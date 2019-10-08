Regardless if you’re the bride or a bridesmaid, shopping for bridesmaid dresses can be daunting and stressful.

There are a ton of brands, Instagram pages, sizing charts, and return policies to look through before you can check out, and prices might not be as budget-friendly as you might want.

Birdy Grey tops our list of the best places to shop for bridesmaid dresses because there’s a curated selection of dresses that doesn’t feel limiting or overwhelming.

Every dress is also $99 so it’s affordable for brides who might be gifting their wedding party dresses or for the bridesmaids who might be paying for it themselves.

When I was planning my wedding, I spent a lot of time figuring out what my bridal party would wear – more than what I would wear, TBH.

I wanted everyone to look amazing and feel comfortable, but since I was gifting the dresses to a party of six, I didn’t want to spend a ton of money on something they’d wear (let’s be honest) just once. After a ton of deliberation and late-night Photoshopping people’s heads onto models’ bodies, I decided to go with Birdy Grey, a direct-to-consumer bridesmaid dress startup with styles all at $99.

The price was a big factor, as were styles and colors. Birdy Grey has a thoughtfully-designed and well-curated selection of dresses that aren’t overwhelming or limiting, and the range of colors is also spot-on with neutrals, soft pastels, and rich jewel tones that would match the wedding theme I hadn’t decided on yet at that point.

Every bridal party and wedding is different though, so while I personally love Birdy Grey, there are other brands that might have what you’re looking for. To help save you from late-night Googling, here are several top contenders that I really liked after researching, buying, and renting bridesmaid dresses to check out.

Here are the best places to buy bridesmaid dresses online:

The best bridesmaid dresses overall

source Facebook

Birdy Grey has a curated selection of bridesmaid dresses in a ton of colors and styles all under $99.

I had to buy six dresses, so the price was definitely on my mind. Realistically, my bridal party was never going to wear their dresses again, so spending upwards of $100 for a one-time-wear item was financially impractical.

Founded by six-time bridesmaid and former magazine editor Grace Lee, the concept of Birdy Grey is affordable, thoughtfully designed dresses in colors that’d match any wedding theme.

Each dress costs just $99 and color swatches are $2. I ordered swatches of all the different colors and fabrics before deciding on Dusty Blue, and I let my bridal party choose the dress style they liked best.

There is a wide variety of dress styles (including maternity) and colors to choose from so every bridesmaid will be able to find something that fits her bride’s theme. Most importantly, they all have pockets.

The dresses are extra-long so you’ll likely have to get them hemmed a bit.

There aren’t any physical stores so you can’t try them on (though the brand has done pop-ups with Zola during wedding season), but there are helpful sizing notes for each dress along with styling videos so you can see how it wears.

If you need to send back a dress, there’s a 14-day window in which you can return a dress minus a $10 restocking fee or do a free exchange. There’s no physical Birdy Grey store, so all returns or exchanges are done at a Happy Returns kiosk inside stores like Sur La Table, PaperSource, and more nationwide. There’s an easy-to-use location finder online.

The brand recently launched a collection of men’s accessories like bow ties and pocket squares in colors that match the dresses, so your whole wedding party can look cohesive.

Pros: Affordable price, well-curated selection of dress styles, variety of colors to suit many wedding themes, most dress, styles have pockets, coordinating men’s accessories

Cons: no free returns, small returns window, no store to try on styles

The best bridesmaid dresses under $200

source Facebook

Choose from traditional or fashion-forward bridesmaid dresses at Lulu’s, with most under $200.

Normally, I wouldn’t recommend a fast-fashion retailer for a special occasion dress, but Lulu’s is a rare exception.

It has a surprisingly wide selection of great bridesmaid dresses under $200, some even under $100. The retailer often runs promos so your chances of finding a good deal are pretty high if you sign up for emails and wait a week or two.

I found the shopper reviews really helpful when searching for bridesmaid dresses. Many of them included photos so I could see how my entire bridal party would look in certain colors or styles, and a lot of reviewers would mention if a certain style was bra-friendly or difficult to hem too.

I also really liked the chatbot option (available 5 am to 9 pm PT) so I could ask a rep all of my questions, which included dresses in specific colors I was looking for and styles that were convertible.

