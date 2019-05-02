Best Buy is running a sale on Apple devices — save up to $500 on MacBook Air and Pro laptops and Beat headphones

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Apple devices are beautifully designed, powerful, and easy to use, but they’re also expensive.

For a limited time, Best Buy is discounting a range of Apple devices, including MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, the iMac, Beats headphones, and more.

We’re not sure exactly how long these deals will last, so it’s worth acting quick.

Apple devices are known for their high-quality, beautiful design, and high level of performance. Unfortunately they’re often also known for their prices. Now, however, a range of these devices have been made a little more affordable, thanks to Best Buy’s new Apple Shopping Event.

The event includes deals on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, iMacs, and headphones from Apple-owned Beats. There are even deals on the Apple TV, which is great news for those who want Apple’s software in their living room.

Check out Best Buy’s Apple deals below.

MacBook deals

If you’re looking for a new laptop, there are a few MacBook models on sale, including the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air, which came out late last year, is super slim while still offering decent performance. The MacBook Pro offers a ton of performance.

iMac deals

Perhaps you’re looking more for a desktop computer, and there are some great iMac deals out there too. Depending on the iMac you buy, you could save up to a whopping $500. The iMac comes with either a 21.5-inch or a 27-inch display, and great performance for most needs.

Apple TV deals

Apple has some great products for the living room too, namely the Apple TV, on which Best Buy has some modest discounts. The Apple TV connects to your Apple account for TV shows and movies that you’ve bought, plus you can watch shows from Netflix, Hulu, and other apps. There are even some great games available for the Apple TV.

Beats by Dre headphone deals

Beats headphones are stylish and sound great for most, offering plenty of bass and a comfortable fit. There are a number of Beats headphones available, and a few of them are on sale.