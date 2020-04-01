The best boutique hotels in Los Angeles

source Booking.com; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Los Angeles is home to plenty of 1,000-room hotel towers and big-name chains, but there’s also a strong share of boutique offerings with about 200 rooms or less for a more intimate and design-forward approach to hospitality.

LA’s boutique hotels offer a stay infused with more character and personality than you’ll typically find in traditional hotels. Chic, well-located options are found in desirable areas such as Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Downtown, and Culver City.

We chose top boutique hotels based on meticulous research, rankings on sites like Trip Advisor and Booking.com, and our own experiences on the ground. These hotels range in price from $144 to $441 to start in low season.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

With miles of stunning coastline, hiking trails to escape it all (or to see and be seen), a vibrant food and drink scene, and serving as both the entertainment capital of the world and the seat of much business, Los Angeles is widely desirable to many.

And because of its sprawling size and the scale of its visitor draw – LA sees 50 million tourists annually – it has massive and varied hotel infrastructure to suit just about every type of traveler.

Of course, that means plenty of massive properties. The Intercontinental or JW Marriott in Downtown Los Angeles, for example, each have nearly 1,000 rooms and massive meeting spaces.

But hospitality is also approached on a much more intimate scale and character-infused independent and smaller hotels that all exude a sense of individuality and personal service. This, of course, is the boutique hotel, an offering that LA has turned into an art form.

To come up with our list of the best boutique options in town, we looked to hotels with a max of about 200 rooms – or in some cases far less – with excellent amenities, attractive locations, and the coveted qualities boutique hotels are known for – and prized for – such as unique design, locally-sourced elements and art, unexpected amenities, and a pied-a-terre-like vibe.

We focused on properties beloved by guests, with top reviews on TripAdvisor, as well as Booking.com and Hotels.com ratings, and accessible pricing ranging from an affordable $144 to a more indulgent $441 to start in low season.

We also based choices on experience. As a Los Angeles local, I’ve spent tons of time at hundreds of hotels around town for stays, meals, pool and social time, and other events, and each of these has much to offer.

Keep reading to discover the best boutique hotels in Los Angeles, sorted by price from low to high.

Hoxton Downtown Los Angeles

caption The Hoxton has 174 rooms and a rooftop pool in Downtown Los Angeles. source Alesandra Dubin/Business Insider

Compared to other towering Downtown Los Angeles hotels – notably the JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton that anchor the LA Live dining and entertainment complex – the Hoxton has just 174 rooms and feels comparably calmer with more personality and punch. Opened in fall 2019 in a beaux-arts building from 1922, the Hoxton also has a rooftop pool and restaurant with excellent views over Downtown.

Rooms here start small. The entry-level room type is aptly called “Snug,” and counts under 200 square feet on average. I stayed in the somewhat larger third-tier room category, “Roomy,” which was still just 259 square feet.

But despite their diminutive size, accommodations are packed with stylish details and vintage flair. My room’s Smeg kettle setup was utterly charming, as was vintage touches like a Marshall radio. It’s all in line with Hoxton Hotels’ vibe around the world. The British brand of hotels is noted for design-forward touches and favored by a crowd of hipsters and creative types.

Under 100 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 98 out of 380 hotels in Los Angeles

Hotels.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: You won’t want to miss the intimate but eye-catching rooftop pool with fantastic urban views. Design-minded and retro-inflected decor details will be a draw for style-minded travelers.

Cons: Rooms at the Hoxton start small, and the bustling Downtown location means you can expect some street noise.

Mama Shelter

caption Mama Shelter is well located in Hollywood with 70 rooms over six stories. source Mama Shelter

Central Hollywood has its share of hotels with hundreds of rooms in towering properties – consider the Hollywood Roosevelt at about 300, for instance. But Mama Shelter is the antidote to those with just 70 rooms over just six stories.

The vibe is energetic and irreverent – expect to party with friends, or find friends to party with, in such areas as the lobby-level restaurant amid shared plates and drinks. Or head upstairs, where a rooftop bar and restaurant provide sweeping views overlooking the urban environment. Grab a chair or a chaise lounger and take in the lively, social atmosphere.

Rooms start small at around 215 square feet, but beds are comfortable and reviewers love the fun, eclectic decor including pops of bright color.

From here, walk easily to Hollywood attractions such as the Chinese Theatre and the Walk of Fame.

