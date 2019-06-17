Best Buy is running a sale on camcorders and action cameras — here are the best deals, including up to $300 off a GoPro

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Looking for a way to capture better video on family holidays or when you’re doing something interesting? Best Buy has announced a sale on a range of camcorders and action cameras.

The camcorders on offer will likely get you much better video than your smartphone would, making them perfect for things like making home videos, taking on vacation, and so on. The action cams, on the other hand, are great for attaching to a helmet or clothing, or simply getting better video than your phone in a smaller form factor.

Check out Best Buy’s camcorder and action cam deals below.

Camcorder deals

There are a number of camcorder models on offer from Best Buy, and they range in price. Ever since the advent of the smartphone, the humble camcorder has come a long way, thanks largely to the fact that it needs to offer far better video quality. Camcorders can often zoom better, record for longer, and have swappable batteries.

Action cams deals

If you’re into extreme sports or want something that’s nice and tough for taking on the road, then an action cam is the way to go. Best Buy isn’t offering as many deals on action cams as camcorders, but there are still three great GoPro models, and they’re well worth considering for those who want something to capture their surfing, skating, or anything else.