and smooth skin.

The exfoliating treatments work to get rid of dull, dry skin to leave your body looking and feeling smoother.

Our top pick is the Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish because the all-natural scrub hydrates while exfoliating skin.

When it comes to body-care products, scrubs are oftentimes overlooked in favor of lotions and body wash.

But the exfoliating treatments should be included in your skin-care routines if you want to silky smooth skin. While you can also scrub away dull, dry skin by using loofahs or dry brushes, nothing will leave your skin feeling squeaky-clean quite like a good body scrub.

Not only do they exfoliate to reveal smoother and softer skin, but they also help other parts of your skin-care routines become more effective. Using a body scrub before applying self-tanners will help you achieve a streak-free glow, and they also help prevent the growth of in-grown hairs when used before and after waxing or shaving.

Body scrubs often provide extra skin benefits as well. Some moisturize skin, while others feature acne-fighting ingredients to help prevent body breakouts. Plus most scrubs smell amazing, making that all that extra time you’ll be spending in the shower totally worth it.

Ready to start scrubbing for softer and more supple skin? We’ve rounded up the best body scrubs you can buy. Whether you’re looking for a deep exfoliation, trying to clear up skin, or just want to add a new step to your weekly pampering sessions, these are the body scrubs to keep on your radar.

Here are the best body scrubs you can buy:

The best body scrub overall

Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish is an all-natural body scrub that looks and smells fantastic.

With its millennial pink color and sleek minimalistic label, the Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish makes a stylish addition to any bathroom. But don’t let its pretty packaging fool you – the all-natural, cruelty-free product works so well, it’ll completely transform your skin.

The scrub’s sugar granules work to slough away dry, dead skin, while the virgin coconut oil and Moroccan rose oil work to moisturize and hydrate skin. Plus shoppers say that the fruity floral smell makes you feel like you’ve been instantly transported to a tropical island.

It has the “Clean At Sephora” seal, which means it is made without the ingredients customers told the retailer they’d most like to avoid, including sulfates like SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehyde, and phthalates. The scrub is also vegan, gluten, silicone-free, and noncomedogenic.

Experts and shoppers agree that the pretty pink scrub is one of the best options available in stores now. It made both Allure and Elle Magazine‘s lists for Best Body Scrubs and has more than 30,000 likes on Sephora with shoppers giving it 4.5 out of 5-stars.

One Sephora shopper wrote, “Man, I love this stuff. I usually don’t like oil-based scrubs because they feel slimy or filmy, even after rinsing. This one rinses nicely and I don’t need moisturizer after. It doesn’t make my shower a slippery death trap, either. The smell is wonderful and the granules are effective, but not too harsh.”

A few people said they initially stayed away because of the price, but after trying it, they can’t stop using the scrub. They also said you will eventually save money in the long run as you no longer have to use a body lotion after showering, thanks to how moisturizing the scrub is.

Pros: All-natural, clean seal at Sephora, gentle but effective exfoliator, very hydrating, nice smell, works on all skin types

Cons: Pricey

The best coffee body scrub

The Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub is an invigorating body scrub that will leave your skin feeling nourished and incredibly soft.

You’ve probably seen the Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub all over your Instagram feeds and for good reason. The Australian-made body scrub has gained a cult following thanks to its fast-acting natural ingredients that buff away dry, flaky skin.

The scrub’s main ingredient is ground roasted robusta coffee beans that work to exfoliate skin while the beans natural smell help give your morning shower an extra jolt. The coffee beans are infused with organic cacao extract to help diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, the almond and macadamia oil work together to leave skin soft and hydrated.

Peruse the reviews on Ulta, where the scrub has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5-stars, and you’ll see shoppers praising how well the scrub exfoliates and nourishes their skin. Reviewers are such a big fan of this product that 97% said they would recommend it to a friend.

One reviewer named Meg wrote, “I love this scrub so much! It smells amazing and it feels great scrubbing on. You can feel your skin getting cleaner. Once you wash it all off you’re smooth and energized. I love this product!”

While the product is totally effective and easy to use, customers did warn the scrub can be messy as it is loosely packed. So they recommend planning ahead and only using the scrub when you have the time to clean up your shower after using it.

