These are the 17 best bridesmaid gifts we’ve ever given or received

Your bridesmaids hold a special place in your heart – after all, they’re the ones you choose to stand beside you on your wedding day.

Giving them a thoughtful gift is a great way to ask them to be in your bridal party or just thank them for putting up with your Bridezilla-like antics.

From silk robes and eye masks to custom acrylic purses, we asked the ladies of Business Insider to tell us the best bridesmaids gifts they’ve ever given or received.

Bridesmaids are more than just a handful of people you choose to pose for pictures with on your wedding day. They are your closest family members and friends – the ones who have seen you through the hard breakups before you found the one, took your phone calls at 1 a.m. when WebMD provided a grave diagnosis, and celebrated with you when you finally got that promotion.

Whether you’re asking them to be your maid of honor or thanking them for putting up with your Bridezilla-like antics, thoughtful, funny, and custom gifts can help you express how grateful you are that they’re involved in your special day.

We asked the ladies of Business Insider to tell us the best bridesmaids gifts they've ever given or received. From silk robes and eye masks to custom Bobbleheads and acrylic purses, we've rounded up 17 gifts that any member of your "I do crew" will appreciate.

Here are 17 of the best bridesmaids gifts we’ve ever received or given:

An air plant and custom bridesmaid proposal box

While the air plant is the perfect elegant desk accessory, the box it comes in is the main attraction. Each box can be customized so all of your bridesmaids feel special. -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks director of editorial content strategy

A personalized purse they can used at all future weddings

I’ve had plenty of weddings this year and always struggled to find the perfect clutch. My friend gifted us these luxe acrylic bags with our names on them. They are perfect for fancy occasions! -Chelsey Hoffman, producer

A bottle of their favorite wine with a custom label asking them to be your bridesmaid

My sister asked me to be her maid of honor with my favorite type of wine and a label that said, “Will you be my maid of honor?” on it. She got each bridesmaid their favorite bottle of wine and asked in the same way. I thought this was a thoughtful, sweet, simple way to ask. -Victoria Gracie, Insider Picks social media associate

A suitcase to hold the gifts

The gift box was delivered to each brides maid and maid of honor. For the bridesmaids that are related to me, I organized a surprise brunch and had the boxes hand-delivered by my cousin. We rolled out a red carpet and I made him wear a suit for it! I recorded their reactions and plan on including them in the final wedding video. – Alana Yzola, senior video producer

A personalized wine tumbler to get the creative planning-juices flowing

Alana Yzola included these personalized stemless wine tumblers insider her bridesmaids’ ask box. They come in 12 different colors and can be customized to include monogrammed initials or their name.

Sleep masks so they can recover from the bachelorette party

Alana Yzola also included these “I Do Crew” sleep masks in her bridesmaids’ ask boxes so that they could recover and get a little sleep on the way home from the bachelorette party.

A custom gift that’s both thoughtful and practical

I received a custom cell phone case from Etsy for one wedding I was in. The bride asked us our phone size a few weeks before the wedding. I loved that this gift was something I could actually use! -Chelsey Hoffman, producer

A gift you can mail to your long-distance bridesmaid

When your bridesmaid lives hundreds or maybe even thousands of miles away, this gift can be a nice reminder that friendship knows no distance. -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks director of editorial content strategy

Custom gift bags that fit the theme of the wedding

We are having a destination wedding so I wanted to stick to the theme for my bridesmaids’ ‘proposal’ gifts. Our destination wedding will be in Jamaica so I took them to a cute brunch spot in Brooklyn called Negril and we sat near a neon sign that read “One Love.” I put their gifts in these cute bags. -Aliza Gulab, Associate Video Producer

A silky bathrobe they can wear while getting ready for your big day

Aliza Gulab included these silky bathrobes inside of her bridesmaids proposal gift bag. Not only are they adorable in getting ready photos, but they are the ultimate armor of friendship on the big day.

A candle that smells like the location of the destination wedding

Aliza Gulab also included a Pink Sands Yankee Candle which embodied the scents of her destination island wedding in Jamaica.

A face mask to prepare for the big day

Aliza Gulab also included this Sephora face mask so that her bridesmaids would feel relaxed and just a little pampered before the wedding.

A luggage tag they can use to travel to the destination wedding location

Finally, since the wedding will be a destination wedding in Jamaica, Aliza Gulab included these adorable luggage tags for their travels.

A pair of getting-ready pajamas that you can wear even after the wedding

If you’ve been a bridesmaid before, you know it’s a LONG day of sitting around getting ready. My friend gifted us Gap pajamas to lounge in for the day. They were not bride themed so they were not only great for the day-of, but afterwards as well. -Chelsey Hoffman, producer

A makeup bag that can be customized for each bridesmaid

I’ve received a few personalized makeup cases, but my Stoney Clover one is by far my favorite. They have the cutest styles and customization options. The options are endless! I use this to go to the beach and as a travel case. -Chelsey Hoffman, producer

A hilarious gift that even the groomsmen will appreciate

For my wedding, my husband and I created custom Bobbleheads for all the groomsmen (based on photos we submitted of them). Everyone was obsessed and loved getting something so personal. -Marni Wagner, Insider Studios lead project manager

A robe that’s comfortable and can be worn even after the wedding

My sister gifted me and all of her bridesmaids personalized robes for the morning of the wedding. They were comfortable and perfect to wear while getting our hair and makeup done, and even looked cute in any photos taken while getting ready. I love that this robe is something I can still use, too. -Victoria Gracie, Insider Picks social media associate