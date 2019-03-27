Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale on MacBooks, laptops, TVs, and more

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Best Buy has announced a flash sale on some of the most popular tech products on the market, but the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. CT.

The deal includes sales on MacBook Pro models, other laptops, headphones, TVs, and more.

If you’re in the market for a new tech product, it’s worth checking out the deals below.

In the market for some new tech? Now is the time to buy. Best Buy has announced a 24-hour sale on some of the biggest tech products. You’ll be able to get your hands on discounted iPads, laptops, TVs, headphones, and more.

Laptops, in particular, seem to have gotten some pretty good discounts, so no matter what kind of laptop you prefer, there should be something for you. If you’re a Mac person, you’ll be able to save between $50 and $400 on select MacBook Pro models. If you’re more of a Windows user, you can save $300 on the HP Envy x360, which has been discounted to $549.99, and you’ll save $150 on other HP laptops.

Perhaps you’re more interested in a new TV, in which case, there are some other great deals for you. For example, you can get a 50-inch Insignia 4K TV for just $249.99, which represents a savings of $100. There’s also a 50-inch Sharp TV with Roku TV built in, which is down to $279.99.

Check out all the Best Buy flash sale deals below:

Best Apple deals

Best Buy is discounting some of the most popular Apple products out there, so if you’re a fan of Apple’s devices, it’s worth checking these deals out.

Best laptop deals

Prefer a Windows laptop? Best Buy is discounting some great Windows devices, too. Here are the best laptop deals.

Best TV deals

If you’re in the market for a TV and don’t want to spend too much cash, then it’s worth checking out these TV deals.

Other deals

There are some great deals on other products, too, including headphones, Wi-Fi routers, and more.