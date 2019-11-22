Best Buy has announced some of its Cyber Monday deals —here’s what’s on sale now and what to expect on December 2

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Cyber Monday falls on December 2, 2019. That isn’t for several weeks, but some stores are already providing sneak peeks of their upcoming deals. We’re compiling all the top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals on headphones, streaming sticks, and more.

We’ll be updating this page as more Best Buy Cyber Monday deals drop, so be sure to check back as the day gets closer.

The top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals:

Will Best Buy have Cyber Monday deals?

Yes, Best Buy does offer Cyber Monday deals. Keep an eye on this page for up-to-date listings.

What time does Cyber Monday start?

Cyber Monday starts at 12 a.m. on December 2.

Is Cyber Monday online only?

Cyber Monday is online only. While you’ll find many online deals on Black Friday, you’re unlikely to find Cyber Monday deals in a physical Best Buy store. If you want to shop Best Buy on Cyber Monday, your best bet is to visit Best Buy’s website.

Shop Best Buy Cyber Monday deals by category:

Read on for more Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019 sales and deals:

Cyber Monday VR deals at Best Buy

Oculus Go 32GB, $149 (originally $199) [You save $50]: The Oculus Go is a comfortable, sturdy VR headset that stands on its own – no computer necessary. It’s our favorite budget VR headset because it provides a comparable experience to that of the Oculus Rift (our favorite Oculus headset) at a much lower price.

Oculus Go 64GB, $199 (originally $249) [You save $50]: This is identical to the 32GB version, but it comes with twice the storage for apps and games.

Cyber Monday headphones deals at Best Buy

Cyber Monday smart home deals at Best Buy

Cyber Monday TV deals at Best Buy

Cyber Monday wearable deals at Best Buy

Withings Move, $55.15 (originally $69.95) [You save $14.80]: A hybrid smart watch doesn’t need to break the bank – and the Move is one of the cheapest ones you can get. It tracks steps and workouts, and can also log your sleep.

Cyber Monday streaming deals at Best Buy

Roku Ultra, $49.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $50]: This Roku is our favorite streaming device. It supports 4K video and HDR content and can connect to any streaming service you need, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and more.

Facebook Portal TV, $99 (originally $149) [You save $50]: This streaming device can turn your TV into a giant Facebook portal, which you can use to video call, play with AR effects, and more.

