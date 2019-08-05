12 of the best vacation reads for every kind of trip

caption No matter where you’re going, there’s a perfect book to accompany you on any trip. source Amazon

If you’re heading to the beach, try reading Melissa Broder’s “The Pisces,” a romance involving a merman.

“The Night Circus,” Erin Morgenstern’s whimsical circus tale, might appeal to those heading to an amusement park or carnival.

“The Kiss Quotient” by Helen Hoang could be the perfect romance to bring on a bachelorette trip.

Whether you’re planning a globe-trotting adventure or a relaxing staycation, summer is a great time to catch up on some reading. From fantasy novels like “The Night Circus” to romances like “The Kiss Quotient,” there’s something for everyone.

Here are some of the best vacation reads to bring on 12 kinds of trips.

If you’re heading to the beach, pick up “The Pisces” by Melissa Broder.

The book is a beachy sort of romance.

In Melissa Broder’s “The Pisces,” a woman named Lucy moves to Los Angeles after a breakup and ends up falling in love with a merman. Funny, sexy, and surreal, this novel pairs perfectly with sun and sand.

As one Goodreads reviewer wrote, “If existential angst, ennui, and mythical sea creatures speak to you on a profound level of your being, you really won’t want to miss this.”

Elizabeth Gilbert’s “City of Girls” is perfect if you’re planning a city getaway.

It's partially a historical-fiction novel.

Elizabeth Gilbert’s latest novel, “City of Girls,” follows Vivian Morris, a woman in her 90s who reflects back on her days in the New-York theater world of the 1940s. Part coming-of-age novel, part historical fiction, this book is a nostalgic tale of self-discovery set in the Big Apple.

As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “As a woman who spent most of my 20’s (and now most of my 30’s) living in NYC, I loved experiencing the city through Vivian’s eyes.”

Edwidge Danticat’s “Breath, Eyes, Memory” will sweep you away to the Caribbean.

The book is partially set in Haiti, a Caribbean country.

“Breath, Eyes, Memory” takes place in Edwidge Danticat’s native Haiti and in New York. This evocative novel paints a picture of the tenacity of Haiti’s women through the lens of a young girl named Sophie.

As one Goodreads reviewer wrote, “This is a quiet but beautiful book.”

Bibliophiles enjoying a staycation may relate to “The Bookish Life of Nina Hill” by Abbi Waxman.

This book may be enjoyed by those who want to stay at home.

Sometimes the best vacation is a staycation and if you’re staying inside with a book, chances are you’ll relate to Abbi Waxman’s “The Bookish Life of Nina Hill.” Raised by a single mother, Nina loves her bookstore job, her cat, and her trivia team – but she’s forced out of her comfort zone when she learns that she has siblings she’s never met before.

As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “I’ve seen this book described as a love letter to bookworms and I couldn’t agree more!”

Erin Morgenstern’s whimsical circus tale “The Night Circus” might appeal to those journeying to an amusement park or carnival.

The book is filled with magic.

If the enchanting world of amusement parks and carnivals appeals to you, so will Erin Morgenstern’s “The Night Circus.” This novel about a circus that only appears after dusk has intrigue, magic, and a one-of-a-kind setting where anything seems possible.

As one Goodreads reviewer wrote, “I have quite honestly never had the pleasure of reading a more beautiful book.”

If you’re going on a road trip, pack “The Savage Detectives” by Roberto Bolaño

The book is filled with action.

Chilean novelist Roberto Bolaño’s “The Savage Detectives” earned him international acclaim. The book follows the escapades of a group of vagabond poets and the people whose paths they cross around the world.

As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “Every so often you come upon a book that you can only diminish the more you try to explain what it’s about. ‘The Savage Detectives’ is such a book.”

Bring Robert MacFarlane’s “Underland: A Deep Time Journey” on your hiking trip.

The book is filled with stories of travel and nature.

In “Underland,” celebrated nature writer Robert MacFarlane explores the hidden universe beneath our feet, from the Paris catacombs to the underground fungal networks that trees use to communicate.

As one Goodreads reviewer wrote, “Wonderful book! The writing is fantastic. It’s lovingly descriptive and deeply contemplative.”

“The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren is a great companion for a tropical vacation.

The book is all about a tropical vacation.

When a case of food poisoning forces the bride and groom to skip out on their Hawaii honeymoon, the bride’s twin sister, Olive, and the best man, Ethan, take their place. The only catch is that Olive and Ethan, who hate each other, must masquerade as newlyweds.

As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “The Unhoneymooners” is “Cute. Appealing. Flirty. Sweet. Adorable. A lighthearted romance with all the feels.”

Bring Julia Phillips’ “Disappearing Earth” with you on a mountain vacation.

The book is filled with impressive descriptions of wilderness.

Set against the backdrop of the volcanoes, tundras, and forests of Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, Julia Phillips’ debut novel examines how the disappearance of two young sisters impacts a remote community.

As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “Disappearing Earth begins with a shot of adrenaline and ends with a gut punch.”

If you’re headed on a cruise and are looking for a bit of a scare, pick up Ruth Ware’s “The Woman in Cabin 10.”

The book is perhaps not for the faint of heart.

In Ruth Ware’s “The Woman in Cabin 10,” a travel journalist embarks on a small, luxurious cruise and soon witnesses someone being thrown overboard. After the incident, everyone on the ship is accounted for and the cruise liner keeps sailing – so the journalist must get to the bottom of what she saw and what’s gone wrong.

As one Goodreads reviewer wrote, “The author, Ruth Ware, does a fantastic job of creating an extremely vivid atmosphere – I felt like I was a passenger on the cruise ship observing the story unfold.”

For vacations in wide, open spaces, check out Lara Prior-Palmer’s “Rough Magic: Riding the World’s Loneliest Horse.”

If you like horses, you may enjoy this book.

In her memoir “Rough Magic,” Lara Prior-Palmer describes what it was like to participate in the Mongol Derby, an annual racing competition in which people ride wild ponies across over 600 miles of Mongolian grassland. At age 19, Prior-Palmer won the derby, becoming the youngest person and the first woman to accomplish that feat.

As one Goodreads reviewer wrote, “Magical, brilliant, evocative. I’ve never highlighted so many wondrous passages before.”

“The Kiss Quotient” by Helen Hoang is the perfect romance to bring on a bachelorette trip.

The book tells a love story.

If you’re looking for the perfect romance to bring on a bachelorette trip, look no further than Helen Hoang’s “The Kiss Quotient.” When Stella Lane, a woman with Asperger’s, hires an escort to practice kissing and more, she doesn’t intend to fall for him. But over time, their arrangement turns from strictly professional to romantic.

As one Goodreads reviewer wrote, “The last time I enjoyed a romance novel this much was… hm, I think the word I am reaching for is NEVER.”