15 bulk deals that’ll save you tons of money on household basics

I’ve found that buying my regular household items in bulk saves me a lot more money than buying individually.

I compared prices to find 15 of the best deals on household products from Amazon, Walmart, Jet, and Boxed – the places I tend to shop for bulk supplies.

I grew up in a household with a basement that basically served as a massive pantry. We never really ran out of anything and we knew that in any emergency situation, we would be good to go for a minimum of two months.

We had one room in particular that was lined with floor-to-ceiling shelves, loaded with everything from toilet paper to canned soup, bed sheets to fruit snacks, and everything in between. My mom was the queen of deals and knew the value of saving money by buying in bulk.

Since moving out of the house and into the city, I’ve adopted her habits and learned that I can easily save hundreds of dollars by purchasing products in larger amounts. Initially, I had the same concern as many of my friends – how am I going to store all of this in my already-too-small apartment? In all honesty, this was a concern that never came to fruition thanks to some storage hacks I learned from my Insider Picks coworker, Mara.

There are definitely goods that are best purchased in smaller batches like produce, skincare, or tech gadgets, but there are tons of things on the internet that have a limitless shelf life – good news for your ever-dwindling budget.

You might have your go-to store for finding bulk deals, but I discovered that each site varies in what types of products they stock and the price at which they stock them. In other words, to find the best sales, you might have to browse multiple sites before finding the best bang for your buck – and in my opinion, spending a few more minutes to keep some change in my pocket is beyond worth the effort.

I encountered major price discounts on Jet, Amazon, Walmart, and Boxed – most of which offer free or discounted shipping (particularly if you have a Prime membership). Whether you’re in need of a quick and simple breakfast option, or a year supply of Ibuprofen, you’re sure to find something that can be stocked in that unused drawer.

Check out our list of 15 products to buy in bulk and the cheapest place to find them:

Single-serve coffee pods

Uniquely J Colombian Single Serve Coffee, Medium Roast, 54-pack, $19.99, Available at Jet

These individual coffee pods are compatible with the Keurig K-cup brewer and other single-serve systems to bring you effortless morning energy. The best part is that these little cups are organic and Fair Trade.

Double-roll toilet paper

Charmin Ultra Soft Double Roll Toilet Paper, 36-count, $17.84 (originally 20.99), Available at Boxed

Charmin claims that “less is more,” but when it comes to buying in bulk, more is definitely the way to go. This pack of two-ply toilet paper is absorbent and super soft.

Favored sparkling water

LaCroix Lime Flavor Sparkling Water, 2-pack 0f 12 12-ounce cans, $9.99 (originally $23.99), Available at Jet

The immensely popular LaCroix drink is on sale for $14 off its original price. Not into lime? You can find tons of other flavors on Jet.com for a bargain price that is hard to pass up.

Disinfecting cleaning wipes

Clorox Disinfecting Cleaning Wipes, 4-pack of 75 wipes, $11.98 (originally $13.44), Available at Walmart

Disinfecting wipes come in handy in just about any cleaning situation. This value pack comes with a variety of citrus and fresh scents.

LED energy-efficient light bulbs

TCP Energy Efficient LED Light Bulbs, 6-pack, $12.59 (originally $13.99), Available at Amazon

I’ve noticed that individual light bulbs are drastically overpriced, but thanks to Amazon, I can get this pack for way less than I can at my convenience store – and have it delivered to my door in just a two days. The LED bulbs in this six-pack are long-lasting and come in a soft white color.

Oatmeal packs

Quaker Maple and Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal, 48-pack, $11.81 (originally $12.43), Available at Amazon

If your mornings are ever slightly stressful, you know the value of a quick to-go breakfast. Quaker’s popular maple and brown sugar flavored oats are high in flavor and fiber – so you won’t hit that mid-day crash before you even get to work in the morning. At this price, your cost per breakfast will come out to $0.25 per day.

Ibuprofen pain relieving tablets

Kirkland Ibuprofen Tablets, 2-pack of 500 tablets, $12.29, Available at Boxed

I’m sure I’m not the only one who hears someone asking “does anyone have an Ibuprofen?” in my office pretty much every day. This two-pack of 500 tablets is sure to last a while and will give you the chance to be your coworkers’ favorite person.

Purified water bottles

Nestle Pure Life 16.9-ounce Purified Water Bottles, 12-count, $2.23, Available at Amazon

Never face slightly “off”-tasting water again with this 12-pack of Nestle purified water bottles. The water goes through a 12-step cleaning and filtering process – plus the plastic is 100% recyclable. We don’t recommend bottled water for daily use, but it’s good to have a pack around for those one-in-a-while cases.

Microfiber cleaning cloths

S&T Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, 50-pack, $15.99 (originally $19.99), Available at Amazon

These microfiber cloths can be used for way more than cleaning your car. The soft, scratch-free towels are perfect for household dusting, cleaning the kitchen countertop, or absorbing coffee off your laptop.

Alkaline AA batteries

Energizer Max Powerseal Alkaline AA Batteries, 48-pack, $18.99 (Originally $24.99), Available at Walmart

Batteries are another product that are disproportionately high in price when you purchase them in a smaller pack. This 48-pack will help you power all your devices for probably the next year or two at a minimal price. Add a couple more household essentials to get free two-day shipping.

Scented drawstring trash bags

Hefty 13-gallon Ultra Strong Drawstring Trash Bags, 100-count, $11.99 (originally 14.99), Available at Boxed

Bulk is better when it comes to trash bags. These Hefty ultra-strong bags are durable and allow for stretch when your roommate forgets to take out the trash – again.

Rocky road protein bars

Quest Nutrition, Rocky Road Protein Bars, 12-count, $18.00 (originally $26.99), Available at Jet

With 20 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber, this is the perfect snack to pack for your commute. These bars come in every flavor from S’mores to White Chocolate Raspberry – and you can get pretty much all of Quest’s products on Jet.com for less than you can find them in the store.

To-go peanut butter cups

Jif To-go Creamy Peanut Butter Cups, 6-pack of 8 cups, $12.99, Available at Jet

Jars of peanut butter are a necessary pantry staple, but you’ll probably get a couple odd looks if you’re carrying one around in public. These to-go packs make leaving the house with your favorite spread (or packing them in your kid’s lunchbox) a bit easier.

Soft & strong facial tissues

Kleenex Ultra Soft & Strong Facial Tissues, 12-pack of 70 tissues, $16.14 (originally $16.99), Available at Amazon

This massive bundle of ultra-soft tissues is perfect for the house, office, or car. By signing up for Amazon’s Subscribe & Save, you can kep your house stocked without the concern of running out.

Single load dishwasher detergent

Cascade ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent, 85-count, $15.99 (originally $16.99), Available at Jet

Dishes aren’t fun to do, but these single-load pods sure make the job easier. The ActionPacs are formulated with rinse-aid and water softeners to leave virtually no mess and no residue on your newly-cleaned dishes.