I spent a year living in the UK and these are the British slang words I’ve permanently added to my vocabulary

- source
- Zoe Ettinger
- In the year I spent living in London, I picked up some British slang words that I still find myself using back home in New York.
- Wonky, dodgy, and many others have become mainstays in my vocabulary.
- I’ve also started referring to French fries as “chips” just like my British counterparts.
- The Brits have so many slang words that are a part of their everyday speech that some hardly seem like slang at all.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
I lived in the UK for just over a year, and moved back to New York last month. There are a few things I miss about living across the pond, and one has to be the British language. Yes, I know it’s still English – I’m talking about their slang words.
The British have a way of using words to describe things that are often indescribable. For example, when a painting is just slightly off-kilter on a wall, don’t you wish there was a word for that? Well, the Brits have one: “wonky.”
Though I may no longer live there, I’ve brought a bit of London back home with me in my language.
Cuppa: (n) a cup of tea.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
Any time I went to someone’s home while living in the UK, without fail, I would be offered a “cuppa.” There’s truth behind the stereotype that Brits love tea, and after spending a year there I’ve become a convert. I choose it over coffee every time, which now gives me too much of a caffeine buzz.
Knackered: (adj) exhausted, tired, unable to move.
- source
- Matthew Wilson
I can’t think of any of my British friends who wouldn’t use this word when they were tired. “I am absolutely knackered” was a phrase I would often hear at school or work on a Monday morning.
Gutted: (adj) devastated, disappointed.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
If you’ve failed an important test, or your crush doesn’t like you back, you would say you were “gutted.”
Chuffed: (adj) proud, pleased with one’s accomplishment.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
After acing a test or getting a new promotion at work, you’d say you’re really “chuffed.”
Dodgy: (adj) sketchy, suspicious, potentially dangerous.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
An alleyway late at night, or a boarded up house could be described as “dodgy,” but the word can be used to describe anything suspicious looking, like this shoe creeping out of the closet.
Wonky: (adj) off kilter, not right.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
You know the feeling when you see a picture frame and it’s slightly tilted? In the US we would say its “messed up” … but isn’t the word “wonky” just so much better?
Shambles: (n) mess, chaos.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
A “shambles” can be used to refer to any type of mess. You, yourself can also be a shambles, like if you’re late to work and forgot your lunch, you’re a shambles. Also if your plans don’t work out one night, you could say, “This night was a total shambles.”
Bloody: (adv) absolutely, completely.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
Like the London Eye, pictured here, the word “bloody” is one of the most quintessentially British things there is. Bloody, which was once considered offensive, can be put before any word for emphasis: bloody delicious, bloody good, or bloody hard are all common usages.
Quid: (n) one British pound.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
I like the word quid because you can use it to make things sound cheaper: 50 pounds might sound like a lot, but 50 quid doesn’t seem like that much.
Nosh: (n) food, snack.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
“Nosh” can be used to refer to any type of food, though you probably wouldn’t say it when talking about a fancy dinner.
Chips: (n) french fries.
- source
- Shutterstock
I was definitely confused when I first heard french fries referred to as “chips,” and chips referred to as “crisps,” but now back in New York, I still find myself calling french fries chips. It just rolls off the tongue easier.
Offie: (n) liquor store.
- source
- Shutterstock
The “offie” or “off-licence” is a liquor store and convenience store combined. In certain parts of London, like where I lived, the closest shop was an offie and I’d head there for all my shopping needs.
Banging: (adj) awesome, great, spot on.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
I think I most often heard “banging” when referring to food. This falafel sandwich I had was so good I had to take a picture midway through eating, which I almost never do. It was just that banging.
Skint: (adj) broke, penniless.
- source
- Matthew Wilson
When it’s reaching the end of the month and you’re waiting for your next paycheck to go grocery shopping, that’s when you’re “skint.”
Uni: (n) college, university.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
“Uni” is how everyone refers to college and university. They actually call high school “college” so the whole thing is a bit confusing.
Cheeky: (adj) cute, flippant.
- source
- Elyse Ettinger
“A cheeky chap” is how I’d refer to my pup, Jasper, in the above photo. He’s just so cute.
Faff: (v) dither about, procrastinate; (n) bother, unnecessary work.
- source
- Talia Lakritz
To “faff” about is to procrastinate, or simply not get something done, like I am in the photo above, looking at my phone at the office. I’d also use faff to describe an annoyance, such as, “I’d go to his party, but it’s an hour away, that’s too much faff.”
Fit: (adj) attractive, good-looking.
- source
- Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
I think Timothée Chalamet is quite “fit.”
Pear-shaped: (adj) wrong, disastrous.
- source
- Shutterstock
If something’s gone wrong, you could say its a shambles, but you could also say its gone “pear-shaped.” BBC America cites the origin of the phrase dating back to 1940s fighter pilots trying to do loops in the air, but sometimes having them come out more pear-shaped.
Posh: (adj) upper-class, fancy.
According to Fandom, Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls was called Posh Spice because “of her refined attitude, form-fitting designer outfits, such as little black dresses, and her love of high-heeled footwear.”
Rubbish: (n) garbage, trash.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
Something about the word “rubbish” just seems so much nicer than garbage.
Zed: (n) the letter Z.
- source
- Zoe Ettinger
The reason I like this one is that since my name is Zoë, a lot of my friends call me “Z.” By differentiating between the Z and the Zed, I know when one is referring to the letter, and the other to me.
- Read more:
- I just moved to New York City after living in London for a year – here’s what I miss most about living across the pond
- I’ve lived in London for 6 years – here are the places where you should actually eat
- I moved to the suburbs from the city, and I’ll never move back. Here’s why.
- I moved from a town of 8,000 people to New York City – here are 9 things I do and don’t miss about small-town life