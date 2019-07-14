Nordstrom is having a huge sale on boots right now — here are the 15 best pairs you can buy

- source
- Stuart Weitzman Instagram
- If you’re looking to step into fall with a new pair of boots, you need to check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. You can find shoes from top brands at seriously discounted prices.
- Nordstrom cardholders can start saving now with early access, but everyone else will have to wait until July 19 to begin shopping.
- Below, you’ll find 15 pairs of women’s boots that we love, all on sale right now.
Nordstrom’s huge Anniversary Sale is finally upon us – meaning you can stock up on brand-new seasonal essentials for hundreds of dollars off or make an otherwise guilty splurge without the guilt.
As of July 12, you can shop the Early Access sale if you have a Nordstrom Credit Card – a perk that gives members access to the thousands of deals on new items before the general public, who won’t get the same unfettered access until July 19. If that sounds to you like the perfect excuse to open one, you can apply for a Nordstrom card here.
If you don’t have a Nordstrom card or any plans for one, you can still get a sneak peek at what will be on sale.
Check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for each of the following categories, add some things to your wish list, and shop them if you have a Nordstrom card.
Below are 15 of the best pairs of women’s boots included in Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Madewell Brenner Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Madewell Brenner Bootie, $139.90 (after sale $210) [You save $70.10]
Cole Haan Joanna Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Cole Haan Joanna Bootie, $124.90 (after sale $190) [You save $65.10]
Dolce Vita Sher Perforated Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Sher Perforated Bootie, $89.90 (after sale $139.95) [You save $50.05]
Tory Burch Everly Riding Boot
- source
- Nordstrom
Tory Burch Everly Riding Boot, $299.90 (after sale $498) [You save $198.10]
Blondo Eloise Waterproof Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Blondo Eloise Waterproof Bootie, $104.90 (after sale $159.95) [You save $55.05]
Eileen Fisher Tote Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Eileen Fisher Tote Bootie, $149.90 (after sale $225) [You save $75.10]
Dolce Vita Coltyn Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Coltyn Bootie, $109.90 (after sale $169.95) [You save $60.05]
Cole Haan Maggie Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Cole Haan Maggie Bootie, $129.90 (after sale $200) [You save $70.10]
La Canadienne Samia Waterproof Knee High Boot
- source
- Nordstrom
La Canadienne Samia Waterproof Knee High Boot, $359.90 (after sale $549.95) [You save $190.05]
Paige Willa Studded Chelsea Boot
- source
- Nordstrom
Paige Willa Studded Chelsea Boot, $249.90 (after sale $375) [You save $125.10]
Vince Camuto Nethera Perforated Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Nethera Perforated Bootie, $99.90 (after sale $149.95) [You save $50.05]
Ugg Melrose Genuine Shearling Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Ugg Melrose Genuine Shearling Bootie, $99.90 (after sale $149.95) [You save $50.05]
Aquatalia Tilly Weatherproof Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Aquatalia Tilly Weatherproof Bootie, $299.90 (after sale $450) [You save $150.10]
Stuart Weitzman Darla Over the Knee Boot
- source
- Nordstrom
Stuart Weitzman Darla Over the Knee Boot, $499.90 (after sale $795) [You save $295.10]
Marc Fisher Ltd Dalar Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom