Best Buy is having a huge sale on Apple tech — you can save on everything from an iPhone to an Apple Watch

By
Brandt Ranj, Business Insider US
-

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Macbook Pro

source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple’s tech is well known for its incredible industrial design, long life, and never going on sale. But Best Buy is currently holding an “Apple Sales Event,” offering discounts of up to $200 on the company’s best tech and accessories now until December 8.

We hand-picked the best overall deals for you below to help save time. Whether you’re shopping for a new MacBook for college, an iPad for casually watching Netflix on the couch, or finally willing to give the Apple Watch a try, there’s something for you here.

If you want some additional help to decide which particular model you should get, we have a handy buying guide for the best MacBooks, Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watches, so you can make the best choice. If you need help holiday shopping, we also have a plethora of gift guides that can point you in the right direction regardless of who you’re shopping for, or your budget.

Apple tech rarely gets discounted this deeply, and this sale is only going on for a couple of days,so if you’ve had your eye on something for a while, act now.

Apple iPhone

The Apple iPhone is Apple’s flagship product and represents all the latest and greatest innovations from the company. With Apple’s much-loved iOS, the iPhone is arguably the best choice for smartphone users – and you can find a range of deals on its newest models.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is by far the best choice for a smartwatch. Not only can you get notifications on your wrist, but with the Apple Watch you can also track your fitness, access Siri, and more.

Apple iPad

The iPhone may be Apple’s smartphone, but if you want an iOS experience on a larger display, then the iPad is the way to go. Both the standard 9.7-inch iPad and 10.5-inch Pro iPad Pro are currently on sale.

Apple MacBooks

The MacBook Pro is Apple’s most powerful laptop – so if you need a device for work, photo or video editing, and so on, then it’s worth looking into getting a MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air is slightly less powerful, but it’s thinner, and still a great choice for common everyday tasks like writing, web browsing, and watching video.

Mac Mini

The Mac Mini is a great way to experience Apple’s macOS operating system without the need for a laptop or all-in-one like the iMac. While the device is new, it is still getting discounted.

iMac

The iMac is Apple’s all-in-one desktop computer, and it’s one of the company’s best values. Each iMac includes a high-resolution display, and enough processor power, memory, and storage space to handle professional tasks like photo and video editing with ease.

Accessories

Best Buy’s sale doesn’t stop at Apple’s hardware – it also includes several accessories like dozens of cases and Apple Watch bands. Keep in mind that 38mm Apple Watch bands will also fit the 40mm Series 4 Apple Watch and 42mm bands will fit the 44mm Series 4 Apple Watch.