Nearly 800 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4.0 out of 5.

TripAdvisor Ranking: 44 of 380 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: Mama Shelter’s size is diminutive and so is its price point. Generally, low entry-level rates also include Wi-Fi and movie channels.

Cons: Expect a rowdy vibe here, especially on the weekend, which you might find noisy and off-putting if that’s not what you’re looking for in a trip.

Farmer’s Daughter Hotel

caption The Farmer’s Daughter Hotel is a country-inspired boutique hotel. source Farmer’s Daughter

If you’re looking for a boutique hotel with a sense of down-home, country charm – never mind that it is in the middle of all the Hollywood action – the 66-room Farmer’s Daughter is a great pick. Country-inspired rooms feature rustic denim bedspreads, plaid curtains, and farm animal figurines for decor.

Despite the rural country vibe, the hotel is located steps from major attractions. Father’s Daughter is right across the street from The Grove, a popular shopping, dining, and entertainment complex, and the historic Original Farmer’s Market, which opened back in 1934 and now has tons of food and souvenir stalls. CBS studios is a two-minute walk, and the revered Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) is a two-minute drive. The property’s Tart Restaurant is a destination in itself, serving Southern-style comfort food.

Over 1,200 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 54 out of 380 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: This hotel is quaint, kitschy, and great for foodies – Both for the on-site restaurant and walkability to so many other great LA dining spots.

Cons: Given Farmer’s Daughter’s location near the super-congested intersection of 3rd and Fairfax, prepare for some street noise.

Sixty Beverly Hills

caption The Sixty is a boutique hotel in Beverly Hills. source Sixty Beverly Hills

By its nature, posh Beverly Hills supports more boutique hotels, unlike, say, Downtown LA with its enormous hotel towers. But the address in Beverly Hills alone means few can be found at affordable, reasonable rates.

A rare standout is the Sixty Beverly Hills. For under $200 per night, you can book a sophisticated room with dark hardwood floors and rich tones, outfitted with 55-inch TVs and terry robes for an overall luxurious feel.

On-site is Caulfield’s restaurant for contemporary American cuisine all day, while the rooftop bar, Above Sixty, provides a great alfresco choice for snacks and drinks. The property’s pool is a huge draw in itself, with plush amenities and excellent city views. It made for a festive backdrop for the bachelorette party I hosted here before I got married. And, it has just the right dose of see-and-be-seen excitement, without overwhelming social pressure or pretension.

Nearly 1,100 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4.0 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Rating: 12 out of 16 hotels in Beverly Hills.

Booking.com Rating: 8 out of 10

Pros: The Sixty is well located, and priced, in tony Beverly Hills where most hotels are outrageously expensive. The pool is a fabulous place to sunbathe and socialize.

Cons: If you’re looking for over-the-top Beverly Hills hotel opulence, try a higher-end option like the Montage or the Waldorf-Astoria … though expect pay much, much more.

NoMad Los Angeles

caption The NoMad is a boutique hotel in Downtown L.A. source NoMad Los Angeles

This newer entry into the Downtown Los Angeles hotel landscape includes rooms designed by French architect and designer Jacques Garcia. All are different and feature chic Bohemian vibes including custom-designed furnishings and original art. Many rooms also come with freestanding pedestal tubs for an additional wow factor in a hotel already widely recognized for its beauty and historic charm. The building was built in 1923 as the HQ for Bank of Italy, which later became Bank of America.

I’ve enjoyed lingering over cocktails at the bar on the rooftop, which is a standout amenity that guests (and non-guests) will want to see. The adjacent rooftop pool is also a stunner, and made for Instagram.

From here, walk easily all over Downtown LA. Trip Advisor gives NoMad Los Angeles a walkability rating of 100 out of 100. But yes, you should be aware that enjoying the center-of-everything convenience can lead to some street noise.

Over 200 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 69 of 380 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: The NoMad Los Angeles is situated in an ideal location for exploring Downtown LA on foot. Decor is cool and arty, and rooms with freestanding tubs feel luxe and indulgent, while the rooftop deck is a star standout.

Cons: Given the hotel’s urban location, street noise can be an issue for sensitive sleepers.

