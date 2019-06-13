14 of the best breakfast foods you can eat around the US

caption Chicken and waffles are wildly popular. source Aimee M Lee/Shutterstock

There are tons of delicious breakfast foods around the US.

In New England, you can try cornmeal flatbreads called johnnycakes.

Hoppel Poppel is a Midwestern scrambled egg dish named for a German nursery rhyme.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

From New York City’s ubiquitous bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches to California’s breakfast burritos, each region of the US puts its own spin on the most important meal of the day. If you get bored of your usual routine, you can swap out your cereal or yogurt with one of these regional dishes.

Here are 14 breakfast foods you can eat around the US. It’s important to note that many regions may claim these dishes, and of course, people all over the country can enjoy these and others, no matter where they live.

Johnnycakes are cornmeal flatbreads often enjoyed in New England.

caption Johnnycakes are popular in Rhode Island. source ezza116/Getty Images

Johnnycakes, cornmeal-based flatbreads similar to pancakes, are a breakfast fixture in New England, specifically Rhode Island.

The cakes are known by many names including jonnycakes, journeycakes and “Shawnee cakes.” The latter name, suggests a connection to the eponymous Native American tribe. Indeed, these cakes were likely invented by Native Americans in the area now known as Rhode Island, according to the New York Times. Additionally, historians believe, “johnny” could be related to “janiken,” an American Indian word for corn cake.

Recipes vary, with some iterations incorporating sugar and milk, and which version is “correct” is a controversy amongst those in the area. These cakes are also eaten in other iterations in the American south (often known as “hoecakes”), Jamaica, Columbia, and more.

They can be topped with butter and syrup or simply eaten on the go.

You can get a bagel with lox and cream cheese at Jewish delis across the US.

caption This bagel is often served with capers and red onion. source gazeronly/flickr

Jewish delis across the US serve bagels with lox and cream cheese. Bagels likely trace their roots to Germany and then Poland, though there are a few theories as to their origins.

They came to be known as a Jewish food around the 13th century when Jewish people in Poland, who were often prohibited from baking bread, were allowed to make and sell bread that was boiled, according to a theory in The Atlantic.

The dish can also often include capers, tomatoes, red onion, and more. Some of the most famous spots to nosh on the sandwich include Katz’s Delicatessen on New York City’s Lower East Side and Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles, California.

Bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches are a staple of New York City bodegas.

caption It’s typically served on a bagel or roll. source Boston Globe / Contributor/Getty Images

Throughout New York City, New York, bodegas, or corner stores, and breakfast carts serve up bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches. An affordable, delicious staple, this foil-wrapped creation makes it easy to eat breakfast on the go. It can be served on a kaiser roll or a bagel.

Of course, this sandwich is also available in many different forms throughout the country including on a biscuit in the southeast and on toast.

Shrimp and grits are a Southern dish that can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

caption Shrimp and grits are not only for breakfast. source Shutterstock/bonchan

Shrimp and grits originated in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina and Georgia. This comforting dish was once called “shrimp and hominy” because people in Charleston referred to boiled cornmeal as hominy. Historically, hominy was what Native Americans called corn soaked in lime or lye water. The food possibly takes its name from the Algonquin word “rockahominie.”

In the late 20th century, shrimp and grits gained wider popularity when they appeared on the menu at Crook’s Corner, a restaurant in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Although they began as a breakfast food, they can be enjoyed any time of day.

Breakfast burritos are popular in California and Colorado.

caption Breakfast burritos are popular in several places. source MSPhotographic/ iStock

There’s no formal definition of what counts as a breakfast burrito, but any tortilla filled with eggs, potatoes, and other ingredients you’d eat for breakfast qualifies. Fillings vary from city to city.

For instance, Mission-style breakfast burritos in San Francisco, California, tend to be overstuffed with cubed potatoes and several types of meat. If you’re further south in San Diego, you can try a California-style breakfast burrito, which gets filled with French fries or hash browns. And in Denver, Colorado, breakfast burritos are topped with green chile and cheese.

It’s impossible to know the exact origin on this type of this food, but the Santa Fe, California, restaurant Tia Sophie’s claims to be the first to call it a “breakfast burrito.”

A Loco Moco is smothered in gravy.

caption A Loco Moco is not only eaten in the morning. source Shutterstock

In Hawaii, a Loco Moco is one of the tastiest ways to start the day. This dish comprises rice, a fried egg, a hamburger patty, and gravy. It’s not strictly eaten for breakfast, but it’s certainly a popular dish in the mornings.

Like many things on this list, its origins are often disputed, but Cafe 100 or the Lincoln Grill in Hilo, Hawaii, are both thought to have invented the meal.