There are enough traditional or fashion-forward styles that’ll fit the wedding theme and colors. Some even come in white or ivory and would make amazing wedding dresses too – I ended up buying my backup reception dress from Lulu’s and was pleasantly impressed by the quality.

Pros: affordable, many styles to choose from, helpful chatbot, free returns within 10 days, many popular styles have positive shopper reviews

Cons: returns after 10 days come out of your pocket, no physical store

The best selection of bridesmaid dresses

source Jenny Yoo Facebook

If you like options, Nordstrom has a large selection of bridesmaid dresses to choose from in one place.

For a more “traditional” retail experience when shopping for bridesmaids dresses, check out Nordstrom. It stocks dresses from bridal brands like Jenny Yoo (who made my wedding dress), Hayley Paige, and Alfred Sung, and even ones that aren’t technically bridal like Reformation, Vince Camuto, and Lulu’s.

There are way more dresses online than in stores, but you can check the website to see which styles are stocked at your nearest Nordstrom if you want to see them up close in personal. I saw several at my local store and thought they were just okay, but every store will be different.

Unlike other stores that might have small returns windows or no returns at all, Nordstrom’s return policy applies to bridesmaid dresses, so your wallet won’t suffer the consequences if something doesn’t fit.

One of the upsides of shopping at Nordstrom too is that you can buy shoes and accessories at the same time and complete your whole outfit, saving you tons of time.

Pros: falls within Nordstrom’s return policy, certain styles are available in store

Cons: might not carry a particular style or brand seen online, not every store will carry the same inventory

The best custom bridesmaid dresses

source Facebook

Make sure you won’t show up in the same dress as someone else with custom, made-to-order pieces from Fame and Partners.

Fame and Partners might have fewer designs than some of the other brands here, but there are actually hundreds because each dress is customizable and made-to-order. You’ll choose from existing styles and customize things like fabric colors, dress lengths, necklines, and sleeve lengths so the chances of showing up in the same dress as someone else is slim to none.

Prices start at $179, which is on par with other bridesmaid dresses and actually seems reasonable if you wear it afterward. There’s usually a promotional discount if you sign up for emails, and bulk discounts on four or more dresses so try to see if the other bridesmaids are interested in going custom.

Since dresses are custom and made-to-order, it’s hard to see the finished designs and gauge how they’ll look and fit on you personally, but the brand has an active Instagram page so you can get a feel of things first before ordering. If you need alterations for whatever reason, the brand will cover up to $50, otherwise, it’s a flat $35 to return the dress within 30 days.

Pros: Custom dresses, made-to-order designs mean little waste, alterations up to $50 are covered

Cons: Expensive, takes a few weeks to make, no free returns, no physical store to try on dresses

The best rental bridesmaid dresses

source Watters Facebook

If you’re never planning on wearing your bridesmaid dress again (and most don’t), Rent the Runway has a decent selection of styles you can rent once without wasting money or space in your closet.

Avoid the problem of buying an expensive gown only to never wear it again by renting it.

Rent the Runway has bridesmaid dresses from brands like Jenny Yoo, Watters, Reformation, Badgley Mischka, Adrianna Papell, and more. It doesn’t have every dress or every color from those brands, but if you’re not required by the bride to wear a specific dress, you’ll be able to find something that fits the theme.

If you’ve got the Unlimited membership for $159 a month, this is a great way to maximize the value you’re getting from the service. Or if you’re using RTR Update for $89 a month just for the wedding, you’re still spending a lot less than you would if you were to buy a dress entirely (except if you’re going the Birdy Grey route).

I personally use RTR Unlimited regularly and have rented several items for my own wedding; here’s one of our many RTR reviews.

Unfortunately, with the exception of the NY flagship store that has a small selection of clothes and accessories, there are no other stores to see or try on dresses before renting so you’ll have to rely on shopper reviews and late-night Googling to see if a style is right for you. If you use either of the plans, you can rent four items a month, so in theory, you could rent a few sizes to make sure you’ve got the right fit.

That being said, because these are rentals, you’re not able to get them altered. You could use double-sided tape to quickly shorten a dress or secure it to your body better, but just remember to remove them before returning.

Pros: included within RTR Unlimited or Upgrade plans; plans include free insurance, dry cleaning, and returns; one-time rental is cheaper than many retail options; has popular brands and styles

Cons: can’t alter any dresses, preferences might not be available during wedding season, no stores to try on dresses