Best Buy has announced some of its Cyber Monday deals —here’s what’s on sale now and what to expect on December 2

Black Friday isn't the only day to get great deals. You'll find some excellent discounts on Cyber Monday as well – especially from large online stores like Best Buy.
We're compiling the top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals on headphones, TVs, smart speakers and more.
- You can also see all of Best Buy’s top Black Friday deals here.
- We’re also keeping tabs on Cyber Monday deals available online on Amazon, Target, Walmart, The Home Depot, Nordstrom, and more stores.
- To save more on Cyber Monday deals visit Business Insider Coupons to find the most up-to-date coupons and promo codes.
Cyber Monday falls on December 2, 2019. That isn’t for several weeks, but some stores are already providing sneak peeks of their upcoming deals. We’re compiling all the top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals on headphones, streaming sticks, and more.
We’ll be updating this page as more Best Buy Cyber Monday deals drop, so be sure to check back as the day gets closer.
The top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals:
- Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum, $899.99 (originally $1,199.99) [You save $300]
- Vizio 75-inch P-Series Quantum, $1,499.99 (originally $1,999.99) [You save $550], available now
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect, $149 (originally $279) [You save $130]
- Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $109.99 (originally $169.99) [You save $60]
- Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $199 (originally $299.99) [You save $100.99]
- Roku Ultra, $49.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $50]
- Sennheiser PXC 550 Noise-Canceling Headphones, $199.95 (originally $349.95) [You save $150]
- Withings Body+ Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale, $69.95 (originally $99.95) [You save $30]
- Facebook Portal Mini, $79 (originally $129) [You save $50]
- Facebook Portal TV, $99 (originally $149) [You save $50]
Will Best Buy have Cyber Monday deals?
Yes, Best Buy does offer Cyber Monday deals. Keep an eye on this page for up-to-date listings.
What time does Cyber Monday start?
Cyber Monday starts at 12 a.m. on December 2.
Is Cyber Monday online only?
Cyber Monday is online only. While you’ll find many online deals on Black Friday, you’re unlikely to find Cyber Monday deals in a physical Best Buy store. If you want to shop Best Buy on Cyber Monday, your best bet is to visit Best Buy’s website.
Shop Best Buy Cyber Monday deals by category:
- TVs
- Laptops and computers
- Tablets and e-readers
- Video games, consoles, and VR
- Headphones, earbuds, and speakers
- Cell phones
- Home theater, audio, and video
- Smart home, security, and Wi-Fi
- Toys
- Drones
- Cameras and camcorders
- Activity trackers and smartwatches
- Major appliances
- Small appliances
- Movies, TV shows, and music
- Printers, ink, and home office
- Car electronics and GPS
Read on for more Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019 sales and deals:
Cyber Monday VR deals at Best Buy
- Oculus Go 32GB, $149 (originally $199) [You save $50]: The Oculus Go is a comfortable, sturdy VR headset that stands on its own – no computer necessary. It’s our favorite budget VR headset because it provides a comparable experience to that of the Oculus Rift (our favorite Oculus headset) at a much lower price.
- Oculus Go 64GB, $199 (originally $249) [You save $50]: This is identical to the 32GB version, but it comes with twice the storage for apps and games.
Cyber Monday headphones deals at Best Buy
- Sennheiser HD 4.40 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones, $79.95 (originally $99.95) [You save $20]: These are affordable headphones that also sound great. As a bonus, they provide a whopping 25 hours of battery life.
- Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $109.99 (originally $169.99) [You save $60]: If you’re eyeing true wireless earbuds, but don’t want to shell out for AirPods, try these. They look nice, provide a balanced sound, and can last five hours on a charge.
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $129.95 (originally $179.95) [You save $50]: These look similar to the HD 4.40 linked above, but they also provide excellent noise cancelling. At $129.95, they’ll be one of the cheapest pairs of noise-cancelling headphones you can get this Black Friday.
- Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $199 (originally $299.99) [You save $100.99]: These are some of the best noise-canceling alternatives to Bose and Sony out there. You can use them to make calls, and they come with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri built in.
- Sennheiser PXC 550 Noise-Canceling Headphones, $199.95 (originally $349.95) [You save $150]: These are excellent noise-cancelling headphones with customizable touch controls, comparable to Bose’s QC35. They’re cheap because they’re a couple years old, not because they’re bad.
- Sennheiser RS 175 Wireless Headphones, $199.95 (originally $279.95) [You save $80]: This wireless headset is designed for use with a home-theater system. It can accept both analog and digital outputs from your TV or computer.
Cyber Monday smart home deals at Best Buy
- Withings Body+ Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale, $69.95 (originally $99.95) [You save $30]: The Withings Body+ (formerly Nokia Body+) is one of the best smart scales out there. It measures a number of stats, including weight, body fat, muscle, and bone mass, and displays them all in a convenient smartphone app.
- Facebook Portal Mini, $79 (originally $129) [You save $50]: If you’re interested in the Facebook Portal but the price holds you back, consider the Poratl Mini, which comes with most of the same features as the big Portal for $50 less.
- Facebook Portal, $129 (originally $179) [You save $50]: If you can stomach putting Facebook in your home, Best Buy will offer it at a solid discount on Cyber Monday. You can use this Alexa-powered smart display to video chat easily with Facebook Messenger, and its advanced camera follows you as you move around the frame.
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect, $149 (originally $279) [You save $130]: This is our favorite smart lock currently on the market, and it’s never sold for less. It works with Nest, SmartThings, Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit, and it offers geofencing and a number of other advanced features.
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control, $199 (originally $249) [You save $50]: The Ecobee is one of our favorite smart thermostats, and you can get it for cheap this Cyber Monday. Using sensors that you can place around your house, the Ecobee keeps each room at its ideal temperature. It has Alexa built in, and also works with HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT.
Cyber Monday TV deals at Best Buy
- Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum, $899.99 (originally $1,199.99) [You save $300]: Vizio’s P-Series is one of our favorite affordable TVs. For $899.99, you’ll get an impressive display that supports a wide range of HDR content and a 120Hz panel that’s great for gaming.
- Vizio 75-inch P-Series Quantum, $1,499.99 (originally $1,999.99) [You save $550]: This is the same device as above, but 10 inches larger.
Cyber Monday wearable deals at Best Buy
- Withings Move, $55.15 (originally $69.95) [You save $14.80]: A hybrid smart watch doesn’t need to break the bank – and the Move is one of the cheapest ones you can get. It tracks steps and workouts, and can also log your sleep.
Cyber Monday streaming deals at Best Buy
- Roku Ultra, $49.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $50]: This Roku is our favorite streaming device. It supports 4K video and HDR content and can connect to any streaming service you need, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and more.
- Facebook Portal TV, $99 (originally $149) [You save $50]: This streaming device can turn your TV into a giant Facebook portal, which you can use to video call, play with AR effects, and more.
