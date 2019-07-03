Best Buy is having a huge Fourth of July sale on TVs, laptops, phones, and other great tech

The Fourth of July is often a great time to find awesome deals on tech products, and this year is no exception.

Best Buy has announced a massive sale on a range of products, including laptops, phones, TVs, smart home devices, and more.

The deal will run until Saturday, July 6, so it’s worth acting quickly if you want to take advantage of the sale.

The sale spans all kinds of products, including laptops, smartphones, headphones, and so on. In other words, no matter what you’re looking for, there should be a great deal for you.

Here are the best deals we could find at Best Buy’s 4th of July sale. If none of the deals below entice you, however, it’s worth checking out the full sale at the Best Buy website.

Laptop deals

source Shutterstock

There are a ton of great laptops at Best Buy, including powerful and high-end ultrabooks and more affordable devices. Check out the best 4th of July laptop deals at Best Buy below.

Phone deals

source Getty

In the market for a new smartphone? Whether you’re an Android fan or prefer Apple’s products, there are some sweet deals worth considering below. Here are the best smartphone deals at Best Buy’s 4th of July sale.

TV deals

source Samsung

TVs often get amazing discounts for the Fourth of July, and this year is no exception, Best Buy has discounted a range of TV models, from the huge-screen OLED TV models to the slightly more affordable. Here are the best TV deals at Best Buy for 4th of July.

Computing deals

source Apple

Perhaps you’d prefer a desktop computer over a laptop, and thankfully there are some great desktop computers worth looking at, too. Whether you want a relatively budget desktop or a decked-out gaming rig, here are the best desktop computer deals at Best Buy for 4th of July.

Smart home deals

source Amazon

The home is getting smarter, and there are dozens of smart home products out there to help modernize your home. For example, you might want a smart speaker to control other smart home devices, search the web, and play music – or you may want a smart power outlet to control appliances from your phone. Here are the best smart home deals from Best Buy for 4th of July.