Sunset Marquis

caption Sunset Marquis is a boutique hotel located amid gardens in West Hollywood. source Sunset Marquis

The sleek Sunset Marquis is located amid lush gardens on a tree-lined West Hollywood cul-de-sac within a five-acre retreat just a few minutes’ walk from the Sunset Strip. There’s a decidedly tucked-away vibe here, for a hotel that feels like a hidden gem despite being a neighborhood stalwart since it opened in 1963 as an apartment-hotel when it offered artists and musicians a stay for $19 (or whatever they could afford).

These days, it’s pricier – and some might say it occasionally shows its age – but it’s well-loved by travelers wanting the feeling of getting away from it all while staying right in the middle of it all. Villas and suites – there are 152 in all – include posh amenities like private elevators, kitchens, and dining and living rooms. The hotel also has a bar, fitness center, spa, and two pools.

The property is also home to recording studios and an art gallery, which makes it an ideal pick for those seeking a stronger connection to the music and entertainment business and its history. Trip Advisor gives the Sunset Marquis a 100 out of 100 walkability rating.

Nearly 700 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 4 of 21 hotels in West Hollywood

Booking.com Rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: Visitors love the residential vibe which feels almost like a posh pied-a-terre in West Hollywood in a stellar, walkable location.

Cons: Some critics find the property dated – even a bit musty – with areas in need of a revamp.

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills

caption The London is a British-tinged boutique hotel positioned between Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. source The London West Hollywood

The London has a deep boutique feel (despite having the most guest rooms on our list, with 226) located in the highly desirable intersection of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, and represents a solid value. All accommodations are suites and begin at a very generous 725 square feet. Plus, breakfast is included, which is incredibly rare in this part of town.

The whole vibe nods to its namesake London, and there are cheeky touches on the theme throughout, especially a delightful afternoon tea experience that I’ve enjoyed on multiple occasions. It regularly changes with the seasons and holidays, so it’s worth revisiting even if you’ve been before. Also notably, the hotel has a stunning rooftop pool for great people watching and views across town for miles.

Over 2,200 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 out of 21 hotels in West Hollywood

Booking.com Rating: 9 out of 10

Pros: The rooftop pool is gorgeous, standard rooms are huge, and the rare inclusion of an attractive breakfast spread makes this one a solid value.

Cons: Street parking isn’t really feasible for overnight stays here. Hotel parking is expensive and the valet gets backed up.

The Culver Hotel

caption The Culver Hotel is a historic, nearly century-old landmark building in Culver City. source The Culver Hotel

The Culver Hotel is an ideal choice in LA’s Culver City area, less than a mile from Sony Pictures Studios, with easy access to freeways and the beach.

This property is known around town for its historic significance. The landmark has hosted countless Hollywood heavyweights since the 1920s and all that history and glamour is reflected in the decor and motifs. In the 46 rooms and suites, you’ll find crystal chandeliers, antique oak armoires, and revamped vintage finds paired with modern updates and pops of jewel tones.

The lobby offers live music in a convivial setting along with an outdoor patio. The whole atmosphere is evocative – even alluring – and I’ve enjoyed truly romantic dates here amid the candlelight.

Over 300 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 of 10 hotels in Culver City

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: Continental breakfast in the Grand Lobby is included in the price of the stay, which is uncommon in LA and adds value.

Cons: The Culver Hotel hosts many events, and guests sensitive to noise should be aware that the sounds of on-site gatherings might bleed into some rooms.

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

caption Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is an all suite boutique hotel in Beverly Hills. source Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

Viceroy L’Ermitage is one of Beverly Hills’ chicest options with a top-end residential feel on a leafy residential street. There are just 116 oversized accommodations, all billed as suites, and the whole atmosphere is luxurious, with custom-designed furniture, sumptuous fabrics and details, oversized dressing rooms and bathrooms, and private French-door balconies that open to views of the city and the hills.

But despite the residential vibe, Viceroy L’Ermitage is very central, and a great jumping-off point to explore Beverly Hills and beyond.

The hotel also has a sparkling rooftop pool, a pampering spa, and the Avec Nous restaurant, a French bistro. Reviewers consistently note top-notch service that feels sincere and personal, and rave over the generously sized accommodations.

Over 1,000 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 out of 16 hotels in Beverly Hills

Booking.com Rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: The location is posh and central, rooms are large, and the service is exceptional.

Cons: Some critics note noise from the street. Ask for a room away from the street if you’re sensitive to it.