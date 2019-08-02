Best Buy is running a huge 3-day sale on TVs, computers, phones, and more — here are the 25 best deals

- source
- Best Buy
- source
- Best Buy
- Best Buy has announced a massive three-day sale on a huge range of tech products.
- Some of the prices match even offered during Amazon Prime Day, and there’s a huge range of deals on TVs, phones, and smart-home systems.
- The sale starts August 2 and goes through Sunday August 4, but we’ve gone through all the best deals so you can shop much easier and faster.
Best Buy has announced a massive three-day sale with tons of deals on a huge range of tech devices. It starts Friday, August 2 and goes through Sunday, August 4; some of the discounts match even the ones offered during Amazon Prime Day.
If you’re in the market for a new TV, smart home, phone, tablet, or anything else tech-related, you’ll want to check out the best deals below. If you’re interested, drop them in your cart and check out fast – the deals will only last until August 4.
Check out the best deals from Best Buy’s three-day sale:
TV deals
- source
- Best Buy
There are TVs across all price ranges to look at, so if you’re in the market for a new TV, check out the deals below.
- TCL 43-inch 4K TV, $219.99 (originally $259.99) [You save $40]
- Samsung 65-inch 4K TV, $599.99 (originally $699.99) [You save $100]
- Vizio 50-inch M-Series 4K TV, $399.99 (originally $549.99) [You save $150]
- LG 70-inch 4K LED TV, $749.99 (originally $899.99) [You save $150]
- LG 55-inch 4K OLED TV, $1,499.99 (originally $1,699.99) [You save $200]
- Samsung 75-inch Q90 4K TV, $3999.99 (originally $4,999.99) [You save $1,000]
Computer deals
- source
- Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
There are some sweet deals on laptops and desktop computers alike, so no matter what you’re looking for from your next computer, there should be something for you.
- Lenovo 130-15AST 15.6-inch Windows 10 Laptop, $199.99 (originally $299.99) [You save $100]
- Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop, $1,399.99 (originally $1,499.99) [You save $100]
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop, $699.99 (originally $849.99) [You save $150]
- HP Pavilion Desktop with Intel Core i7, $729.99 (originally $929.99) [You save $200]
- Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch laptop, $2,499.99 (originally $2,799.99) [You save $300]
Headphone and speaker deals
- source
- Dave Smith/Business Insider
A great pair of headphones can change the way you listen to music, as can a great set of speakers for your home theater. There are great deals on all kinds of headphones, speakers, and sound bars during the sale.
- Polk Audio 2.1-Channel Soundbar, $149.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $50]
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, $279.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $70]
- Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones, $149.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $100]
- Ultimate Ears Blast Portable Wireless Speaker, $69.99 (originally $179.99) [You save $110]
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $159.99 (originally $299.99) [You save $140]
Smartphone deals
- source
- David Slotnick/Business Insider
There are even some great deals on smartphones – which is good news for those that need a new phone. The smartphones on sale include iPhones and top-tier Android phones.
- Save up to $500 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+
- Save $300 on the Google Pixel 3
- Save up to $200 on Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 9 phones
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus starting at $11.99 per month with qualified activation
Smart home deals
- source
- Shutterstock
There are some major deals for those looking to build up their smart-home systems. From smart speakers to security products, there should be something for everyone.
- Google Home Mini, $25 (originally $49) [You save $24]
- Blink XT2 3-camera security system, $159.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $90]
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $169.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $80]
- Amazon Echo 2nd-gen, $49.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $50]
- Ecobee Ecobee4 smart thermostat, $182.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $67]