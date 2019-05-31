The screens at bowling alleys are absolutely wild — and they’ve become the meme you never knew you needed

caption That’s a strike! source Andrii Vodolazhskyi/Shutterstock

Good memes are hard to find – in fact, we’ve been in a certifiable drought since moth memes.

But a new meme that points out how bowling alley screens are kooky is actually pretty funny.

Like most of internet culture, the meme originated on Reddit, and then it spread to Twitter.

We sifted through the content and collected some of the best memes so you don’t have to.

Here are 16 funny memes about bowling alley screens. You are so very welcome.

“Game of Thrones” memes were funny and timely. TikTok puts up a valiant effort, especially for those who have a vine-shaped hole in their hearts. Just this week, we were captivated by “Cliff Wife.” And the Facebook audience participated in the “How Hard Did Aging Hit You?” meme-challenge hyphenate.

But now, at long last, there’s a new meme worthy of an actual laugh out loud: Bowling alley screen memes.

Here’s the deal. The meme is self-explanatory. It points out how bowling alley screens are kooky. It is actually pretty funny.

Here are some examples.

Bowling Alley screens when you miss every pin pic.twitter.com/mi9nuMrlg2 — HHG | blue | FalcoMain (@FalcoMain) May 24, 2019

No one:

Bowling alley strike screens: pic.twitter.com/d97eTfFUEc — ķəňņý böý (@Kendawg1011) May 22, 2019

Bowling alley screens when you miss a strike: pic.twitter.com/rzIzEGLmCd — Ducky Remington (@DuckyRemington) May 21, 2019

Like most of internet culture, the meme originated on Reddit, and then it spread to Twitter. In their earliest iteration on r/DankMemes, the posts followed the “nobody” format, as if to imply that nobody is encouraging these memes.

Here are some that follow that format.

no one:

the bowling alley screen when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/8w5uTbuNWc — joshua (@joshuaylaw) May 31, 2019

nobody:

the bowling alley screen when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/ldhYXXSV7G — trinity (@trxntyinfinity) May 28, 2019

Nobody: The bowling alley screen when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/D1CrIbpOLt — Ben ????????????️‍???? (@BenjiTheFurry) May 28, 2019

Nobody: Absolutely nobody: The bowling alley screen when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/xO6PKJ8j9G — Pony Memories (@MLP_Memories) May 26, 2019

Nobody: The bowling alley screen when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/bgwA9XpUHm — LuCKyy ???? (@LuCKyy10p) May 26, 2019

Nobody: Bowling alley screen when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/k968lx61gt — sai????็็็็็็ (@_saiphr) May 25, 2019

Nobody: The bowling alley screen when I get a strike: pic.twitter.com/DT0dSY1n0M — zanzora ☁︎ (@Zanzoraa) May 24, 2019

Here are more memes. They are funny.

the bowling alley screen when you get a strike pic.twitter.com/vYA89tubMg — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) May 29, 2019

The bowling alley screen when you get a gutterball: pic.twitter.com/6sP6NMBuWx — Pastel Werewolf (@Talon_Oblivion) May 28, 2019

Bowling alley screen when you roll a gutter ball. pic.twitter.com/w4j9Vl6gbN — Wayne Brettzky (@W_Brettzky30) May 27, 2019

bowling alley screen when you miss: pic.twitter.com/puJpMz4jbx — Antoni (@AntoniGlinka) May 21, 2019

bowling alley screens when you hit the screen with the bowling ball: pic.twitter.com/mONFDLJr6L — traves (@trahvs) May 23, 2019

Bowling alley screens when there’s only two pins left pic.twitter.com/aLOuegwZ9r — feelin TriniSad (@nohpetsallowed) May 21, 2019

Bowling alley screen memes are truly a strike. A home run. A touchdown. The slam dunk of jokes.