Best Buy is kicking off its Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day

caption Shoppers at a Best Buy store look for Black Friday deals. source Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Best Buy is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year for its sixth year running.

Its stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and close at 1 a.m before reopening at 8 a.m. the next day.

Stores in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island will remain closed over Thanksgiving as local laws there restrict opening hours.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Best Buy announced Thursday that, for the sixth year running, it will be opening its doors to shoppers on Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m. local time until 1 a.m to give eager shoppers the chance to snap up Black Friday deals a day early. Stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday and stay open until 10 p.m.

There are a few anomalies to this, however. Stores in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island will remain closed over Thanksgiving as local laws there restrict opening store hours over the holiday. Maine stores will open at 12:01 a.m. while stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island will open at 1 a.m on Friday.

Best Buy has already laid out some of its biggest deals for the holiday season including $350 discounts on smart TVs and up to $300 off select models of Apple MacBook Pro’s. These deals continue online, where a large portion of shoppers are expected to do their holiday shopping this year.

The experts at Adobe Analytics are expecting online shopping to “hit new highs” this year, with retailers pulling in as much as $7.5 billion on Black Friday; an increase of more than 20% from 2018.