The 35 best MBA programs in the world, ranked from least to most expensive

Getting an MBA can be a huge investment of both time and money.

Higher- and business-education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds recently released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world.

Using QS estimates of the programs’ tuition costs, we ranked the 35 best MBA programs in the Global MBA Ranking from least to most expensive.

QS ranked programs on employability for graduates, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, students’ return on investment as measured by post-graduation increases in salary, academic thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.

QS also estimated the programs’ tuition costs. Here are the 35 best MBA programs in the world according to QS, ranked from least to most expensive in USD.

35. Copenhagen

source Wikimedia Commons

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Estimated tuition: $52,500

QS Global MBA Rank: 31

Read more about Copenhagen at TopMBA »

34. EDHEC

Location: Nice, France

Estimated tuition: $52,857

QS Global MBA Rank: 35

Read more about EDHEC at TopMBA »

33. ESSEC

source Wikimedia Commons

Location: Paris, France/Singapore

Estimated tuition: $54,059

QS Global MBA Rank: 26

Read more about ESSEC at TopMBA »

32. CEIBS

source Wikimedia Commons

Location: Shanghai, China

Estimated tuition: $55,860

QS Global MBA Rank: 25

Read more about CEIBS at TopMBA »

31. Erasmus (Rotterdam School of Management)

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Estimated tuition: $60,666

QS Global MBA Rank: 27

Read more about Erasmus at TopMBA »

30. IMD

source Facebook/IMD Business School

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Estimated tuition: $61,596

QS Global MBA Rank: 24

Read more about IMD at TopMBA »

29. SDA Bocconi

source SDA Bocconi School of Management via Wikimedia Commons

Location: Milan, Italy

Estimated tuition: $62,468

QS Global MBA Rank: 23

Read more about SDA Bocconi at TopMBA »

28. Melbourne

source Polly clip via Wikimedia Commons

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Estimated tuition: $66,781

QS Global MBA Rank: 28

Read more about Melbourne at TopMBA »

27. Imperial

source Imperial College

Location: London, UK

Estimated tuition: $68,921

QS Global MBA Rank: 19

Read more about Imperial at TopMBA »

26. University of Hong Kong

source Reuters/Bobby Yip

Location: Hong Kong

Estimated tuition: $70,639

QS Global MBA Rank: 33

Read more about the University of Hong Kong at TopMBA »

24 (tie). Oxford (Said)

Location: Oxford, UK

Estimated tuition: $74,327

QS Global MBA Rank: 12

Read more about Said at TopMBA »

24 (tie). Cambridge (Judge)

Location: Cambridge, UK

Estimated tuition: $74,327

QS Global MBA Rank: 21

Read more about Judge at TopMBA »

23. HEC Paris

source Facebook/HEC Paris

Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France

Estimated tuition: $74,481

QS Global MBA Rank: 7

Read more about HEC Paris at TopMBA »

22. ESADE

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Estimated tuition: $77,964

QS Global MBA Rank: 13

Read more about ESADE at TopMBA »

21. IE Business School

source Facebook/IE Business School

Location: Madrid, Spain

Estimated tuition: $86,734

QS Global MBA Rank: 8 (tie)

Read more about IE Business School at TopMBA »

20. London Business School

source Facebook/London Business School

Location: London, UK

Estimated tuition: $92,718

QS Global MBA Rank: 4

Read more about London Business School at TopMBA »

19. INSEAD

Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore

Estimated tuition: $100,909

QS Global MBA Rank: 6

Read more about INSEAD at TopMBA »

18. IESE Business School

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Estimated tuition: $105,895

QS Global MBA Rank: 18

Read more about IESE Business School at TopMBA »

17. Boston University (Questrom)

Location: Boston, MA

Estimated tuition: $107,827

QS Global MBA Rank: 32

Read more about Questrom at TopMBA »

16. University of Texas (McCombs)

Location: Austin, TX

Estimated tuition: $109,000

QS Global MBA Rank: 29 (tie)

Read more about McCombs at TopMBA »

15. UC Berkeley (Haas)

Location: Berkeley, CA

Estimated tuition: $117,588

QS Global MBA Rank: 17

Read more about Haas at TopMBA »

14. University of Southern California (Marshall)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Estimated tuition: $121,902

QS Global MBA Rank: 29 (tie)

Read more about Marshall at TopMBA »

13. University of Michigan (Ross)

source Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia Commons

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Estimated tuition: $125,940

QS Global MBA Rank: 15

Read more about Ross at TopMBA »

12. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Estimated tuition: $128,000

QS Global MBA Rank: 34

Read more about Tepper at TopMBA »

11. UCLA (Anderson)

source Facebook/UCLA Anderson School of Management

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Estimated tuition: $128,584

QS Global MBA Rank: 11

Read more about Anderson at TopMBA »

10. Duke (Fuqua)

Location: Durham, NC

Estimated tuition: $133,865

QS Global MBA Rank: 20

Read more about Fuqua at TopMBA »

9. NYU (Stern)

Location: New York, NY

Estimated tuition: $135,674

QS Global MBA Rank: 22

Read more about NYU Stern at TopMBA »

8. Northwestern (Kellogg)

source Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Location: Evanston, IL

Estimated tuition: $137,910

QS Global MBA Rank: 14

Read more about Kellogg at TopMBA »

7. Yale

source Facebook/Yale School of Management

Location: New Haven, CT

Estimated tuition: $139,000

QS Global MBA Rank: 16

Read more about Yale at TopMBA »

6. Stanford

Location: Stanford, CA

Estimated tuition: $141,180

QS Global MBA Rank: 1

Read more about Stanford at TopMBA »

5. University of Chicago (Booth)

Location: Chicago, IL

Estimated tuition: $144,000

QS Global MBA Rank: 8 (tie)

Read more about Booth at TopMBA »

4. Harvard

Location: Boston, MA

Estimated tuition: $146,880

QS Global MBA Rank: 2

Read more about Harvard at TopMBA »

3. MIT (Sloan)

source Wikipedia

Location: Cambridge, MA

Estimated tuition: $148,400

QS Global MBA Rank: 5

Read more about Sloan at TopMBA »

2. Columbia

Location: New York, NY

Estimated tuition: $148,800

QS Global MBA Rank: 10

Read more about Columbia at TopMBA »

1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Estimated tuition: $157,896

QS Global MBA Rank: 3

Read more about Wharton at TopMBA »