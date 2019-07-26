Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale is going on now through Saturday — save on laptops, MacBooks, TVs, and more

- Best Buy is running a Black Friday in July sale that spans dozens of product categories and hundreds of products.
Best Buy is celebrating Black Friday in July. What does that mean? Well, not much – except that there are a ton of awesome deals that you can take advantage of.
The store has discounted a wide range of products, including Apple devices, TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, appliances, and even smart home devices.
If you find something you like, it’s worth acting quickly – the deals are only set to last through Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Shop Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale by product category:
- Laptops
- Tablets
- Smartphones
- TVs
- Gaming
- Headphones
- Speakers
- Small Appliances
- Big Appliances
- Smart Home
Keep scrolling to see the best deals from Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale.
Apple deals
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
If you’re in the market for a MacBook, iPad, or Apple Watch, you’re in luck – there are some great Apple deals worth taking advantage of for Best Buy’s shopping event. Here are the best Apple deals you can get from Best Buy right now.
- MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar, $1,449.99 (originally $1,799.99) [You save $350]
- MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar, $1,999.99 (originally $2,399.99) [You save $400]
- Apple iPad 32GB, $249.99 (originally $329.99) [You save $80]
- Apple iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular, $379.99 (originally $459.99) [You save $80]
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro, $799.99 (originally $949.99) [You save $150]
- Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro, $974.99 (originally $1,149.99) [You save $175]
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm, $379 (originally $429) [You save $50]
- Apple Watch Series 4 40mm, $349 (originally $399) [You save $50]
Laptop and tablet deals
- source
- Microsoft
Prefer Windows to MacOS? Thankfully, there are some good Windows laptop and tablet deals at Best Buy, too, so if you want a powerful computer for work or school, then it’s worth checking out the deals below.
- Lenovo S145-15IWL 15.6-inch laptop, $199.99 (originally $299.99) [You save $100]
- ASUS 14-inch touch laptops, $589.99 (originally $749.99) [You save $160]
- Dell 2-in-1 13.3-inch laptop, $599.99 (originally $799.99) [You save $200]
- Lenovo 4K 2-in-1 with Intel Core i7, $1,149.99 (originally $1,499.99) [You save $350]
- Lenovo Yoga C930, $1,349.99 (originally $1,649.99) [You save $300]
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6, $799 (originally $1,029) [You save $230]
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, $799 (originally $999) [You save $200]
TV deals
- source
- Samsung
TVs have also gotten some decent price cuts, and the models on sale include affordable yet high-quality TVs and ultra high-end TVs that come at a slightly more expensive price. Here are the best TVs from Best Buy you can get right now.
- Sharp 58-inch 4K TV, $299.99 (originally $549.99) [You save $250]
- HiSense H8F 55-inch, $399.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $100]
- Vizio M-Series 65-inch TV, $749.99 (originally $999.99) [You save $250]
- Vizio P-Series 65-inch TV, $999.99 (originally $1,399.99) [You save $400]
- Samsung Q70 65-inch TV, $1,499.99 (originally $2,199.99) [You save $700]
- Samsung Q90 65-inch TV, $2,499.99 (originally $3,499.99) [You save $1,000]
Headphone and speaker deals
- source
- Dave Smith/Business Insider
If you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones, then there are a ton of options for you. There are some great speaker deals, too, so if you’re looking for a great wireless speaker, then there should be something here for your needs.
- Beats by Dre Solo3 Wireless headphones, $159.99 (originally $299.99) [You save $140]
- Sony WH-XB700 Wireless on-ear headphones, $79.99 (originally $129.99) [You save $50]
- Ultimate Ears Megablast portable Wi-Fi speaker with Alexa, $199.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $50]
- Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless, $279.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $70]
- Sony SRS-XB12 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $39.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $20]
- Vizio 5.1.2-channel soundbar, $299.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $200]
Phone deals
Looking for a new smartphone? Best Buy has some awesome phone deals worth considering, too. Whether you’re an Android fan or an iPhone user, there should be something on the list here for you.
- iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max [You save up to $150]
- Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+ [You save up to $500]
- Motorola Moto X4, $149.99 (originally $419.99) [You save $270]
- Motorola Moto Z3 Play, $199.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $300]
- LG G7 Fit, $239.99 (originally $429.99) [You save $190]
- LG G8 ThinQ, $549.99 (originally $849.99) [You save $300]
Smart home deals
- source
- Signify
Perhaps you’re looking for some great smart home products. In that case, there are still some awesome deals to consider. Whether you need a smart security camera or a smart plug, check out the deals below.
- Arlo Pro 4 smart security camera system, $399.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $100]
- Belkin Wemo Mini, $17.99 (originally $29.99) [You save $12]
- Philips Hue color 3-pack smart bulbs, $129.99 (originally $189.99) [You save $60]
- Belkin Wemo wireless dimmer switch, $47.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $12]
- Swann indoor security camera, $69.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $30]