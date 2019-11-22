Best Buy has announced some of its Cyber Monday deals —here’s what’s on sale now and what to expect on December 2

Monica Chin, Business Insider US
-

Cyber Monday Best Buy Deals 4x3

Cyber Monday falls on December 2, 2019. That isn’t for several weeks, but some stores are already providing sneak peeks of their upcoming deals. We’re compiling all the top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals on headphones, streaming sticks, and more.

We’ll be updating this page as more Best Buy Cyber Monday deals drop, so be sure to check back as the day gets closer.

The top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals:

  1. Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum, $899.99 (originally $1,199.99) [You save $300]
  2. Vizio 75-inch P-Series Quantum, $1,499.99 (originally $1,999.99) [You save $550], available now
  3. August Smart Lock Pro + Connect, $149 (originally $279) [You save $130]
  4. Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $109.99 (originally $169.99) [You save $60]
  5. Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $199 (originally $299.99) [You save $100.99]
  6. Roku Ultra, $49.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $50]
  7. Sennheiser PXC 550 Noise-Canceling Headphones, $199.95 (originally $349.95) [You save $150]
  8. Withings Body+ Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale, $69.95 (originally $99.95) [You save $30]
  9. Facebook Portal Mini, $79 (originally $129) [You save $50]
  10. Facebook Portal TV, $99 (originally $149) [You save $50]

The Vizio P-Series TV is the best 4K TV for the price — especially now that it's on sale.

Will Best Buy have Cyber Monday deals?

Yes, Best Buy does offer Cyber Monday deals. Keep an eye on this page for up-to-date listings.

What time does Cyber Monday start?

Cyber Monday starts at 12 a.m. on December 2.

Is Cyber Monday online only?

Cyber Monday is online only. While you’ll find many online deals on Black Friday, you’re unlikely to find Cyber Monday deals in a physical Best Buy store. If you want to shop Best Buy on Cyber Monday, your best bet is to visit Best Buy’s website.

The August Smart Lock Pro is one of the best smart locks you can install at home, and this price cut makes it an even better choice.

Shop Best Buy Cyber Monday deals by category:

Read on for more Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019 sales and deals:

Cyber Monday VR deals at Best Buy

Cyber Monday headphones deals at Best Buy

Cyber Monday smart home deals at Best Buy

Cyber Monday TV deals at Best Buy

Cyber Monday wearable deals at Best Buy

  • Withings Move, $55.15 (originally $69.95) [You save $14.80]: A hybrid smart watch doesn’t need to break the bank – and the Move is one of the cheapest ones you can get. It tracks steps and workouts, and can also log your sleep.

Cyber Monday streaming deals at Best Buy

