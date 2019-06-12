Best Buy is discounting some of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks from Google, Lenovo, Samsung, and Dell — you can save up to $250

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Google/Instagram

Chromebooks are great, affordable laptops that are simple and easy to use.

They run ChromeOS software, which is centered around Google’s apps and services. Many of them can also run Android apps.

Best Buy has discounted a range of the best and most powerful Chromebooks, including the much-loved Google Pixelbook.

With these deals, you can get up to $250 off – though we’re not sure how long the discounts will be available.

Chromebooks are a great way to get a functional laptop that works beautifully with Google’s apps and services, and they may even be better than anything else for those firmly plugged into the Google ecosystem.

For a limited time, a number of Chromebook 2-in-1 models are even cheaper than they already were over at Best Buy.

Check out the Chromebook deals at Best Buy below.

Google Pixelbook deal

source Best Buy

Perhaps the best Chromebook on sale is the Google Pixelbook, which is one of the most high-performance Chromebooks out there. The Pixelbook is a little more expensive than some other Chromebooks, but for the price, you get decent performance and a beautiful design.

Under the hood, the base model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though you can upgrade the computer to offer more storage and even a Core i7 processor.

Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook deal

source Best Buy

Not everyone wants to spend a ton of cash on a Chromebook, but if you still want something that should last for at least a few years, then this Dell Chromebook might be the way to go.

The laptop offers an Intel Core i3 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Chromebook also has a pretty nice design and decent connectivity with its built-in USB port and two USB-C ports.

Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 Chromebook deal

source Best Buy

Lenovo’s Yoga line of Windows laptops has been hailed for its great design and portability, and the Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook is no exception to that rule.

The Chromebook comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You’ll also get two USB-C ports and a MicroSD card slot, which should be plenty of connectivity for most Chromebook users.

Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus deal

source Best Buy

If you’re truly looking for something inexpensive, then this Chromebook from Samsung is worth considering.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which might not sound like much, but should be enough for most people’s needs. When it comes to ports, you’ll get two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a MicroSD card slot.