Given Hawaii’s abundance of fresh fruit, acai bowls, which came to the Aloha State via Brazil, are also popular.

Goetta is a type of sausage from Ohio made with ground meat and oats.

caption Goetta can be served many ways. source Wikimedia Commons

Goetta, a sausage made from ground meat, oats, and spices, was developed by German immigrants near Cincinnati, Ohio, in the 19th century. It can be eaten as a sandwich filling, or it can be fried and served with breakfast, like a more traditional sausage. Its potato-like texture means it holds up well when it’s soaked with runny eggs or drizzled with maple syrup.

A Harlem restaurant made chicken and waffles a soul food classic.

caption Chicken and waffles has roots in Pennsylvania. source Aimee M Lee/Shutterstock

Chicken and waffles are a soul food classic, but the first recipe for the dish can actually be traced to the Pennsylvania Dutch, who cooked up a version with pulled chicken and gravy in the 17th century.

The combo of crunchy fried chicken and hot, off-the-griddle waffles didn’t become a national sensation until the 1930s, when Wells Supper Club in Harlem, New York, put it on the menu, according to PBS. Popular with performers like Nat King Cole and Sammy Davis Jr., Wells heralded a chicken and waffles craze that soon spread across the country. In Los Angeles, California, the legendary Roscoe’s, which opened in the ’70s, continues to serve the sweet, savory pairing to this day.

Today, you can find chicken and waffles at Southern and soul food restaurants around the US, and even at KFC, which is offering them for a limited time.

Many Texans get their day started with breakfast tacos.

caption But they likely weren’t invented in Austin. source Yelp/Jonathan R.

Similar to breakfast burritos, breakfast tacos are a Tex-Mex take on the filled tortilla. Found throughout the Lone Star State from Austin to the Rio Grande Valley, they’re stuffed with eggs and everything from barbacoa to chicken sausage.

Despite many claiming that Austin was the birthplace of the breakfast taco, as OC Weekly pointed out, it’s likely that San Antonio actually popularized this delicacy.

Scrapple, a loaf of pork scraps, grains, and spices, is local to the Mid-Atlantic region.

caption Scrapple is a cornmeal pudding. source Kate Hopkins / Flickr

Scrapple, a mush (cornmeal pudding) made from pork scraps, grains, and spices, is local to the Mid-Atlantic region. It evolved from Pannhaas (Pennsylvania Dutch for “pan rabbit”), a meat pudding from Germany that combined pork offal with buckwheat and spices such as savory and sage.

Sold as a loaf, scrapple is cut into thin slices before being cooked. Although it can be eaten plain, some prefer to flavor it with ketchup or maple syrup.

In New Jersey, you can try a pork roll, egg, and cheese.

caption A pork roll, egg, and cheese is a delicacy in New Jersey. source Shutterstock

For a variation on the bacon, egg, and cheese, visit New Jersey. The Garden State’s diners and street carts serve a sandwich known as “Jersey breakfast” that swaps bacon with pork roll, a type of processed meat that dates back to the 19th century, if not earlier. If you’re in the northern part of the state, pork roll is known as Taylor ham, a reference to the company that makes the product.

The Dutch baby, a pancake made in an iron skillet, originates in Seattle, Washington.

caption It can be sweet or savory. source Wikipedia

A descendant of the pfannkuchen, a crepe-like pancake from Germany, the Dutch baby is prepared in an iron skillet. The dish’s name comes from “Deutsch,” the German word for “German.”

It was popularized by Manca’s Café, a restaurant in Seattle, Washington, that was open in the early 20th century. This hearty breakfast can be served sweet or savory.

In New Orleans, Louisiana, you can eat a deep-fried pastry for breakfast.

caption It’s called a beignet. source T.Tseng/Flickr

If you enjoy eating doughnuts for breakfast, look no further than New Orleans, Louisiana. The Big Easy is known for beignets, deep-fried pastries served with an ample dusting of powdered sugar. With a name that means “bump” or “lump” in Old French, beignets arrived in New Orleans with the French colonists who settled there in the 18th century.

One of the most iconic places to sample the fried treats is Café du Monde, where you can eat one as you sip on a café au lait.

Hoppel Poppel is a scrambled egg dish from the Midwest.

caption Hoppel Poppel is a hash. source Shutterstock.com

Hoppel Poppel may be named for a nonsense phrase from a German nursery rhyme, but people in the Midwest, particularly in Iowa and Wisconsin, are serious about this dish, a hodge-podge of eggs scrambled with a hash of potatoes, onions, and meat. Although it’s traditional to use sausage, bacon, or ham, you can sub beef salami if you don’t eat pork.