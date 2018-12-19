11 books to read in 2019 if you want to get rich

caption These personal finance books will help set you on the path to financial success. source wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

New Year’s Resolution: Get into financial shape for 2019.

To help you take control of your finances, we rounded up 11 personal finance books to put on your bookshelf, from the classics to new releases.

There’s something for every money how-to, from budgeting and debt to investing and building wealth.

There’s nothing like kicking back with a good book.

And as the year wraps up, what better book to crack open than one that will help you put your financial life in order for 2019?

To help build your arsenal of personal finance books, we rounded up 11 of the best books to read that offer a wealth of knowledge on, well, wealth. They cover everything from building wealth and investing to budgeting and tackling debt.

We’ve got the classics, like “Think and Grow Rich” and the Warren Buffett-endorsed “The Little Book of Common Sense Investing,” as well as a few newcomers published just this year, like “The Financial Diet: A Total Beginner’s Guide to Getting Good with Money” and “The Next Millionaire Next Door: Enduring Strategies for Building Wealth,” a follow up to the iconic “The Millionaire Next Door.”

Below, see which other books made the list.

‘Think and Grow Rich’ by Napoleon Hill

source Wilder Publications

A timeless classic in the world of personal finance, Hill’s bestseller explores building wealth from a psychological perspective, looking at how certain mindsets prevent people from growing their riches.

The book, which narrows wealth building into 13 steps, is based on Hill’s 20-year research of more than 500 self-made millionaires.

‘The Little Book of Common Sense Investing’ by John C. Bogle

source Amazon/John Wiley & Sons

This Warren Buffett-endorsed book is a light read that serves as the perfect beginner’s guide to investing. Written by the founder of the Vanguard Group – who also created the world’s first index fund – it looks at using index funds to build wealth.

‘Your Money or Your Life: 9 Steps to Transforming Your Relationship With Money and Achieving Financial Independence’ by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez

source Courtesy of Amazon

A book loved by those seeking to join the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) community, this 25 year-old favorite offers a nine-step program on personal money management, from timeless topics like getting out of debt to modern topics like freelancing and side hustling.

‘How Rich People Think’ by Steve Siebold

source London House/Amazon

Based on interviews from more than 1,200 millionaires and billionaires, Siebold looks into the habits and thoughts of the rich to find out what they’re doing differently that the middle class can do to build their own wealth.

“Everyone has the same opportunity to acquire wealth,” he wrote on Business Insider.

‘The Financial Diet: A Total Beginner’s Guide to Getting Good with Money’ by Chelsea Fagan

source Courtesy of Amazon

Fagan, founder of the popular personal-finance blog The Financial Diet, brings her wisdom to print with a crash course on all things finance, from budgeting to managing credit. The book summary states it perfectly as “the personal finance book for people who don’t care about personal finance.”

‘The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness’ by Dave Ramsey

source Amazon

Financial guru Ramsey delves into straightforward money advice to help you take control of your money. With real life success stories and a breakdown of 10 money myths, he takes a simple approach on how to get rich.

‘The Geometry of Wealth’ by Brian Portnoy

source Courtesy of Amazon

This book will leave you richer – if not in your bank account, certainly in life. Portnoy looks at wealth from a psychological perspective, exploring how building wealth is more than dollars, but instead funding what we consider a life of meaning.

‘The Elements of Investing: Easy Lessons for Every Investor’ by Burton Malkiel and Charles Ellis

source Amazon

A straightforward guide to investing, this book breaks down basic investment rules, principles, and strategies that work. With insight on long-term investing goals and investing mistakes, it’ll have you on the path to retirement in no time.

‘The Next Millionaire Next Door: Enduring Strategies for Building Wealth’ by Thomas J. Stanley and Sarah Stanley Fallaw

source Courtesy of Amazon

In this follow up to the bestseller “The Millionaire Next Door” published 20 years ago, the authors provide updates and new research on how to build wealth citing data and case studies. From careers to lifestyles, they look at different paths to getting rich and how to be successful in them.

‘Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances… And Everyone Else’s’ by Lindsey Stanberry

source Courtesy of Amazon

If anything will inspire you to track your finances, it’s this. A spin off from Refinery29’s hit series Money Diaries, this book chronicles weekly spending accounts from women across the country alongside advice on how to get rich and enjoy life.

Bonus: There are money challenges throughout the book to help you save $500.

‘Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals’ by Thomas Corley

source Langdon Street Press

Based on five years of research on the habits of rich and poor people, Corley outlines 10 principles the rich practice that you can follow to achieve financial success, regardless of your background.

Ultimately, he found, being rich comes down to two things – accumulating wealth and keeping the wealth you’ve accumulated – and he breaks down exactly how to get there.

