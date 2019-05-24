Apple devices are on sale at Best Buy for Memorial Day — save up to $400 on MacBooks and $50 on the rarely discounted Apple Watch Series 4

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Best Buy is having a Memorial Day sale on select Apple products, including several MacBook models and the Apple Watch Series 4.

This marks one of the first times that the Series 4 smartwatch has gotten a discount – you can save $50 on one.

The MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops are up to $400 off, and the new MacBook Air is $250 off.

These deals are only available through Monday, May 27, so if you’re in the market for Apple products, now’s the time to buy.

Memorial Day often brings with it a host of deals and discounts, and this year is no exception to that rule. Best Buy has announced a number of discounts on Apple products that are well worth considering if you’re in the market for a new MacBook or Apple Watch.

The deals are especially wide-ranging for MacBooks, but they cover some pretty sweet deals on the Apple Watch Series 4, too. In fact, these are some of the best prices we’ve seen yet for the Apple Watch Series 4.

Check out the Best Buy Apple deals below.

Apple Watch Series 4 deals

The Apple Watch Series 3 has gotten plenty of discounts over the past year, but this is one of the first times the Series 4 has gotten a similar discount.

The Apple Watch Series 4 offers excellent fitness tracking and even an EKG sensor, plus it has access to Siri, can control your smart home devices, and more. You’ll get all your notifications on your watch, and you’ll be able to view them on a beautifully-designed edge-to-edge display.

The Apple Watch Series 4 starts at $379 from Best Buy and Amazon, representing a discount of a hefty $50. You can get the discounts from Best Buy and Amazon.

MacBook deals

The MacBook is Apple’s entry-level laptop, but it still offers a great design and some awesome features. The MacBook offers an Intel Core m3 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s not the most powerful machine out there, but it’ll definitely get the job done for those that mostly browse the web, handle emails, and so on.

MacBook Air deals

The MacBook Air offers improved specs over the standard MacBook, including an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM in the entry-level model of the computer. The base model comes with 128GB of storage, though you can upgrade it to offer 256GB, and you’ll still get the discount.

The MacBook Air was launched at a price point of $1,199.99 late last year, but in this deal, you’ll be able to get the Air for $949.99, which represents a discount of a hefty $250. It’s available in three colors and is probably the Apple laptop that most should go for considering the decent performance for the price.

MacBook Pro deals

Last but not least is the MacBook Pro, and it’s getting a few major discounts, too. The MacBook Pro is Apple’s flagship laptop computer, so if you want performance, it’s the computer to go for.

The entry-level model of the MacBook Pro comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, but you can get models with far improved specs than that.

Currently, it looks like only the 13-inch model of the MacBook Pro is being discounted, but in the more expensive models, you’ll still get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, which is pretty impressive.