The 35 best MBA programs in the world, ranked from least to most expensive

By
Andy Kiersz, Business Insider US
-

Getting an MBA can be a huge investment of both time and money.

Higher- and business-education specialist QS Quacquarelli Symonds recently released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world.

QS ranked programs on employability for graduates, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, students’ return on investment as measured by post-graduation increases in salary, academic thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.

QS also estimated the programs’ tuition costs. Here are the 35 best MBA programs in the world according to QS, ranked from least to most expensive in USD.

35. Copenhagen

source
Wikimedia Commons

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Estimated tuition: $52,500

QS Global MBA Rank: 31

34. EDHEC

source
神风, via Wikimedia Commons

Location: Nice, France

Estimated tuition: $52,857

QS Global MBA Rank: 35

33. ESSEC

source
Wikimedia Commons

Location: Paris, France/Singapore

Estimated tuition: $54,059

QS Global MBA Rank: 26

32. CEIBS

source
Wikimedia Commons

Location: Shanghai, China

Estimated tuition: $55,860

QS Global MBA Rank: 25

31. Erasmus (Rotterdam School of Management)

source
Vysotsky/Wikimedia Commons

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Estimated tuition: $60,666

QS Global MBA Rank: 27

30. IMD

source
Facebook/IMD Business School

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Estimated tuition: $61,596

QS Global MBA Rank: 24

29. SDA Bocconi

source
SDA Bocconi School of Management via Wikimedia Commons

Location: Milan, Italy

Estimated tuition: $62,468

QS Global MBA Rank: 23

28. Melbourne

source
Polly clip via Wikimedia Commons

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Estimated tuition: $66,781

QS Global MBA Rank: 28

27. Imperial

source
Imperial College

Location: London, UK

Estimated tuition: $68,921

QS Global MBA Rank: 19

26. University of Hong Kong

source
Reuters/Bobby Yip

Location: Hong Kong

Estimated tuition: $70,639

QS Global MBA Rank: 33

24 (tie). Oxford (Said)

source
Andrei Nekrassov/Shutterstock

Location: Oxford, UK

Estimated tuition: $74,327

QS Global MBA Rank: 12

24 (tie). Cambridge (Judge)

source
Facebook/CambridgeJudgeBusinessSchool

Location: Cambridge, UK

Estimated tuition: $74,327

QS Global MBA Rank: 21

23. HEC Paris

source
Facebook/HEC Paris

Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France

Estimated tuition: $74,481

QS Global MBA Rank: 7

22. ESADE

source
Flickr/jpvargas

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Estimated tuition: $77,964

QS Global MBA Rank: 13

21. IE Business School

source
Facebook/IE Business School

Location: Madrid, Spain

Estimated tuition: $86,734

QS Global MBA Rank: 8 (tie)

20. London Business School

source
Facebook/London Business School

Location: London, UK

Estimated tuition: $92,718

QS Global MBA Rank: 4

19. INSEAD

source
Wikimedia Commons/ORogalev

Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore

Estimated tuition: $100,909

QS Global MBA Rank: 6

18. IESE Business School

source
IESE – MBA/Facebook

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Estimated tuition: $105,895

QS Global MBA Rank: 18

17. Boston University (Questrom)

source
Boston University Questrom School of Management/Facebook

Location: Boston, MA

Estimated tuition: $107,827

QS Global MBA Rank: 32

16. University of Texas (McCombs)

source
UT McCombs School of Business/Facebook

Location: Austin, TX

Estimated tuition: $109,000

QS Global MBA Rank: 29 (tie)

15. UC Berkeley (Haas)

source
Facebook/BerkeleyHaas

Location: Berkeley, CA

Estimated tuition: $117,588

QS Global MBA Rank: 17

14. University of Southern California (Marshall)

source
Facebook/USC Marshall School of Business

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Estimated tuition: $121,902

QS Global MBA Rank: 29 (tie)

13. University of Michigan (Ross)

source
Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia Commons

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Estimated tuition: $125,940

QS Global MBA Rank: 15

12. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

source
Facebook/Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Estimated tuition: $128,000

QS Global MBA Rank: 34

11. UCLA (Anderson)

source
Facebook/UCLA Anderson School of Management

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Estimated tuition: $128,584

QS Global MBA Rank: 11

10. Duke (Fuqua)

source
Facebook/Duke.Fuqua

Location: Durham, NC

Estimated tuition: $133,865

QS Global MBA Rank: 20

9. NYU (Stern)

source
NYU Stern School of Business/Facebook

Location: New York, NY

Estimated tuition: $135,674

QS Global MBA Rank: 22

8. Northwestern (Kellogg)

source
Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Location: Evanston, IL

Estimated tuition: $137,910

QS Global MBA Rank: 14

7. Yale

source
Facebook/Yale School of Management

Location: New Haven, CT

Estimated tuition: $139,000

QS Global MBA Rank: 16

6. Stanford

Location: Stanford, CA

Estimated tuition: $141,180

QS Global MBA Rank: 1

5. University of Chicago (Booth)

source
Facebook/chicagoboothbusiness

Location: Chicago, IL

Estimated tuition: $144,000

QS Global MBA Rank: 8 (tie)

4. Harvard

source
Harvard Business School/Facebook

Location: Boston, MA

Estimated tuition: $146,880

QS Global MBA Rank: 2

3. MIT (Sloan)

source
Wikipedia

Location: Cambridge, MA

Estimated tuition: $148,400

QS Global MBA Rank: 5

2. Columbia

source
Columbia Business School/Facebook

Location: New York, NY

Estimated tuition: $148,800

QS Global MBA Rank: 10

1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Estimated tuition: $157,896

QS Global MBA Rank: 3

