Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale is going on now through Saturday — save on laptops, MacBooks, TVs, and more

Best Buy is running a Black Friday in July sale that spans dozens of product categories and hundreds of products.

Whether you’re in the market for an Apple device, Windows laptop, smartphone, smart home device, or anything else, there should be a deal on this list for your needs.

The sale only lasts through Saturday, July 27, so it’s worth acting quickly if you find something you like.

Best Buy is celebrating Black Friday in July. What does that mean? Well, not much – except that there are a ton of awesome deals that you can take advantage of.

The store has discounted a wide range of products, including Apple devices, TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, appliances, and even smart home devices.

If you find something you like, it’s worth acting quickly – the deals are only set to last through Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Shop Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale by product category:

Keep scrolling to see the best deals from Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale.

Apple deals

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If you’re in the market for a MacBook, iPad, or Apple Watch, you’re in luck – there are some great Apple deals worth taking advantage of for Best Buy’s shopping event. Here are the best Apple deals you can get from Best Buy right now.

Laptop and tablet deals

source Microsoft

Prefer Windows to MacOS? Thankfully, there are some good Windows laptop and tablet deals at Best Buy, too, so if you want a powerful computer for work or school, then it’s worth checking out the deals below.

TV deals

source Samsung

TVs have also gotten some decent price cuts, and the models on sale include affordable yet high-quality TVs and ultra high-end TVs that come at a slightly more expensive price. Here are the best TVs from Best Buy you can get right now.

Headphone and speaker deals

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

If you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones, then there are a ton of options for you. There are some great speaker deals, too, so if you’re looking for a great wireless speaker, then there should be something here for your needs.

Phone deals

Looking for a new smartphone? Best Buy has some awesome phone deals worth considering, too. Whether you’re an Android fan or an iPhone user, there should be something on the list here for you.

Smart home deals

source Signify

Perhaps you’re looking for some great smart home products. In that case, there are still some awesome deals to consider. Whether you need a smart security camera or a smart plug, check out the deals below.