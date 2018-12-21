12 times Britney Spears appeared in movies and TV

caption Britney Spears has appeared in lots of TV shows and movies over the years. source The CW

Though she’s one of the top-selling pop stars of all time, Britney Spears has made plenty of cameo appearances on TV and in movies over the years.

She’s flexed her comedic chops on many popular sitcoms including “How I Met Your Mother,” “Will & Grace,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “The Simpsons,” among others.

These are the best Britney Spears cameo appearances.

Though she’s one of the most beloved top-selling pop stars of all time, Britney Spears has made plenty of cameo appearances on TV and in movies over the years.

True fans will know that Spears actually got her start on TV, acting in commercials and performing on the singing competition show “Star Search” in 1992. The next year, she got her big break on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club,” singing and dancing alongside future A-listers like Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling.

In her two decades as a music legend, Spears has only taken a starring turn on the big screen once, in 2002’s “Crossroads,” which was maligned by critics but adored by fans. Though we’ll likely never get a sequel to “Crossroads,” Spears has made plenty of memorable cameos in popular TV shows like “Will & Grace,” “Jane the Virgin,” and even “The Simpsons,” as well as a few movies.

These are the 12 best cameo appearances the pop queen has made throughout her career.

Spears played a conservative talk show host hiding a major secret on “Will & Grace.”

caption “Will and Grace.” source Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Back in 2006, Spears got a little bit political when she guest starred on the hit NBC comedy’s eighth season. She played Amber-Louise, a right-wing talk show host with a big secret: she was a “hardcore lesbian” playing up her ultra-religious views to land major TV success.

This one-episode appearance let Spears flex her comedic chops.

She made a cameo in “Longshot,” a made-for-TV movie with a stellar teen pop line-up.

caption “Longshot.” source Transcontinental Pictures

Before she played a seductive flight attendant in “Toxic,” she made a brief appearance as an employee of the skies in “Longshot,” a 2002 movie that aired on the Disney Channel.

The movie starred fellow teen pop stars including Lance Bass, LFO, O-Town, and even Lil Kim and never quite made it to the big screen.”

In 2008, Spears acted in two episodes of “How I Met Your Mother” and again showed off her funny side.

caption “How I Met Your Mother.” source CBS

Spears came to Primetime TV again in 2008 when she guest-starred on “How I Met Your Mother,” playing Abby, a lovelorn receptionist that has hopelessly fallen for Ted (Josh Radnor) … before she winds up dating Barney (Neil Patrick Harris).

Abby made a return appearance later on in the season, on the hunt for love again.

She got some unfortunate green highlights during a cameo on “Kenan & Kel.”

caption “Kenan & Kel.” source Nickelodeon

In 1999, at the height of her teen pop fame, Spears made a cameo appearance as herself on the hit Nickelodeon comedy. Upon seeing a pop icon in person, Kenan proceeds to faint, while Kel pretends to be her on-set hairstylist.

He gave Spears some unfortunate green highlights as he covers her face with a towel, and she was less than pleased at the results.

“Glee” devoted an entire episode to Spears and her music.

caption “Glee.” source FOX via Getty Images

The hit teen musical series paid tribute to Spears by devoting a full episode in season two to her musical legacy. Glee club member Brittany S. Pierce (Heather Morris) has a hallucination in which she re-creates some of Spears’s most famous music videos, from “Toxic” to “Oops! I Did It Again,” and more, with Spears herself making an appearance in the episode.

Spears played a fembot in “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

caption “Austin Powers: Goldmember.” source New Line Cinema

In the third installment of the “Austin Powers” series, the spy stumbles upon the set for Spears’ “Boys” music video, where the two come toe-to-toe in a dance-off. But Austin received the shock of his life when he discovered that Spears was a fembot, and he demolished her into smithereens.

Myers reprised his role in the actual music video for the song, which appeared on the film’s soundtrack.

She lent her voice to a 2000 episode of “The Simpsons.”

caption “The Simpsons.” source Fox

Spears was turned into a cartoon for a brief appearance on “The Simpsons,” wearing an outfit from her “…Baby One More Time” video to co-host the Springfield Pride Awards … pigtails and all.

Spears joined her real-life pal Melissa Joan Hart for a cameo on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

caption “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” source ABC

The pop princess played herself in a 1999 episode of the teen sitcom when Sabrina contemplates moving in with her dad in Paris. She’s bummed about missing a Spears concert before the singer magically appears in her hotel room for a private performance.

Hart returned the favor by appearing in Spears’s “(You Drive Me) Crazy” music video, which was on the soundtrack to “Drive Me Crazy,” starring Hart.

The singer enjoyed a dance session with the titular character on “Jane the Virgin.”

caption “Jane the Virgin.” source The CW

In a 2015 episode of the CW series, Spears showed off her famous dance skills and also attempted to resolve a long-standing feud with her former BFF, Rogelio de la Vega (Jaimie Camil) by throwing in a few pitch-perfect puns in honor of her biggest hits.

Spears performed at a school dance on “The Famous Jett Jackson” all the way back in 1999.

caption “The Famous Jett Jackson.” source Disney Channel

The singer got her start on the Disney Channel, so it’s no surprise why she’d return to her roots as soon as she hit it big. Spears appeared in one episode of “The Famous Jett Jackson,” starring as Jett’s friend who happens to be a major pop star.

She showed up at Jett’s Halloween dance to perform “Sometimes.”

She played dumb and joked about her MTV roots in 2003’s “Pauly Shore Is Dead.”

caption “Pauly Shore is Dead.” source MTV

In this mockumentary created by Shore himself, the comedian faked his own death to help cement a lasting legacy, with Shore tapping a slew of famous faces to make quick cameos, including Ellen DeGeneres, Snoop Dogg, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, and dozens of others.

Spears riffs on her MTV roots in the NSFW clip, asking, “Who’s Pauly Shore?” before remarking, “Oh, yeah, he was on MTV before I was born … right.”

She made a rare appearance on Spanish TV series “Médico de Familia” in 1999.

caption “Médico de Familia.” source Telecino

Though this cameo never aired in the States, Spears made a splash when she showed up on “Médico de Familia,” playing herself in one episode of Spain’s most popular TV series in the late ’90s.

In the clip, the “Everytime” singer (and future Pepsi spokesperson) can be seen grabbing a Coca-Cola from a hospital vending machine as her song “(You Drive Me) Crazy” plays over the hospital’s speakers.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.