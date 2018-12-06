Best Buy is having a huge sale on Apple tech — you can save on everything from an iPhone to an Apple Watch

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- Best Buy is currently holding a sale on Apple tech until December 8, and you can save on an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac, Apple Watch, or Mac Mini.
- The sale also includes discounts on accessories including iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and a pair of Beats headphones.
- Apple never discounts its own tech, so this sale is your best opportunity to save on a gift for the techie person you’re shopping for.
Apple’s tech is well known for its incredible industrial design, long life, and never going on sale. But Best Buy is currently holding an “Apple Sales Event,” offering discounts of up to $200 on the company’s best tech and accessories now until December 8.
We hand-picked the best overall deals for you below to help save time. Whether you’re shopping for a new MacBook for college, an iPad for casually watching Netflix on the couch, or finally willing to give the Apple Watch a try, there’s something for you here.
If you want some additional help to decide which particular model you should get, we have a handy buying guide for the best MacBooks, Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watches, so you can make the best choice. If you need help holiday shopping, we also have a plethora of gift guides that can point you in the right direction regardless of who you’re shopping for, or your budget.
Apple tech rarely gets discounted this deeply, and this sale is only going on for a couple of days,so if you’ve had your eye on something for a while, act now.
Apple iPhone
The Apple iPhone is Apple’s flagship product and represents all the latest and greatest innovations from the company. With Apple’s much-loved iOS, the iPhone is arguably the best choice for smartphone users – and you can find a range of deals on its newest models.
- Save up to $150 over the life of a two-year contract for an iPhone XR, XS, or XS Mac on Verizon or Sprint
- Save 50% on an iPhone X with a qualified activation on Sprint
- Get a free $100 Best Buy gift card with a qualified activation on Verizon or Sprint
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is by far the best choice for a smartwatch. Not only can you get notifications on your wrist, but with the Apple Watch you can also track your fitness, access Siri, and more.
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 38mm Silver Aluminum Case, $329 (originally $379) [You save $50]
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 38mm Stainless Steel Case, $529 (originally $579) [You save $50]
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case, $359 (originally $409) [You save $50]
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 42mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case, $579 (originally $629) [You save $50]
Apple iPad
The iPhone may be Apple’s smartphone, but if you want an iOS experience on a larger display, then the iPad is the way to go. Both the standard 9.7-inch iPad and 10.5-inch Pro iPad Pro are currently on sale.
- 9.7″ iPad (32GB), $289.99 (originally $329.99) [You save $80]
- 9.7″ iPad (128GB), $289.99 (originally $329.99) [You save $80]
- 10.5″ iPad Pro (64GB), $499.99 (originally $649.99) [You save $150]
- 10.5″ iPad Pro (256GB), $624.99 (originally $799.99) [You save $175]
- 10.5″ iPad Pro (512GB), $824.99 (originally $999.99) [You save $150]
Apple MacBooks
The MacBook Pro is Apple’s most powerful laptop – so if you need a device for work, photo or video editing, and so on, then it’s worth looking into getting a MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air is slightly less powerful, but it’s thinner, and still a great choice for common everyday tasks like writing, web browsing, and watching video.
- 13″ MacBook Air (1.8Ghz i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), $849.99 (originally $999.99) [You save $150]
- 13″ MacBook Pro (2.3Ghz i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), $1,149.99 (originally $1,299.99) [You save $150]
- 13″ MacBook Pro (2.3Ghz i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), $1,299.99 (originally $1,499.99) [You save $200]
- 13″ MacBook Pro With Touch Bar (2.3Ghz i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD), $1,599 (originally $1,799) [You save $200]
- 15″ MacBook Pro With Touch Bar (2.2Ghz i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256SSD), $2,199.99 (originally $2,399.99) [You save $200]
- 15″ MacBook Pro With Touch Bar (2.6Ghz i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512SSD), $2,599.99 (originally $2,799.99) [You save $200]
Mac Mini
The Mac Mini is a great way to experience Apple’s macOS operating system without the need for a laptop or all-in-one like the iMac. While the device is new, it is still getting discounted.
- Mac Mini (1.6Ghz i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD), $724.99 (originally $799.99) [You save $75]
- Mac Mini (3Ghz i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD), $999.99 (originally $1,099) [You save $100]
iMac
The iMac is Apple’s all-in-one desktop computer, and it’s one of the company’s best values. Each iMac includes a high-resolution display, and enough processor power, memory, and storage space to handle professional tasks like photo and video editing with ease.
- 21.5″ iMac (2.3Ghz i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive), $1,024 (originally $1,099) [You save $75]
- 21.5″ iMac (3Ghz i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive), $1,199 (originally $1,299) [You save $100]
- 27″ iMac (3.4Ghz i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive), $1,599 (originally $1,799) [You save $200]
- 27″ iMac (3.5Ghz i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive), $1,799 (originally $1,999) [You save $200]
- 27″ iMac Pro (3.2Ghz Xeon processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD), $4,499.99 (originally $4,999.99) [You save $500]
Accessories
Best Buy’s sale doesn’t stop at Apple’s hardware – it also includes several accessories like dozens of cases and Apple Watch bands. Keep in mind that 38mm Apple Watch bands will also fit the 40mm Series 4 Apple Watch and 42mm bands will fit the 44mm Series 4 Apple Watch.
- Powerbeats³ Wireless, $97.99 (originally $299.99) [You save $102]
- Insignia Soft Shell Case (iPhone 7/8), $4.99 (originally $9.99) [You save $5]
- Nomad Leather Folio Case (iPhone 7 Plus / 8 Plus), $13.49 (originally $44.99) [You save $31]
- Platinum Protective Case (iPhone X/XS), $14.99 (originally $29.99) [You save $15]
- Case-Mate Rose Gold Waterfall Case (iPhone X/XS), $19.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $20]
- ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ Screen Protector (iPhone 7/8), $20.99 (originally $69.99) [You save $49]
- Sport Band for Apple Watch 38mm, $24.50 (originally $49) [You save $25.50]
- Classic Buckle for Apple Watch 38mm, $74.50 (originally $149) [You save $75.50]
- Sport Band for Apple Watch 42mm, $24.50 (originally $49) [You save $25.50]
- Classic Buckle for Apple Watch 42mm, $74.50 (originally $149) [You save $75.50]