This is the best book of 2019, according to the Book of the Month club and its members

caption According to readers, “Daisy Jones & The Six” was the best read of 2019. source Book of the Month

Life is too short to waste time on bad books.

That’s why havings tens of thousands of voracious readers do the heavy lifting for you sounds so ideal. It’d be better if they read the thousands of pages, dissected the characters and plots, and then ranked each title to determine which was most unforgettable. Then, they tell you. You buy it, and chances are, you love it.

Every year, that’s basically what you’ll find in Book of the Month’s “Best of the Year” lists. The subscription service’s members choose from spectacular titles – an already pared down list from those curated by experts and celebrity judges throughout the year – to crown one Best of the Year. For being the crowd favorite amongst bookworms, it wins a $10,000 prize.

In 2019, that most unforgettable book is “Daisy Jones & The Six.” It’s the drugs, sex, and rock ‘n’ roll tale of the whirlwind rise of one of the biggest bands of the seventies – more specifically, of the beautiful lead singer, Daisy, and the lesser-known reasons behind the band’s infamous breakup. It’s the sort of book that’s hard to put down, with unusual wit and perfect pacing.

Book of the Month is a book club that’s best known for putting American literary classics like “Gone with the Wind” and “Catcher in the Rye” on the map. BOTM announces five book selections each month chosen by experts and celebrity guest judges passionate about books, and subscribers can choose which book they’d like to receive in hardcover that month. It’s been around since 1926, and it has a particularly celebrated eye for cherry-picking promising debuts from the pack. They also give their subscribers access to early releases of anticipated books.

Plus, BOTM members get each monthly book for just $14.99 – and they can choose additional titles that month for $9.99 each. That’s often lower than what you’d find in the bookstore or on Amazon, which makes a subscription service surprisingly one of the most efficient and economical ways to get hardcovers of the best new books. And if you didn’t finish your book from the previous month, you can skip the current month. For readers who want a physical book without a library line, it can be a particularly good deal.

Below are the other finalists considered for Book of the Year: