The best bunk beds you can buy

Bunk beds provide a fun, functional place for multiple people – kids and grown-ups – to sleep, all while saving space.

The Storkcraft Caribou Solid Hardwood Twin Bunk Bed has everything you want in a bunk bed: sturdiness, safety, and style.

When my kids outgrew the crib, I investigated bunk beds and discovered an incredible variety of models available: wood, metal, classic, modern, twin and full-size (or a mix), with storage and/or an extra trundle bed, convertible into two freestanding beds, and more. Bunk beds are great for roommates, conserving space in small bedrooms and homes (e.g., apartments, townhouses), and providing a place to crash for more guests.

Whether your kid (or you) want to claim the upper berth or make a fort on the lower level, when thinking about bunk bed models you should ask yourself:

Who will sleep in the bunks? Kids (and what ages) and/or adults? Houseguests?

Kids (and what ages) and/or adults? Houseguests? Where do I plan to use the bunk beds? In a young child or teenager’s room? A guest room? In a studio apartment? In the family room for last-minute or emergency bedding? Outdoors?

In a young child or teenager’s room? A guest room? In a studio apartment? In the family room for last-minute or emergency bedding? Outdoors? How much space do I have? Measure where you plan to put the bunk beds so you have an idea of which models will fit. Also, don’t forget about head clearance and obstructions, like sloped ceilings and ceiling fans. The ideal distance between the top of the top mattress and the ceiling is 36 inches.

Measure where you plan to put the bunk beds so you have an idea of which models will fit. Also, don’t forget about head clearance and obstructions, like sloped ceilings and ceiling fans. The ideal distance between the top of the top mattress and the ceiling is 36 inches. What style do I want? One for kids or tweens, or one that would appeal to teens and/or adults? Bunk beds come in all different styles, ranging from utilitarian to elaborate to elegant.

When researching different models, think about:

Size: Do you want twin on twin (i.e., one twin-sized bed above a twin-sized bed), twin on full, or full on full? If older kids and adults will sleep here, pay attention to the beds’ (especially the upper berth) maximum weight capacity.

Do you want twin on twin (i.e., one twin-sized bed above a twin-sized bed), twin on full, or full on full? If older kids and adults will sleep here, pay attention to the beds’ (especially the upper berth) maximum weight capacity. Wood or metal: Wood and tubular metal frames both offer strength and durability. Wood frames tend to be more stylish and less slippery and cold than metal frames. Metal beds tend to be more economical than wood beds.

Wood and tubular metal frames both offer strength and durability. Wood frames tend to be more stylish and less slippery and cold than metal frames. Metal beds tend to be more economical than wood beds. Sturdiness: For safety and comfort, the frame shouldn’t shake when occupants climb into bunk (especially up to the upper berth) or roll around (within reason).

For safety and comfort, the frame shouldn’t shake when occupants climb into bunk (especially up to the upper berth) or roll around (within reason). Accessibility to the top bunk: Some models have detachable ladders while others feature built-in ladders. High-end models can have steps or actual staircases.

Some models have detachable ladders while others feature built-in ladders. High-end models can have steps or actual staircases. Storage Spaces: You can save even more room by choosing a model that multitasks with drawers and shelves and/or a trundle bed to fit another person if needed.

Although fun, bunk beds can be dangerous. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises that children under the age of 6 not occupy the top bunk. At any age, the person in the upper bunk could fall, either from the top bunk itself or while climbing up to or down from it. The person on the bottom bunk could be hurt if the upper level collapses. Bunk-bed manufacturers must comply with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) regulations. Makers and importers of children’s bunk beds must adhere to children’s product safety rules in order to earn Children’s Product Certificate (CPC). Likewise, manufacturers and importers of adult bunk beds must comply with consumer product safety rules in order to earn a General Certificate of Conformity (GCC). Finally, ASTM International (formerly the American Society for Testing and Materials) has its own voluntary Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Bunk Beds. Look for models with these certifications.

Parents, furniture and camping equipment reviewers, and actual users contributed their opinions and experiences on different bunk beds to various websites. From our research, we’ve selected the best five options.

Here are the best bunk beds you can buy:

Keep scrolling to read more about our top picks.

The best overall

source Amazon

Sturdy, safe, and stylish, the Storkcraft Caribou Solid Hardwood Twin Bunk Bed is well-made and a great value.

Also voted best overall bunk bed by Parent Center Network and Super Comfy Sleep, the Storkcraft Caribou Solid Hardwood Twin Bunk Bed was designed with children’s safety in mind; Fab at Home named it “Best Bunk Bed for Toddlers.” Made from environment-friendly, high-quality, and solid rubberwood and composites, this model is sturdy and strong; rubberwood is denser and more durable than pine wood often used in bunk beds. Metal (not wood) rods align and hold the top and bottom levels together.

Compliant with CPSC and ASTM safety standards, the Storkcraft Caribou Solid Hardwood Twin Bunk Bed also accommodates adults with a maximum weight allowance of 225 pounds for each berth (mattress included). Big kids and adults can fit on the bottom bunk, although people taller than 5′ 4″ who sit up on the lower bunk might smack their heads. The slanted, four-step ladder has a maximum weight allowance of 165 pounds, making the top bunk a bit inaccessible for people weighing more than that.

But that limitation doesn’t matter when the Storkcraft Caribou Solid Hardwood Twin Bunk Bed is separated into two twin beds. Users love that this model is so versatile. So, don’t worry if the kids get tired of sharing the bunk bed (or even the same room) – you have the option of splitting it into individual, freestanding pieces.

Fully assembled, the Storkcraft Caribou Solid Hardwood Twin Bunk Bed is 79 inches long, 42 inches wide, and 65 inches tall. Many users found assembly to be fairly easy with patience, time (one to three hours), and more than one person working (although many owners boasted that they accomplished assembling it all by themselves). This model has a limited one-year warranty.

The Storkcraft Caribou Solid Hardwood Twin Bunk Bed was named “Editor’s Choice” on Home Furniture Advisor. Among more than 400 Amazon reviewers, this model earned an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with 61% awarding it 5 stars.

Pros: Good value, sturdy, safe for young kids, can be separated into two twin beds

Cons: A bit tight for bigger kids and adults, limited headroom in lower bunk

The best budget bunk bed

source Amazon

The highly rated Dorel Home Products Twin-Over-Twin Metal Bunk Bed is sleek, stable, and a great deal.

Sturdy as well as space- and money-saving, Dorel Home Products (DHP) Twin-Over-Twin Metal Bunk Bed fulfills the needs of parents (who want safety as well as plenty of leftover playing room for kids), college students (or other dorm dwellers), and adults rooming together to save on rent. With a high maximum weight limit (200 pounds on the top, 225 pounds for the bottom), this model serves many different people.

It has a sleek, simple, and curved metal frame with full-length guardrails and a slanted ladder that is attached for safe and easy climbing. This bunk bed is available a variety of colors (silver, white, black, navy, and pink). Super Comfy Sleep, which rated this model among its tops picks, notes the strong metal construction ability to keep the whole thing from wobbling.

Fully assembled, the Dorel Home Products Twin-Over-Twin Metal Bunk Bed is 78-inches long, 41.5-inches wide (60 inches with slanted ladder), and 61.5-inches tall. The metal support slats are positioned 2.5-inches apart and the ladder is 12-inches wide. There are 35.5 inches between the lower and upper levels, leaving a decent amount of headroom.

There seems to be some debate about assembly. Amazon reviewers and Parents Center Network, which rated it the second-best bunk bed, found it easy to assemble. Counting Sheep praised the model highly but says it isn’t the easiest to set up. “It is mostly because there are over a hundred individual components,” Counting Sheep writes. “Thankfully, every part is clearly labeled, and the instructions are quality, so it shouldn’t take a single person more than three hours. We suggest having someone help you assemble this bunk bed.”

Tuck named the Dorel Home Products Twin-Over-Twin Metal Bunk Bed “Best Standard Bunk Bed” and it earned an average of 4 out of 5 stars by nearly 2,700 Amazon reviewers (of which, 51% gave it a full 5 stars). If you’re looking for a slightly larger option, try the Dorel Home Products Twin-Over-Full Metal Bunk Bed, also economical and highly rated on Fab at Home and Freedom Action.

Pros: Very affordable, simple, and sturdy

Cons: Can’t be separated into two individual beds; lots of different parts for assembly

The best with trundle

source Amazon

The Discovery World Furniture Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with Twin Trundle features two different mattress sizes, an extra berth, and a gorgeous Mission-style frame.

The Discovery World Furniture Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with Twin Trundle is popular among grandparents and families because it’s useful for all different ages; with a twin-sized upper berth, a full-sized lower berth, and a twin-sized hidden trundle bed, it can accommodate a group of grandkids, a small family, and/or a mini slumber party.

With all those people, you’re probably wondering about maximum weight. The top berth can support up to 180 pounds, while the bottom can handle up to 250 pounds. Beds by this manufacturer meet ASTM safety regulations and many Amazon reviewers report “normal weight” adults sleeping comfortably on all levels, although adults should stick to the bottom berth.

The brand, Discovery World Furniture, is well-known in the industry and its products have been reviewed positively by sites including Freedom Action and Home Furniture Advisor. Fab at Home named the Discovery World Furniture Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with Twin Trundle the “Best Quality” model. With solid wood construction, it’s sturdy and strong. But this piece of furniture is also notable for its beautiful appearance – its Mission-style A-frame design (available in merlot, espresso, and honey finishes) looks simple but elegant.

What makes this bunk bed especially versatile are two features: its ability to be separated into two different-sized beds – one with a trundle bed. If you need more storage space, remove the mattress from the trundle bed – you’ll have an extra-wide drawer under the lower bunk.

Fully assembled, the Discovery World Furniture Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with Twin Trundle is 78-inches long, 57-inches wide, and 66-inches tall. Assembly is fairly easy and takes one to three hours (depending on the number of people working). It comes with a one-year warranty.

The Discovery World Furniture Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with Twin Trundle has an average rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars from almost 80 Amazon reviewers, with 68% awarding it 5 stars.

Pros: Good value, ample sleeping room for multiple occupants, easy assembly, converts into separate beds

Cons: Heavy

The best for adults

source Amazon

For adults who are kids at heart, the CoasterEssence Stephan Metal Full-Over-Full Bunk Bed is roomy, sturdy, and stylish.

Who says only kids get to have all the fun? Adults can climb aboard and comfortably sleep on the incredibly strong CoasterEssence Stephan Metal Full-Over-Full Bunk Bed from Coaster Fine Furniture. Built like a tank, this bed can withstand “rambunctious teenagers,” “rough and tough boys,” and seemingly whatever else you can throw at it. It doesn’t shake, wobble, or squeak when ascended thanks to a robust frame constructed of 2-inch steel metal tubing.

Under each berth are 20 metal-supported slats, resulting in a maximum weight limit of 400 pounds per berth. Fully assembled, the Stephan is 82-inches long, 61-inches wide, and 65-inches tall. Curved ladders on both sides emphasize the bed’s hourglass shape. Tuck, which named it the “Sturdiest Bunk Bed,” admired the “striking, curvaceous design and slick gunmetal finish that offers aesthetic appeal for most bedrooms.”