Pros: Great exfoliator, targets fine lines and wrinkles, hydrating and nourishing, affordable

Cons: It can be messy

The best salt body scrub

The Ole Henriksen Rub n’ Buff Transforming Salt Scrub is a salt-based hydrating exfoliator that works to remove dry, rough, and dead skin.

One of the biggest misconceptions about body scrubs is that they leave your skin feeling either scrubbed raw and dried out or slick and oily. The Ole Henriksen Rub n’ Buff Transforming Salt Scrub is here to change all that.

The effective sea salt scrub is infused with both lemongrass and sweet almond oils, which work to smooth and soften skin. But unlike other scrubs that are infused with hydrating oils, this doesn’t leave your skin with a greasy residue.

Customers agree that the scrub’s sea salt granules were a very effective exfoliator but were still small enough that they weren’t abrasive on skin. During a consumer study, 91% of users said that after using the product for one week the scrub left their skin feeling smooth and soft.

The scrub has more than 3,000 likes on Sephora with a 3.6-star rating. One buyer wrote, “This is by far my favorite body scrub EVER! It smells so amazing! The combination of lemongrass and lavender oil compliment this product so well! I use it with my hands, not a loofah, so it exfoliates my body and hands! It also works great on dry heels and elbows! The icing on the cake? I smell sticks to my skin so nice, and helps me sleep! HIGHLY recommend!!!”

A few reviewers mentioned the high cost of the body scrub but noted that a small amount of the scrub goes a long way, so the large 22 oz. tub will last for months.

Pros: Great exfoliator, deeply hydrating, leaves skin soft but not oily, spa-like smell

Cons: Expensive

The best sugar body scrub

The Tree Hut Coconut Lime Shea Sugar Scrub is a moisturizing body scrub that helps boosts collagen production and elasticity.

The Tree Hut Coconut Lime Shea Sugar Scrub intensely exfoliates skin while at the same time aims to improve your skin’s health. The scrub is made with grains of sugar and ground coconut shells that work together to polish away dead skin.

It is also infused with organic shea butter that helps promote elasticity, evening primrose oil that works as an anti-aging agent, sweet almond oil that helps improve the look of skin’s complexion, and safflower seed oil to moisturize and hydrate. While Coconut Lime is the most popular option, the scrub also comes in eight different scents, including Moroccan Rose, Brazilian Nut, and Almond & Honey.

The scrub has a 4.5-star rating with more than 1,100 reviews on Amazon and a 4.74-star rating with more than 2,500 reviews on Influenster. One Amazon shopper said she is “in love” with the scrub before adding, “I have to admit. This is my first sugar scrub. The smell is amazing! It feels cool on your skin. The jars are decently sized. After using the scrub, my skin feels smoother than a babies bottom! I WILL be purchasing again! This product is totally worth it!”

While most customers said that the scrub was very soothing and hydrating on their body’s skin, a few did note that the scrub did make the more delicate skin on their hands feel dry after using it.

Pros: Great exfoliator, multiple scents and varieties to choose from, moisturizing, has anti-aging properties

Cons: Can leave hands feeling dry

The best gel body scrub

If you are looking for a gentle body scrub with acne-fighting ingredients, try Neutrogena Body Clear Body Scrub.

The Neutrogena Body Clear Body Scrub is a two-in-one product that works as both a body wash and a body scrub. The gel features gentle exfoliators that work to remove dead skin cells, while the gel body wash deep cleans pores at the same time.

It is also the first body scrub to contain salicylic acid to help treat and prevent body breakouts and leave your skin looking and feeling squeaky-clean. The oil-free scrub does not contain plastic microbeads and is gentle enough to use every day.

The scrub made it on Allure magazine‘s list of best body scrubs and has a 4-star rating on Target, as well as a 4.36-star rating on Influenster with more than 1,100 reviews.

One Influenster reviewer wrote, “This product was a 10/10. I loved this body scrub because it felt amazing when putting on my skin. Usually, body scrubs would hurt because of the bath salts but this specific one felt amazing and really made my skin smell good and feel very soft.”

A few shoppers did note that while their skin felt smoother and cleaner after each individual use of the scrub, they did have to use the product regularly to see the acne-prevention lasting effects.

Pros: Affordable, acne-fighting, gentle yet effective exfoliator, deep cleans pores

Cons: Need to use regularly to prevent future body breakouts

