Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale on MacBooks, laptops, TVs, and more

- Best Buy has announced a flash sale on some of the most popular tech products on the market, but the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. CT.
- The deal includes sales on MacBook Pro models, other laptops, headphones, TVs, and more.
- If you’re in the market for a new tech product, it’s worth checking out the deals below.
In the market for some new tech? Now is the time to buy. Best Buy has announced a 24-hour sale on some of the biggest tech products. You’ll be able to get your hands on discounted iPads, laptops, TVs, headphones, and more.
Laptops, in particular, seem to have gotten some pretty good discounts, so no matter what kind of laptop you prefer, there should be something for you. If you’re a Mac person, you’ll be able to save between $50 and $400 on select MacBook Pro models. If you’re more of a Windows user, you can save $300 on the HP Envy x360, which has been discounted to $549.99, and you’ll save $150 on other HP laptops.
Perhaps you’re more interested in a new TV, in which case, there are some other great deals for you. For example, you can get a 50-inch Insignia 4K TV for just $249.99, which represents a savings of $100. There’s also a 50-inch Sharp TV with Roku TV built in, which is down to $279.99.
Check out all the Best Buy flash sale deals below:
Best Apple deals
Best Buy is discounting some of the most popular Apple products out there, so if you’re a fan of Apple’s devices, it’s worth checking these deals out.
- Apple 12-inch MacBook, $899.99 (originally $1,299.99) [You save $400]
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro, $1,199.99 (originally $1,499.99) [You save $300]
- Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro 256GB, $579.99 (originally $799.99) [You save $220]
- Apple iPad Mini 4 128GB, $349.99 (originally $399.99) [You save $50]
- Apple iPhone X, $649.99 (originally $899.99) [You save $250]
Best laptop deals
Prefer a Windows laptop? Best Buy is discounting some great Windows devices, too. Here are the best laptop deals.
- HP Envy x360, $549.99 (originally $849.99) [You save $300]
- HP 15.6-inch laptop, $599.99 (originally $749.99) [You save $150]
- HP 17.3-inch laptop, $449.99 (originally $599.99) [You save $150]
- Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook, $229.00 (originally $279.99) [You save $50]
Best TV deals
If you’re in the market for a TV and don’t want to spend too much cash, then it’s worth checking out these TV deals.
- Insignia 50-inch 4K TV, $249.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $100]
- Sharp 50-inch 4K TV with Roku TV, $279.99 (originally $379.99) [You save $100]
- LG 43-inch 4K, $279.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $50]
Other deals
There are some great deals on other products, too, including headphones, Wi-Fi routers, and more.
- Skullcandy Crusher wireless headphones, $99.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $50]
- Linksys Velop Wi-Fi router, $269.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $80]
- SanDisk Ultra Plus 128GB MicroSD card, $21.99 (originally $38.99) [You save $17]