The 35 best MBA programs in the world, ranked from least to most expensive

Getting an MBA can be a huge investment of both time and money.
Higher- and business-education specialist QS Quacquarelli Symonds recently released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world.
QS ranked programs on employability for graduates, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, students’ return on investment as measured by post-graduation increases in salary, academic thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.
QS also estimated the programs’ tuition costs. Here are the 35 best MBA programs in the world according to QS, ranked from least to most expensive in USD.
35. Copenhagen
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Estimated tuition: $52,500
QS Global MBA Rank: 31
34. EDHEC
- source
- 神风, via Wikimedia Commons
Location: Nice, France
Estimated tuition: $52,857
QS Global MBA Rank: 35
33. ESSEC
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Location: Paris, France/Singapore
Estimated tuition: $54,059
QS Global MBA Rank: 26
32. CEIBS
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Location: Shanghai, China
Estimated tuition: $55,860
QS Global MBA Rank: 25
31. Erasmus (Rotterdam School of Management)
- source
- Vysotsky/Wikimedia Commons
Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Estimated tuition: $60,666
QS Global MBA Rank: 27
30. IMD
- source
- Facebook/IMD Business School
Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
Estimated tuition: $61,596
QS Global MBA Rank: 24
29. SDA Bocconi
Location: Milan, Italy
Estimated tuition: $62,468
QS Global MBA Rank: 23
28. Melbourne
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Estimated tuition: $66,781
QS Global MBA Rank: 28
27. Imperial
- source
- Imperial College
Location: London, UK
Estimated tuition: $68,921
QS Global MBA Rank: 19
26. University of Hong Kong
- source
- Reuters/Bobby Yip
Location: Hong Kong
Estimated tuition: $70,639
QS Global MBA Rank: 33
24 (tie). Oxford (Said)
Location: Oxford, UK
Estimated tuition: $74,327
QS Global MBA Rank: 12
24 (tie). Cambridge (Judge)
Location: Cambridge, UK
Estimated tuition: $74,327
QS Global MBA Rank: 21
23. HEC Paris
- source
- Facebook/HEC Paris
Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France
Estimated tuition: $74,481
QS Global MBA Rank: 7
22. ESADE
- source
- Flickr/jpvargas
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Estimated tuition: $77,964
QS Global MBA Rank: 13
21. IE Business School
- source
- Facebook/IE Business School
Location: Madrid, Spain
Estimated tuition: $86,734
QS Global MBA Rank: 8 (tie)
20. London Business School
- source
- Facebook/London Business School
Location: London, UK
Estimated tuition: $92,718
QS Global MBA Rank: 4
19. INSEAD
- source
- Wikimedia Commons/ORogalev
Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore
Estimated tuition: $100,909
QS Global MBA Rank: 6
18. IESE Business School
- source
- IESE – MBA/Facebook
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Estimated tuition: $105,895
QS Global MBA Rank: 18
17. Boston University (Questrom)
Location: Boston, MA
Estimated tuition: $107,827
QS Global MBA Rank: 32
16. University of Texas (McCombs)
Location: Austin, TX
Estimated tuition: $109,000
QS Global MBA Rank: 29 (tie)
15. UC Berkeley (Haas)
- source
- Facebook/BerkeleyHaas
Location: Berkeley, CA
Estimated tuition: $117,588
QS Global MBA Rank: 17
14. University of Southern California (Marshall)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Estimated tuition: $121,902
QS Global MBA Rank: 29 (tie)
13. University of Michigan (Ross)
Location: Ann Arbor, MI
Estimated tuition: $125,940
QS Global MBA Rank: 15
12. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Estimated tuition: $128,000
QS Global MBA Rank: 34
11. UCLA (Anderson)
- source
- Facebook/UCLA Anderson School of Management
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Estimated tuition: $128,584
QS Global MBA Rank: 11
10. Duke (Fuqua)
- source
- Facebook/Duke.Fuqua
Location: Durham, NC
Estimated tuition: $133,865
QS Global MBA Rank: 20
9. NYU (Stern)
Location: New York, NY
Estimated tuition: $135,674
QS Global MBA Rank: 22
8. Northwestern (Kellogg)
- source
- Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University
Location: Evanston, IL
Estimated tuition: $137,910
QS Global MBA Rank: 14
7. Yale
- source
- Facebook/Yale School of Management
Location: New Haven, CT
Estimated tuition: $139,000
QS Global MBA Rank: 16
6. Stanford
Location: Stanford, CA
Estimated tuition: $141,180
QS Global MBA Rank: 1
5. University of Chicago (Booth)
Location: Chicago, IL
Estimated tuition: $144,000
QS Global MBA Rank: 8 (tie)
4. Harvard
Location: Boston, MA
Estimated tuition: $146,880
QS Global MBA Rank: 2
3. MIT (Sloan)
- source
- Wikipedia
Location: Cambridge, MA
Estimated tuition: $148,400
QS Global MBA Rank: 5
2. Columbia
Location: New York, NY
Estimated tuition: $148,800
QS Global MBA Rank: 10
1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Estimated tuition: $157,896
QS Global MBA Rank: 3