In addition to sturdiness and cool looks, the Stephan offers a good return on investment. Although pricey, this model is perfect for “durability and longevity,” as noted by Home Furniture Advisor. For some Amazon customers, this model has lasted five years and is still going strong. And with plenty of headroom, you can sit up and use the bottom level not only for sleeping but also for hanging out. The only negatives are that assembly can take a long time (from one to four hours), it’s heavy, and it doesn’t separate into two individual beds.

The CoasterEssence Stephan Metal Full-Over-Full Bunk Bed was also named “Best Bunk Bed for Adults” on Fab at Home and rated third highest on Inside Bedroom. It also was among Counting Sheep‘s top picks and earned an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars from almost 100 Amazon reviewers with an impressive 75% awarding it 5 stars.

Pros: Super sturdy and stylish frame with comfortably large berths

Cons: Expensive, heavy (and difficult to move), can’t be separated into two beds

The best for small spaces and camping

source Amazon

Perfect for camping or when you need extra beds in a pinch, the Disc-O-Bed Large is extremely sturdy and heavy-duty yet comfortable and multifunctional.

When I first saw the name “Disc-O-Bed,” I thought of disco dancing … but then realized that the name refers to the bed’s nifty patented lock-in modular disc system: eight discs that join the frame pieces, hold the two levels together, and separate and rotate to convert the bunk beds into a couch. Tested by the Red Cross and the US Army, the Disc-O-Bed Large is rugged and strong, yet soft and comfortable. You can use it to create extra sleeping space while camping, in the house, or anywhere with limited space; fully assembled, it is 82-inches long, 32.5-inches wide, and 36-inches tall.

A tough anti-rust steel frame is covered with water-resistant, eco-friendly PVC-coated polyester fabric in black, green, or navy. With a maximum weight allowance of 500 pounds, each cot is a strong and soft sling that supports and cradles its occupant; there’s no uncomfortable center bar to poke you in the back. Don of Well Rigged – who specifically highlights tough, well-built products – described each sleeping surface as “taut yet flexible. It’s like a hammock without the sagging.” There’s about 22 inches of clearance between the lower berth (11-inches high) and upper berth (32-inches high), which doesn’t leave a lot of head clearance, but you probably won’t be spending much time sitting up on the Disc-O-Bed Large while camping. To add more headroom between levels, you can purchase a leg extension set to raise the upper berth.

Speaking of sitting, the versatile Disc-O-Bed Large converts from bunk beds to not only two individual twin cots, but also a bench. Simply detach one side of the top bunk and swing it down to create the bench, which is convenient and doable in terms of comfort. As Camping & Camping – which named this model “Best Camping Bunk” – pointed out, you can use the beds as a bench during the day and avoid hauling along extra chairs. And Outdoor Spider noted that “you are actually getting a lot from a single product. Getting two functional cots at this price is actually reasonable” and less expensive than buying them separately.

The bottom berth is high enough from the ground that your body won’t sink to the floor or ground. The Disc-O-Bed Large comes with convenient, deep organizers (pockets and cup holders) that hang on each side of both levels, as well as a carrying case (however, when the beds are folded up and tucked into the case, it’s very heavy to transport). Users love that they can set up and take down the Disc-O-Bed Large very easily in about 10 to 30 minutes. Best Tent Cots for Camping blog described set-up as “done without any extra tools and without brute force.” The bunk beds have a one-year warranty on all materials and workmanship.

The Disc-O-Bed Large was rated highly on Home Furniture Advisor and earned 4.6 out of 5 stars on Cabela’s and 4.8 out of 5 stars on Bass Pro. It averaged 4.6 out of 5 stars among almost 200 Amazon reviewers, with 81% awarding it 5 stars. If you’re looking for different-sized versions, try the smaller Disc-O-Bed Youth Kid-O-Bunk with Organizers (designed for children ages 7 to 12), the larger Disc-O-Bed XL, and largest Disc-O-Bed 2XL.

Pros: Incredibly sturdy yet comfortable, versatile, easy to assemble/disassemble

Cons: Expensive, heavy