Best Buy is having a huge sale on Apple tech — you can save on everything from an iPhone to an Apple Watch

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Best Buy is currently holding a sale on Apple tech until December 8, and you can save on an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac, Apple Watch, or Mac Mini.

The sale also includes discounts on accessories including iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and a pair of Beats headphones.

Apple never discounts its own tech, so this sale is your best opportunity to save on a gift for the techie person you’re shopping for.

Apple’s tech is well known for its incredible industrial design, long life, and never going on sale. But Best Buy is currently holding an “Apple Sales Event,” offering discounts of up to $200 on the company’s best tech and accessories now until December 8.

We hand-picked the best overall deals for you below to help save time. Whether you’re shopping for a new MacBook for college, an iPad for casually watching Netflix on the couch, or finally willing to give the Apple Watch a try, there’s something for you here.

If you want some additional help to decide which particular model you should get, we have a handy buying guide for the best MacBooks, Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watches, so you can make the best choice. If you need help holiday shopping, we also have a plethora of gift guides that can point you in the right direction regardless of who you’re shopping for, or your budget.

Apple tech rarely gets discounted this deeply, and this sale is only going on for a couple of days,so if you’ve had your eye on something for a while, act now.

Apple iPhone

The Apple iPhone is Apple’s flagship product and represents all the latest and greatest innovations from the company. With Apple’s much-loved iOS, the iPhone is arguably the best choice for smartphone users – and you can find a range of deals on its newest models.