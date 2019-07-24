Best Buy is discounting a bunch of laptops for back-to-school season — here are the best deals

source HP

A great laptop can be super helpful for students, but the best laptops are often a little pricey.

For back-to-school season, Best Buy has discounted some of the best laptops and 2-in-1 devices around.

We’re not sure how long these deals will last, so it’s worth acting quickly if you find something you like.

It may feel like the summer is in full swing, but it’s already time to start thinking about getting ready for the back-to-school season.

Best Buy has announced a series of discounts on great laptops, so if you need a new computer, now is a great time to buy.

There are a number of laptops on sale, and some of them are among our favorite laptops. They range in price, too, so no matter what your budget is, there should be a deal for you.

Here are Best Buy’s student laptop deals:

Keep scrolling to read more about each laptop or shop the full sale on Best Buy.

HP Pavillion x360 2-in-1

The HP Pavilion x360 is a great option for those who want a solid mid-range laptop at an affordable price. The device comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Plus, it has a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen and a 2-in-1 design, so you can use it as a tablet or a laptop. The device measures 0.8 inches thick and has two USB ports and a USB-C port, along with an HDMI port.

ASUS ROG G531GT

If you’re a student who needs performance from your laptop, then the ASUS ROG G531GT is an excellent option. The laptop is built with performance and gaming in mind, offering an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and even an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It has a 15.6-inch screen, too, which should be more than big enough for most. The laptop comes in at 1 inch thick and has plenty of ports, including three USB ports, and an HDMI port.

HP Spectre x360

If you’re looking for a high-end device that’s sleek and stylish, too, then the HP Spectre x360 is absolutely worth considering. There are actually a few Spectre x360 models on offer here, including one with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 1,080p screen, and a model with a 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage with a hefty 4K display. The device also offers a USB port and two USB-C ports.

Lenovo 15.6-inch 4K 2-in-1

Lenovo has been building great 2-in-1 devices for some time, and its latest offerings include discrete graphics cards and plenty of storage. This Lenovo 2-in-1 offers an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, plus it has a 4K screen and a built-in NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. The device also offers two USB ports, two USB-C ports, and an HDMI port.

ASUS 13.3-inch 2-in-1

ASUS is another company with a lot to offer in the 2-in-1 space, and its latest models are sleek and stylish with great specs. This particular model includes an Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should make for a relatively powerful device. It also has a 13.3-inch screen. The laptop is a very thin 0.7 inches thick and has three USB-C ports.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

Samsung’s laptops have been getting better and better, and the Notebook 9 Pro is a great example of this. The laptop comes with a stylus for graphic design, plus there are options for a range of different specs.

For example, there’s one model with an Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 13.3-inch screen, and a second that doubles the RAM and the storage. There’s also a third model with a 15-inch screen, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon 540 graphics card.

Port-wise, the 13-inch model is 0.5 inches thick, and has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, while the 15-inch model is 0.7 inches thick and has three USB ports and an HDMI port.

HP Spectre Folio Leather 2-in-1

The HP Spectre Folio is sleek, stylish, and super powerful. It’s a great 2-in-1 for those who want something that performs well and looks great at the same time. The device looks and feels super classy, plus it offers an Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, with a 13.3-inch screen. The laptop is 0.6 inches thick and offers a USB-C port and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.