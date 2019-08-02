Best Buy is running a huge 3-day sale on TVs, computers, phones, and more — here are the 25 best deals

Christian de Looper, Business Insider US
Best Buy

Ecobee thermostat

Best Buy

Best Buy has announced a massive three-day sale with tons of deals on a huge range of tech devices. It starts Friday, August 2 and goes through Sunday, August 4; some of the discounts match even the ones offered during Amazon Prime Day.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, smart home, phone, tablet, or anything else tech-related, you’ll want to check out the best deals below. If you’re interested, drop them in your cart and check out fast – the deals will only last until August 4.

Check out the best deals from Best Buy’s three-day sale:

TV deals

Best Buy

There are TVs across all price ranges to look at, so if you’re in the market for a new TV, check out the deals below.

Computer deals

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

There are some sweet deals on laptops and desktop computers alike, so no matter what you’re looking for from your next computer, there should be something for you.

Headphone and speaker deals

Dave Smith/Business Insider

A great pair of headphones can change the way you listen to music, as can a great set of speakers for your home theater. There are great deals on all kinds of headphones, speakers, and sound bars during the sale.

Smartphone deals

David Slotnick/Business Insider

There are even some great deals on smartphones – which is good news for those that need a new phone. The smartphones on sale include iPhones and top-tier Android phones.

Smart home deals

Shutterstock

There are some major deals for those looking to build up their smart-home systems. From smart speakers to security products, there should be something for everyone.