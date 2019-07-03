Best Buy is having a huge Fourth of July sale on TVs, laptops, phones, and other great tech

- The Fourth of July is often a great time to find awesome deals on tech products, and this year is no exception.
The Fourth of July is a great time to spend time with family and celebrate America – but it’s also an excellent time to get a great deal on some awesome tech products. If you’re into tech, then there’s one sale that’s especially worth paying attention to: Best Buy’s 4th of July sale.
The sale spans all kinds of products, including laptops, smartphones, headphones, and so on. In other words, no matter what you’re looking for, there should be a great deal for you.
Here are the best deals we could find at Best Buy’s 4th of July sale. If none of the deals below entice you, however, it’s worth checking out the full sale at the Best Buy website.
Keep scrolling to see the best deals, or shop the entire sale on Best Buy.
Laptop deals
There are a ton of great laptops at Best Buy, including powerful and high-end ultrabooks and more affordable devices. Check out the best 4th of July laptop deals at Best Buy below.
- Apple MacBook with Intel Core m3, $849.99 (originally $1,299.99) [You save $450]
- Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Intel Core i5, $1,499.99 (originally $1,799.99) [You save $300]
- Lenovo Ideapad 330S, $479.99 (originally $579.99) [You save $100]
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1, $629.99 (originally $779.99) [You save $150]
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G, $949.99 (originally $1,199.99) [You save $250]
Phone deals
In the market for a new smartphone? Whether you’re an Android fan or prefer Apple’s products, there are some sweet deals worth considering below. Here are the best smartphone deals at Best Buy’s 4th of July sale.
- Save $150 on iPhone XS models with qualified activation
- Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10+ with qualified activation
- Save $200 on Samsung Galaxy S10e with qualified activation on Verizon or Sprint
- Save $100 on an unlocked Google Pixel 3a with qualified activation
- Save $200 on the iPhone X 256GB with qualified activation
TV deals
TVs often get amazing discounts for the Fourth of July, and this year is no exception, Best Buy has discounted a range of TV models, from the huge-screen OLED TV models to the slightly more affordable. Here are the best TV deals at Best Buy for 4th of July.
- Samsung RU7100 65-inch LED TV, $699.99 (originally $899.99) [You save $200]
- Samsung RU8000 75-inch LED TV, $1,699.99 (originally $2,199.99) [You save $500]
- LG SK8000 55-inch LED TV, $549.99 (originally $849.99) [You save $300]
- LG UK6090 50-inch LED TV, $299.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $50]
- LG C9PUA 65-inch OLED TV, $2,999.99 (originally $3,499.99) [You save $500]
Computing deals
Perhaps you’d prefer a desktop computer over a laptop, and thankfully there are some great desktop computers worth looking at, too. Whether you want a relatively budget desktop or a decked-out gaming rig, here are the best desktop computer deals at Best Buy for 4th of July.
- Lenovo 510A-15ICB, $369.99 (originally $449.99) [You save $80]
- HP Pavilion Desktop, $499.99 (originally $579.99) [You save $80]
- CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop, $679.99 (originally $799.99) [You save $120]
- Apple 21.5-inch iMac, $1,274.99 (originally $1,499.99) [You save $225]
- Apple 27-inch iMac, $1,549.99 (originally $1,799.99) [You save $250]
Smart home deals
The home is getting smarter, and there are dozens of smart home products out there to help modernize your home. For example, you might want a smart speaker to control other smart home devices, search the web, and play music – or you may want a smart power outlet to control appliances from your phone. Here are the best smart home deals from Best Buy for 4th of July.
- Amazon Echo Dot, $24.99 (originally $25) [You save $49.99]
- Nest Learning Thermostat, $189.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $60]
- Arlo Pro 2 4-camera security system, $549.99 (originally $799.99) [You save $250]
- Nest x Yale smart lock, $229.99 (originally $279.99) [You save $50]
- Google Home Mini, $25 (originally $49) [You save $24]