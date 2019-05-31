The screens at bowling alleys are absolutely wild — and they’ve become the meme you never knew you needed

- source
- Andrii Vodolazhskyi/Shutterstock
- Good memes are hard to find – in fact, we’ve been in a certifiable drought since moth memes.
- But a new meme that points out how bowling alley screens are kooky is actually pretty funny.
- Like most of internet culture, the meme originated on Reddit, and then it spread to Twitter.
- We sifted through the content and collected some of the best memes so you don’t have to.
- Here are 16 funny memes about bowling alley screens. You are so very welcome.
Good memes are hard to find. In fact, we’ve been in a certifiable drought since moth memes – a joke predicated on the fact that moths love lamps – were all the rage in September 2018. Sure, others have tried to match that level of virality.
“Game of Thrones” memes were funny and timely. TikTok puts up a valiant effort, especially for those who have a vine-shaped hole in their hearts. Just this week, we were captivated by “Cliff Wife.” And the Facebook audience participated in the “How Hard Did Aging Hit You?” meme-challenge hyphenate.
But now, at long last, there’s a new meme worthy of an actual laugh out loud: Bowling alley screen memes.
Here’s the deal. The meme is self-explanatory. It points out how bowling alley screens are kooky. It is actually pretty funny.
Here are some examples.
Bowling Alley screens when you miss every pin pic.twitter.com/mi9nuMrlg2
— HHG | blue | FalcoMain (@FalcoMain) May 24, 2019
No one:
Bowling alley strike screens: pic.twitter.com/d97eTfFUEc
— ķəňņý böý (@Kendawg1011) May 22, 2019
Bowling alley screens when you miss a strike: pic.twitter.com/rzIzEGLmCd
— Ducky Remington (@DuckyRemington) May 21, 2019
Like most of internet culture, the meme originated on Reddit, and then it spread to Twitter. In their earliest iteration on r/DankMemes, the posts followed the “nobody” format, as if to imply that nobody is encouraging these memes.
Here are some that follow that format.
no one:
the bowling alley screen when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/8w5uTbuNWc
— joshua (@joshuaylaw) May 31, 2019
nobody:
the bowling alley screen when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/ldhYXXSV7G
— trinity (@trxntyinfinity) May 28, 2019
Nobody:
The bowling alley screen when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/D1CrIbpOLt
— Ben ????????????️???? (@BenjiTheFurry) May 28, 2019
Nobody:
Absolutely nobody:
The bowling alley screen when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/xO6PKJ8j9G
— Pony Memories (@MLP_Memories) May 26, 2019
Nobody:
The bowling alley screen when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/bgwA9XpUHm
— LuCKyy ???? (@LuCKyy10p) May 26, 2019
Nobody:
Bowling alley screen when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/k968lx61gt
— sai????็็็็็็ (@_saiphr) May 25, 2019
Nobody:
The bowling alley screen when I get a strike: pic.twitter.com/DT0dSY1n0M
— zanzora ☁︎ (@Zanzoraa) May 24, 2019
Here are more memes. They are funny.
the bowling alley screen when you get a strike pic.twitter.com/vYA89tubMg
— Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) May 29, 2019
The bowling alley screen when you get a gutterball: pic.twitter.com/6sP6NMBuWx
— Pastel Werewolf (@Talon_Oblivion) May 28, 2019
Bowling alley screen when you roll a gutter ball. pic.twitter.com/w4j9Vl6gbN
— Wayne Brettzky (@W_Brettzky30) May 27, 2019
bowling alley screen when you miss: pic.twitter.com/puJpMz4jbx
— Antoni (@AntoniGlinka) May 21, 2019
bowling alley screens when you hit the screen with the bowling ball: pic.twitter.com/mONFDLJr6L
— traves (@trahvs) May 23, 2019
Bowling alley screens when there’s only two pins left pic.twitter.com/aLOuegwZ9r
— feelin TriniSad (@nohpetsallowed) May 21, 2019
Bowling alley screen memes are truly a strike. A home run. A touchdown. The slam dunk of jokes.
